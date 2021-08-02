Politics
FCT Polls: INEC Publishes List Of Candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of 478 candidates nominated for the FCT Area Council election.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues.
Okoye said the issues included the conduct of the area council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) scheduled for February12, 2022.
Okoye said eight out of the 14 activities listed for the election had been carried out, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates for the election.
“Consequently, the Commission has approved the final list of 478 candidates nominated by 14 political parties to contest for 68 constituencies, made up of 110 candidates as Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the six Area Councils and 363 candidates for 62 councillorship positions.
“The detailed list of the names, gender, age, academic qualification and disability (if any) of the candidates has been published in the Commission’s FCT office.
“This has also been uploaded on our website and social media platforms, in compliance with the requirement of Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and for public information,” Okoye said.
The Tide source reports that the summary of the list shows that 55 candidates including three females were nominated for the chairmanship election and one female vice chairman, for the six area councils in FCT.
Also, 363 (made up of 332 male and 31 females) were nominated as candidates for councillorship election in the six area councils.
The Tide reports that for the Abaji Area Council, seven political parties including the APC and PDP nominated candidates for chairmanship election, who are all men.
Also four political parties- ADC, APC, PDP and SDP nominated 40 candidates for the available 10 councilor seats in the area council.
For Abuja Municipal Area Council, 14 political parties including AA, APC, DPD, SDP and YPP nominated candidates for the election, with only one female nominated by NRM and five others nominated for vice chairmanship position.
The list also shows that 98 candidates comprising of 15 females and 83 males were nominated for the 12 councilorship seats in AMAC.
The list also shows that 11 political parties nominated candidates including two females for Bwari chairmanship election.
The list released by INEC also shows that 71 candidates were nominated for 10 councillorship election in the council, with only six of them as female.
For Gwagwalada Area Council, nine political parties nominated candidates, all male, for the chairmanship election and one female for vice chairman.
The list also indicates that 59 candidates including six females would be contesting the 10 councilorship election in Gwagwalada Area Council.
The commission also published list of six candidates, with no female, nominated by six parties for Kuje Area Council election.
Also published was the personal particulars of 44 candidates, with four females nominated by parties for the 10 councilorship seats in Kuje Area Council.
NAN also reports that nine political parties nominated candidates, all men, for Kwali Area Council chairmanship election.
The commission also published list of 51 councilorship candidates, including one female, for the area council.
The list indicated that the ADC, APC, PDP and SDP nominated candidates for all the seats to be contested for in the election
Enugu Assembly Approves N200m Virement For Auditor-General Offices
The Enugu State House of Assembly has approved the virement of N200 million for the offices of the State Auditor-General and Auditor-General for Local Government.
The Tide source reports that the house also passed the 2021 State Audit Amendment Bill at an emergency plenary session.
The Leader of the House, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the approval of the virement became necessary to provide funding for the two newly created offices, which were not envisaged during the 2021 appropriation bill.
Ezeugwu said the funding would include capital and recurrent expenditures, adding that the N200 million would be provided by the office of the governor.
According to him, the virement would give the offices the needed independence to effectively discharge their statutory responsibilities.
Also contributing, the member representing Awgu South Constituency, Mr Johnson Chukwuobasi, said the new offices would be redundant without funding.
The Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, said the fund was meant to perfect the Audit Amendment Bill passed by the Assembly.
Ubosi said it would be an irony to create the offices without approving funds that would make them functional.
He said such a development would amount to building something on nothing.
In another development, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has forwarded a list of nominees for the State Civil Service Commission (SCSC) and Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) to the House for confirmation.
The nominees for the SCSC included Mrs Eucharia Offiah (Chairman), Mr Nathaniel Anike, Mrs Chinenye Odike and Mrs Stella Ekweremadu (members).
Also nominated for the LGSC were Prof. Ossy Okanya (Chairman), Mr Frederick Ugwu, Mrs Florence Igboji, Mr Peter Nnaji and Mr Eugene Odoh (members).
The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae on or before Monday, August 2 to the House.
Saraki Was Not Arrested – Aide
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has broken his silence on his repeated invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, stating that as a free citizen, he has nothing to hide.
Saraki in a statement by his Media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said he visited the office of the EFCC on his volition to clarify an issue that the commission may have to raise with him.
He clarified that he was not arrested but he made himself available to show he has nothing to hide.
Saraki in the statement wrote: “It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.
“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached EFCC that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might have to raise with him.
“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office on Saturday (31st July) afternoon and also answered some questions.
“He is back home. He was not arrested,” Part of the statement read.
Saraki also assured EFCC that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clarify any issues that may require his attention.
Jegede: PDP Lambasts Akeredolu
The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the statement credited to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, inviting Mr Eyitayo Jegede to join him in moving the state forward.
Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 20, 2020 state governorship election had his victory in the election upheld by the Supreme Court last Tuesday.
Shortly after the judgement of the apex court, the governor called on Jegede, the candidate of the PDP to join him to move the state forward.
In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr Kennedy Peretei, on Saturday, the PDP described the Akeredolu’s invitation as a laughable one.
According to the statement, the PDP said the current administration in the state is a failure and Jegede will not be part of such administration.
The statement read, “Our party and its candidate cannot be part of a government that has thrown out many students of tertiary institutions in the state because their parents can no longer pay the astronomical school fees charged by the Akeredolu Government.
“Our party and its candidate cannot be part of government that has crippled the health care system in the State. We cannot be part of a government that has withdrawn free shuttle buses for school children.
“It is unthinkable that Akeredolu can ask our candidate to join a government that has pauperised civil servants in the state through the payments of 30 per cent salaries that are not even regular. Civil servants now have to take loans to be able to pay house rents or send their children to school. The Academic Staff Union of Universities of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa Chapter has just embarked on an indefinite strike. What has been the government’s response to all these myriad of problems?
“It is important to stress that, before the October 2020 election, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN and the PDP drew up a well-articulated manifesto on education, health care delivery, agriculture, industrialization, welfare of civil servants and much more in contradistinction to what is obtainable now in the state. To this extent, there is no meeting point between what was designed by the PDP and Akeredeolu’s score card.
“The Supreme Court verdict has also exposed the impunity which is the trademark and the foundation of the APC and its government at all levels. All the seven Justices of the Supreme Court agreed that, Mai Mala Buni acted in clear violation of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended). This has become the talking point of the political space since the judgement was delivered. Our jurisprudence on election matters has been enriched and everyone is grateful to Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP for not allowing the APC to drown our democracy in the sea of their impunity.”
The opposition party advised Akeredolu to channel his energy to improving the welfare of Ondo citizens instead of “grandstanding and clicking of wine glasses over the Supreme Court judgement”.
