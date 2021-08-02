LG Boss Seeks Partnership With Agencies

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to collaborate with development partners to ameliorate the living standards of the youths in line with the new Rivers vision of the State Government, led by Chief Nyesom Wike.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, who stated this at a Town Hall meeting in Ahoada East Local Government Area urged the youths to develop a mindset for positive growth and enhancement.

Hon. Ohia assured the youths that the new vision policy of the Rivers State Government was aimed at securing a better future for youths in the state and urged them to work towards self-sustainability for a more secure future rather than solely relying on government or multinational organisations for assistance.

The commissioner, tasked Ekpeye youths to take their destiny in their own hands by creating a clear and well articulated roadmap for success in various fields of endeavour.

According to Ohia, if the youths must grow, they should believe in themselves and set achievable goals/targets and work assiduously towards becoming successful business owners and entrepreneurs, thereby improving not only themselves but also, the economy of the larger society .

“The Rivers State Government is willing and ready to partner with the youths in the State to change the narrative. This is why we are here on the advocacy visit cum interactive session with you, to see how to provide a platform for Youth to spring on”, he said.

Ohia urged the leadership of the local government council to do everything possible to improve the living standards of youths in the area, adding that they can do this, by providing education and vocational trainings for them.

He appealed to the local government boss to nip in the bud the rising trend of undue interference of traditional rulers and community leaders in the election of youth bodies, stressing that the Youths should have the liberty to choose their own leaders.

According to him,” that does not mean that the supervisory roles of the traditional rulers and community heads should not be established”.

He however, tasked the Youths of the Local Government Area to protect and own all State Government projects sited in the the Local Government Area describing them as legacies that must be bequeathed to generations after them.

Chairman of the Local Government council, Hon. Ben Eke, disclosed that the council has been able to build a Mechanic workshop for Youths in the area to be trained in automobile maintenance.

Eke also explained that the council has renovated an atelier to train young girls from the area in tailoring and fashion designing and that the council is building a Home Economics Laboratory to train women in soap making, hair dressing and general beauty care, adding that the project would be completed in the next few months.

By: Ike Wigodo