Politics
APC Bought A Wrong Player In Ayade – PDP
The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Efiok Cobham, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a strange party in the state and bought a wrong player in Prof. Ben Ayade.
Efiok Cobham made this known at the party secretariat while inaugurating a seven- man committee to fill some vacant positions at the ward level of the party.
The committee has Obol Godwin Eta as Chairman, while Hon. Donatus Etim serves as secretary.
Other members of the committee include, Dr Rose Atsu-Arop, Mrs Ekondua Amaoke, Hon. Emmanuel Etene, Pastor Anthony Effiong and Hon. Ignatius Agabi.
Cobham, who is a former deputy governor of Cross River State, maintained that the defection of the governor was a blessing to the state as the PDP still had the goodwill of the people and will create room for the governor to explain his inadequacies.
“The APC is a strange party in Cross River State and so they are trying to introduce themselves to the people.
“They went to the transfer window and bought a wrong player in Ayade.
“The PDP has won several governorship elections in the state and so we do not need to introduce ourselves to the people.
“The goodwill for the PDP is still as strong as it used to be and the people defecting with the governor are his appointees.
“Socketing is a kind of blessing in the state because it offers room for fresh air and creates an opportunity for the executive to explain its inadequacies”, he said.
He expressed hope that the Godwin Eta committee will help reposition the party.
He also disclosed that the PDP Youth Vanguard which will be inaugurated in the 196 wards of the state will create room for the teeming youths of the state to take up leadership positions.
On his part, Chairman of the Committee, Obol Godwin Eta, commended the party selecting people who are highly experienced.
“We thank you for finding us worthy to serve the state in this capacity and for selecting people who are highly experienced.
“The peace and furtherance of our electoral values will depend on the tactful management of the assignment given us.
“We are going to be very thorough and are going to submit our report with our credibility and integrity intact,” he said.
The seven -man committee has three weeks to submit its report and its terms of reference include, examining all wards and chapter executives of the party as presently constituted.
Others are finding out vacancies that have arisen as a result of resignation/decamping and finding out in consultation with stakeholders suitable replacements
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Politics
Anambra PDP Crisis Handiwork Of Political Merchants – Chairman
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has blamed the crisis in the party on the handiwork of “some political merchants”.
Nwobu said this at a news briefing at the party Secretariat in Awka yesterday.
He said the plot was designed to stop the party from fielding candidates in the November 6 governorship poll in the state.
The Tide recalls that the Court of Appeal on July 30 voided the judgment of the Abuja High Court, which sacked the executive committee of PDP in Anambra.
The appellate court upheld the separate appeals brought by the party and one Uchenna Obiora, respectively and held that the trial court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the suit.
Nwobu said, the Court of Appeal’s judgment put to rest the leadership crisis in Anambra PDP.
He commended the judiciary for saving the party from detractors, saying the party had become more united and determined to pursue the election with greater vigour.
According to him, you will agree with me that our party has been passing through turbulent times in Anambra.
“This is occasioned by some disgruntled elements, whose stock in trade is political merchandising.
“These paid agents’ efforts are geared towards truncating the efforts of PDP to actualise power in the state.
“The nefarious activities of these elements are something they have perfected as a way of life, since 2002.
“To the glory of God, this leadership, which came into place about four years ago, has greatly whittled down their efforts but they have not changed their ways.
“Their efforts to use the judiciary to emasculate the party and its chances towards achieving power have been once more curtailed through the instrumentality of the judiciary.
“The Appeal Court in Abuja on July 30 was resounding in condemning the order of a High Court, which got entangled in matters outside its territorial jurisdiction,” Nwobu said.
He said the party was now united and would do everything possible to achieve victory for its candidate at the polls.
The PDP chieftain further spoke on the gale of defections hitting PDP in the state.
He said the party would do everything possible to ensure that genuine members remained in the party.
He threatened that appropriate sanctions would be taken against unrepentant mischief makers.
He described the crisis rocking the national leadership as “domestic misunderstanding, which will be resolved without a major crack in the party.
“I want to assure all of our determination to join forces with the candidate of the party, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
“He has our complete and comprehensive support,” Nwobu said.
Politics
Ikorodu LG Inaugurates 6th Legislative Arm
The sixth legislative arm of Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State was inaugurated by the council Chairman, Mr Wasiu Adesina.
Speaking during the inauguration of the seven newly-elected councilors, Adesina urged the council legislature to initiate progressive and dynamic bye-laws for the growth and development of the area.
“The role of the legislatures in the success of this administration is enormous and the only hope is to improve the IGR,’’ he said.
The chairman said he would partner with relevant stakeholders such as the Community Development Associations (CDA), traditional rulers and residents to harness the council’s potential and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Adesina, who was reelected for the second term of office, promised to empower no fewer than 5000 youths in the area on skill acquisition within his first 100 days in office.
The Tide reports that Mr Adebowale Ajayi emerged the Leader of the legislative arm of the council at the inaugural sitting of the house last Tuesday.
He assured of the legislature’s unflinching support and robust partnership with the executive.
The new Laeder also promised to make bye-laws that would enhance development and promote peace and stability in the area.
Ajayi advised his fellow councilors to work within the tenets and follow all the rudiments of the law that would bring about growth and development.
“The executive should be expecting a formidable legislature that will work in tandem with rules that govern the legislature,’’ Ajayi said.
The Tide reports that a former Deputy Gov. of Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, was among chieftains of the All Progressives Congress and stakeholders present at the event.
Politics
Niger Assembly Summons IBB Varsity Mgt Over Fees
Niger State House of Assembly has summoned the management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai, to appear before its Committee on Education to explain the rationale behind recent increment of tuition fees.
This was the resolution of the house after deliberation on a motion on matters of urgent public importance, tabled by member representing Bida II constituency, Mr Mohammed Haruna, at plenary yesterday in Minna.
The Speaker, Abdullahi Bawa, while reading the resolution of the house, directed the senate and governing council of the university to appear before the committee to explain why the university increased the tuition fees.
Earlier, Haruna in his presentation, disclosed that the university had during a meeting approved upward review of the fees beginning from the 2020/2021 academic session.
The lawmaker said the fees for returning students who were indigenes, was increased from N27,500 to N62, 927 while new students would pay N129,675.
He added that the returning students who were non- indigenes would now pay N117,325 while the new students from outside the state would pay N201,210.
Haruna described the increment as worrisome, coming at a time when families were struggling to feed.
The lawmaker expressed fears that the action would force some of the students to drop out of school or engage in criminal activities.
Meanwhile, the assembly has ordered the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development to appear before its committee on youths and sports, to explain why some beneficiaries of the Special Public Works programme were not paid their full entitlements.
The resolution came under matters of urgent public importance raised bymember representing Agwara constituency, Mr Ahmed Bello.
The two committees were directed to report back to the assembly on their findings within two weeks.
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
We’ll Enforce ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule, RSG Warns NARD
- Featured3 days ago
Courts, Politicians Frustrating Preparations For Anambra Poll, INEC Laments
- Featured3 days ago
NASS Opposition To E-Transmission Of Poll Results, Coup Against Nigerians, Wike Insists
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Global Geopolitics, Neo-Colonialism Fuelling Apathy Against Crude Oil, DPR Hints
- Politics3 days ago
Court Orders EFCC To Unfreeze Dokpesi’s Account
- News3 days ago
US Govt Donates 4m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
- Politics3 days ago
Buhari Approves Deployment Of Nine Perm Secs
- Business3 days ago
Brass Fertilizer Company To Create 15,000 Jobs