Five Ships Arrive Two Eastern Ports, Today
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says a total of five ships laden with cargoes will arrive two of its Eastern ports, today.
The NPA weekly statement gave the destination of the vessels as Calabar and Rivers Ports
This was contained in shipping position made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
The shipping position gave the names of the vessels for Calabar as Ayodeji while that of Rivers Port are Meray Glyfada, Hinoki, Prince of Seas and BAR.
The ships were scheduled to berth at different terminals in the ports.
Vessels for Calabar would berth at new Terminal A, Berth 2, while those for Rivers Port Complex would berth at Terminal A Berth 2, Terminal A, Berth 3A, Terminal B, Berth 4 and Terminal B, Berth 7.
The statement also gave the names of the the shipping agents for Calabar Port as Peejay Shipping and Logistics Company Limited, while those for Rivers Port are Ocean Glory, JFDOR and APS.
The ships, the statement further said, were laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for Calabar Port, and gypsum, bulk wheat and frozen fish for Rivers Port.
The statement gave the length of the vessels as 175.97 for Calabar, and 170, 190, 130.5 and 180 for Rivers Port Complex.
The statement added that the arrival of the ships in the two ports would spark off high ports activities in both states as it would boost the socio-economic activities of the zone, this week.
Piracy: MWUN Tasks NIMASA On Security Of Inland Waters
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to extend the activity wing of the Deep Blue Project to the inland waterways to curb piracy and other forms of criminal activities.
The Deep Blue Project consists of Nigeria’s maritime security assets commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.
Despite the launch of the USD195 million maritime security assets, criminal acts have persisted in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG) and the nations inland waterways, witnessing the abduction of eight persons including five maritime workers, along the Kula-Abonnema River.
Speaking on the abduction, Deputy General Secretary of MWUN, Comrade Oniha Erazua, urged NIMASA to extend the coverage of the Deep Blue Project to the inland waters considering the incessant abduction of travellers along the waterways.
“It’s appalling that five of our workers were abducted suddenly. It took the intervention of some stakeholders to get them rescued eventually. Our coastal waters are essential to the economy of the country and should be secured.
“Should we now leave our inland waters insecure to the detriment of our workers? It shouldn’t be. We are begging NIMASA to extend the activity wing of the Deep Blue Project to the inland waters that are prone to kidnapping and all other maritime related crimes”, he said.
MWUN Members Relive Experiences In Kidnappers’ Den …Say They Were Fed With Garri, Flogged With Knives
The five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State Branch, that regained freedom from kidnappers’ den last week say they were fed with only garri and flogged with knives and sticks while in captivity.
The MWUN members said they were fed for three out of the six days in captivity in the hands of the suspected pirates.
Narrating their ordeal to The Tide shortly after their release in Port Harcourt, the victims comprising four men and one woman said they were set free and dumped at a mangrove forest near Abonnema between 8pm and 9pm.
“The experience at the mangrove was not easy, we were beaten with knives and sticks by the pirates.
“We were fed with garri for only three days through out our six days of captivity, once in a day”, one of the victims who did not want his name mentioned said.
The victims, however, declined to give reasons why they were abducted by suspected gunmen on their way to Port Harcourt on a commercial boat.
It would be recalled that the five members of MWUN were kidnapped two weeks ago by suspected pirates onboard a commercial boat from Kula, near Abonnema to Port Harcourt to attend a meeting.
The MWUN gave their names as Comrade Wisdom Iderima, Chairman, MWUN, Kula Unit; West Opubo, Secretary, MWUN, Kula, Unit; Ajenina Daniel, Vice Chairman, and Madam Clementeba Clementeba Exco officio of MWUN, Kula Unit.
One of the abductees, Madam Clementeba said she had been kidnapped three times by pirates.
She said she had 12 boats that used to ply Kula /Abonnema routes, but had all been stolen by criminals.
She said sea robbers had carted away 10 of her speed boats for no reasons.
Clementeba called on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the state government to assist her recover her missing boats and curb sea piracy on the waterways.
NIWA Threatens To Arrest Fishermen Defecating In Lagos Lagoon
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has threatened to arrest and prosecute any fisherman that defecates into Lagos lagoon.
This was contained in a statement by Kelvin Eba, an official of the agency working at the Liverpool area of Apapa, Lagos while warning the fishermen.
Eba said the agency would no longer tolerate the practice, but insisted that it would arrest and prosecute any culprit.
He said NIWA had set up patrol teams to arrest offenders, most of whom he described as “illiterates and drug addicts”.
He said, “Defecating into the river, lagoon and such places is classified as open defecation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), can lead to the outbreak of diseases including diarrhea and others associated with ingesting and exposure to human waste”.
The Tide reports that in October 2019, Nigeria became the number one open defecation nations in the world, overtaking India.
An estimate of 10 to 50 million Nigerians are said to be defecating in the open space.
