Davido Drops Visual For Shopping Spree

The Voice Nigeria Season three came to a crescendo last Saturday night when 23-year-old Esther Benyeogo emerged as the winner of the music reality TV show.

With Esther’s victory at the keenly contested competition, Darey Art Alade has engraved his name on the list of the Voice Nigeria coaches whose talent emerged winners.

The journey to victory for Esther began with a blind audition that had a total of 32 talents performing to get the attention of any coach in order to get a turnaround.

In the third week of the show, Esther made her first appearance at the blind auditions. Her rendition of Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ erupted the first teary emotion on the show as coaches Darey, Waje and Falz turned to canvass for her acceptance into their teams. After her rendition of the song, Waje couldn’t hold back her tears as she got emotional and cried while heaping accolades and commendations on the graduate of the University of Benin.

Settling into Team Darey with Rachel, Ayomikun, Jeremiah, Blescene, and Dapo, Esther made no mistake of saving her powerful voice for the last round, she displayed her dexterity and brilliance from the knockouts where she was sent straight to the battles after her rendition of Westlife’s ‘Flying Without Wings.’

The Delta indigene didn’t settle for less as she conquered Jeremiah on the battlefield to qualify for the live show.

Her final performance at the grand finale elicited cheers and claps from the studio audience.

Though not new to winning singing competitions, Esther says, winning The Voice Nigeria 3 is special because she’s recognised for her singing abilities.

“I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform. This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognised for that gift. I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers,” she stated.

With every of her step, Darey couldn’t help but shower accolades on Esther, who had won God’s Children Great Talent Season 7 contest in 2017 at age 19, after she emerged first runner-up in the Next Big Teen talent in 2012.

“Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot,” she said of her coach.