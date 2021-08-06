Sports
Diri Congratulates Bayelsa’s Olympic Medalist, Oborududu
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has praised the historic feat of 2020 Tokyo Olympics 68kg freestyle wrestling silver medallist,Blessing Oborududu, describing her as an Amazon.
Governor Diri, who spoke on the telephone with Oboruduru before her event in Japan on Tuesday, said her heroic performance would spur younger athletes and wrestlers from her state of Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.
He noted that winning an Olympic medal was not a mean feat,saying thst he was particularly impressed that despite nursing a knee injury, the athlete braved the odds to clinch a ‘golden’ silver medal for Nigeria,describing it as unprecedented in the history of Nigeria’s participation in wrestling at the Olympics.
Governor Diri said his administrationwould continue to encourage and support the youths engaged in sports at all levels, while describing Oborududu as a “great Ambassador of Bayelsa and a true inspiration.”
He noted that being one of the athletes from Bayelsa he adopted under the Federal Ministry of Sports’ “Adopt An Athlete Initiative” prior to the Olympics, Oborududu made her state and country proud.
Diri assured her of the state government’s support so she can continue to impact and impart her skills into younger wrestlers and athletes that see her as a role model.
Sports
Enekwechi Fails To Impress Tn Tokyo Games’ Men’s Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi yesterday failed to impress in the final of the men’s shot put event at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The 28-year-old who threw 21.28 metres to win the 2019 African Games gold in Rabat could only record a throw of 19.74 to place last yesterday in the 12-man field.
Tidesports source reports that Ryan Crouser of the U.S set a new Olympic record in the event with a throw of 23.30.
Crouser who is also the world record-holder with 23.37, set on June 18, erased his Olympic record of 22.52 set at the Rio Games in 2016.
His compatriot, Joe Kovacs, won the silver medal with 22.65 while Tomas Walsh of New Zealand won the bronze with a season best 22.47.
Sports
Aisha Buhari Cup: Lagos Pledges To Showcase Football Fiesta
The sports-loving Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reinstated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the Centre of Excellence goes down in history as the best ever host of football events in modern day with the upcoming maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.
The Nigerian sports city was handed the task of hosting the first-ever Aisha Buhari Cup competition that will see the continent’s powerhouses in women’s football Nigeria, Cameroun, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, and Morocco test their strength in a celebratory and convivial atmosphere.
The images of what the State can do as host featured prominently when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament paid a courtesy visit on Governor Sanwo-Olu to brief him on the football fiesta.
The Governor reinstated his undying love for the women’s game, an overwhelming joy to host the football showpiece, and readiness to unlock the beauties and hospitality of the State to participants.
“Football is one of the leading factors that bridge the gap and bring communities closer and is enabling a more exciting world.
“The women’s game has continued to pull its weight and can be said to be presently at par with the men’s game in the euphoria that it generates, and the sheer class, stamina, excellence and expertise that the players put on display.”
“Lagos State, the State of aquatic splendour, is delighted to be named as host of this very important invitational tournament. We will aim to not only host a tournament befitting of the name and positive values that Her Excellency projects and promotes but also want to showcase our State and the country at large through an efficient and effective Organisation that will be talked about for a long time,” Sanwu-Olu said.
“The opportunities available in football are boundless, so we will commit to delivering a successful and model event that will spur us to encourage and support women’s football in our institutions of learning in Lagos State,” the Governor added.
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Unsuccessful In Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
Nigeria’s women’s 4 x 100 metres relay team were unsuccessful yesterday as they could only turn in a time of 43.25 seconds in their heat at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The Tidesports source reports that the result could only place the team in sixth position in the eight-team heat 2 of the competition’s first round.
The result was a bad one for Team Nigeria, which had Tobiloba Amusan, Grace Nwokocha, Patience George and Ese Brume and which ran from lane 4 of the heat.
They hold an African record of 42.39 (Barcelona Games in 1992) and season best of 42.97 (Lagos on June 19), which had looked good enough for them ahead of the competition.
Germany won the heat with a season best 42.00, while Switzerland was second with a national record of 42.05 and China third with 42.82.
All three teams qualified ahead of Poland and Brazil who had their season best records of 43.09 and 43.15 for fourth and fifth places respectively.
