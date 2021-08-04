Falana Demands Prosecution Of ‘Arrested’ 400 Sponsors Of Terrorism

The disbandment of local vigilantes, fondly referred to as OSPAC, by successive local council administrations in Emohua is a blatant coup de tat against the subsisting peace in the local government area. It is strident call for the re-enactment of the blood bathe that characterised the local communities in the area before the advent of OSPAC.

Before the inauguration of OSPAC in communities in Emohua, the gory details of the theatre of the absurd that played out were both awful and nauseating. In Egbeda, cult rivalries rose to the climax. Football was reinvented as human heads became the latest introduction to soccer. While residents ran helter skelter, help hardly came from any quarters. The community was turned upside down. Those who could not relocate awaited death by installments.

At Ibaa and Obele communities, cult kingpins unleashed mayhem and wreaked havoc. Hundreds of persons were slaughtered in cold blood.

The East-West road literally became a den of iniquity, where commuters were abducted, kidnapped and raped on a daily basis, while different tiers of government appeared to be clueless. Not even the Emohua council could do anything to stop the madness and bring perpetrators to book.

Unfortunately, cult kingpins lived large, acquired awe-inspiring names and titles.

Some were patronised by government officials, though secretly.

Consequently, Emohua Local Government Area became the hotbed of crisis. Little wonder then that there is no commercial bank within the length and width of the LGA: from Ogbakiri to Ubimini.

Interestingly, in the midst of the festering violence in Emohua communities, some patriotic indigenes agreed to put their lives on the line by joining the local vigilantes to protect the rural communities, where the presence of law enforcement is hardly felt. They were recruited, trained and inaugurated.

Today, the homegrown local vigilantes have become a panacea to the multi-faceted security problems in rural communities of the local government area.

Indeed, many of the cultists who committed heinous atrocities have been brought to book by the local security outfits. Residents who fled their homelands because of the repugnant bestialities perpetrated by the marauding cultists have since returned. Farmers have gone back to work.

In fact the hike in prices of food stuffs was exacerbated by lack of indulgence as farmers in Emohua and other LGAs fled their communities in the wake of simmering cult violence in Rivers State.

There is no doubt, however that OSPAC has treaded where formal security agencies could not. It has set a pace for law enforcement agencies to follow. With little encouragement from local communities OSPAC has done what Napoleon Bonaparte could not do. It has salvaged rural communities and put smiles on the faces of rural dwellers.

Like all human institutions, OSPAC has its little foibles but its contribution to peace and development of rural communities cannot be quantified. The achievements so far recorded by the local vigilantes have been unparalleled within their short time of existence. The security outfit has rekindled hope in both rural and urban centres of the state. OSPAC is indeed a welcome development to the rural dwellers.

Many local government areas in the state are still safe with OSPAC in charge of their local security. But what is benumbing is that the leadership of Emohua Local Council abhors the security outfit in spite of its laudable achievements

Only recently, the incumbent Chairman of Emohua Local Council, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, announced or reaffirmed the disbandment of the said security outfit in the exercise of his power over the failings and improprieties of the body.

As well-intended as his action may seem, it has ignited an unfortunate rehearsal for a coup to oust peace in the area.

Barely 24hours after OSPAC was disbanded in the LGA; the satanic cultists struck and kidnapped some persons in Egbeda. As if that was not enough, the dare-devil marauders went on shooting spree killing one Elu Okereke, an innocent law-abiding citizen going about his lawful business on July 17, 2021.

Three persons were also killed last month along Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) pipelines in Egbeda. Many observers of the unfolding theatre of the absurd, consider the present happenings as a training exercise designed as rehearsal for a subsequent invasion. If nothing is done to checkmate the trend, hell will be let loose when they strike.

Nonetheless, the notorious Deygbam cult group wreaking havoc for now is only one of dreaded groups. Besides, if the action of Deygbam goes unpunished, Iceland is likely to take a cue and scenes of carnage would be too gory to behold.

Emohua Local Council leadership must be reminded that the security of lives and property is one of the primary functions of government at all levels. It is therefore imperative for the council leadership to accord it the priority it deserves in the scheme of things.

Also security of lives and property finds expression in chapter two of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) as part of fundamental objectives and directive principles of the state policy. Section (14)(2)(b) of the said constitution (supra) states as follows: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Though not actionable per se but it is a barometer for the measurement of success of government at all levels.

We cannot forget in a hurry the stark realities that preceded the coming of OSPAC. A relapse to the horrors of the past will leave so much to be desired.

There is certainly no iota of doubt that Hon. Lloyd is in charge of Emohua council. It is his place to decide what happens therein but the humble submission of those who bear the pains of cult outrage is in the rural communities is that OSPAC be given a second chance.

It must be appreciated that the worst victims of the simmering insecurity in the nation aren’t privileged to have either security details or ride in convoy.

Again, it may be strikingly painstaking to explain to the privileged class the horrors and woes that betide the masses when caution is thrown to the wind on security. Most times, the wives, daughters and husbands who fall within the lower rungs of the ladder are the worst victims. But democracy is said to be government of the people, by the people and for the people. A government where the interest of the masses is not considered goes against the grain especially when the few affluent ones roll in luxury, the rich in splendor and the poor in squalor.

Definitely, a government that fails to address the needs and yearnings of the greater majority of the people can only be makeshift. It is in this light that the council leadership is called upon to have a rethink and recall Emohua OSPAC so that they can continue to do their good work.

By: Chidi Enyie