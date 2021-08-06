Nation
FG Urges House Officers To Shun NARD’s Nationwide Strike
The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) has directed house officers undergoing training in hospitals across the nation not to join the strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmimbe Mamora, gave the directive at a news conference yesterday in Abuja.
NARD embarked on an indefinite nationwide industrial action on Monday.
“You will recall that we had a memorandum of action on March 31 and had an addendum to it on April 9.
“But since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.
“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPIS platform,” the minister said.
NARD in its communique announcing the industrial action, had stated that house officers were being owed 12 months salaries.
Mamora, however, said, “house officers are undergoing training; they are not full fledged doctors. They are not and should not go on strike.
According to him, house officers work generically across General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Plastic Surgery, and General Medicine and Medical Specialties.
He added that they also worked in their designated services wherever possible and were also attached to consultants.
The Director of Hospital Services, FMOH, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, also said that the communique issued by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) concerning house officers was not a threat.
Adebiyi said there was no victimisation of any house officer across the country and they were not meant to be out of duty during their 12 months of housemanship.
She appealed to them not to miss out in any of their practice days.
The Registrar of MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, had in a statement asked the house officers to stay and render services.
He warned that any of them who joined the strike would be reposted without pay.
“MCDN did not threaten the house officers in any way. House officers are in their practical year; it is a year of study and it is for twelve months.
“Some of them had issues with non-payment because of wrong details which were submitted,” she said.
Ugwuanyi Offers Scholarships To Two Student Inventors
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has offered scholarships up to University level, to the Enugu and Anambra-born young students of Government Technical College (GTC), Nsukka and Enugu, Master Emmanuel Maduabuchi Chukwu and Master Chukwuebuka Udoye, who locally manufactured two aircraft (helicopter and jet fighter) and an MP3 radio set, respectively, in the state.
Gov. Ugwuanyi announced the scholarships when he received the two students at the Government House Enugu on Tuesday, to appreciate their talents, skills and sheer dexterity in promoting technology-based innovation in the state.
In addition, the governor gave the inventor of the two aircraft, Master Chukwu, an indigene of Nnewe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, the sum of N1 million, and N500,000.00 to the student of GTC, Enugu, Master Udoye, an indigene of Aguata in Anambra State, who produced the MP3 radio set, to enable them advance their inventions.
Expressing his delight, Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that he was very proud of the students and the many feats the educational system had brought to Enugu State since the inception of his administration, stressing that “all the money being spent in education is a worthy investment”.
Appreciating the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the Executive Chairman of the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Dr Gabriel Ajah, the Principal of GTC, Nsukka, Peter Ugwuokpe, and other stakeholders in the education system for the achievements being recorded in the sector, Gov. Ugwuanyi requested the commissioner to immediately present to the State Executive Council (EXCO), a memo for the approval of the sum of N100 million for the construction of more classroom blocks in Government Technical Colleges (GTCs) in the state.
The governor equally directed the Executive Chairman of STVSMB, Dr Ajah, to apply for the sum of N50 million for the construction of more technical workshops in GTCs, Nsukka and Enugu, and also request for employment of additional technical teachers, for the EXCO’s approval.
“I am proud of all of you; I am proud of the education system in Enugu State; I am excited. The young student from Anambra State, we give you N500,000.00 and scholarship for manufacturing a radio set in our state”, Governor Ugwuanyi said.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says it has spent over N1.8 billion on Homegrown School Feeding programme in three years in Ondo State.
The Ondo State Team Leader of the Programme, Mrs Kemisola Olasetemi, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Akure, after monitoring the biometric data capturing of benefiting pupils.
Olasetemi said the school feeding programme had 108,842 primary school pupils being fed through the exercise in the state.
She said the biometric capturing of the pupils would help the Federal Government (FG) to have accurate data of the pupils with a view to planning the programme.
She added that the biometric data would also enable government to know those that would be newly enrolled and those that should exit the programme.
The team leader said the ministry was working in collaboration with National Orientation Agency (NOA) that supplied the forms and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were capturing the data.
Olasetemi, who said that she was satisfied with the way and manner the pupils were being fed in the schools monitored so far, thanked the teachers for maintaining hygiene of the pupils.
“The Programme is covering the enumeration of pupils from primary one to primary three, and we are going round schools to ensure that we monitored the programme.
“It is to ensure the pupils were being fed by the standard we laid down,” she said.
Olasetemi noted that the process, which would be continuous, would help the partners of the programme and further attract the support of the Federal Government to the ministry.
She urged the vendors to be up and doing and ensure that the vision of the programme was fully supported.
Also speaking, the Head Teacher, St John RCM Primary School, Igbara Oke, Mr Ganiyu Adeyanju, thanked the FG for the school feeding programme which he said had helped with the enrolment into the school.
Adeyanju noted that many parents had jettisoned private schools because of the programme.
Also, Headmistress of The Apostolic Primary School 1, Ilaramokin, Mrs Funmilayo Odefila, said the programme had helped in the enrollment drive of the school.
“Since inception of this programme, more children have been coming to the school. Even parents have been bringing their children from private school to the school,” she added.
10 Katsina LGAs Under Severe Attack Daily-Masari
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State says 10 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in the state are under severe attack daily by the bandits.
The governor disclosed this when he received the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, on a courtesy visit yesterday.
He told the COAS that 10 local government areas have been under repeated attacks from bandits who kill, rape, injure the people, burn houses and rustle cattle.
According to Bello-Masari, Katsina State Government is totally unhappy with the current security situation in the state and therefore must be brought to an end.
He restated that the issue of security in the country is a collective responsibility not only for the security agencies.
The governor described the insecurity level in Katsina as alarming, stressing that the insecurity issue in the state must be overcome and restore normalcy in the area.
“Here in Katsina, we have created three tiers of security successfully, from the community to the local, up to the state level, aimed at ensuring peace in our communities.
“We want peace restored as soon as possible and allow the military to go back to the barracks for the police to take over,” he said.
The governor further assured the COAS of the state government’s commitments in offering all the necessary support to enable the military discharge its duties effectively.
Earlier, the COAS told the governor that he was on operational visit to the state to interact with the troops in order to know their challenges.
According to him, the visit was also to seek for the continued support of the state government and commended the governor for his logistic and equipment support.
