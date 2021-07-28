SMEs
FG To Reduce Poverty Through Sustainable Agriculture
The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to lift Nigerians out of poverty through its sustainable agricultural development programmes.
The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this at the inauguration of the Directorate’s 2021 Post-SADTS Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Programme in Owerri, Monday.
Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by Imo State NDE Coordinator, Ms. Ngozi Ihenacho, said the programme will strengthen the capacity of beneficiaries to know about modern agricultural policies.
He added that trainees would be empowered to create, develop and grow the farming businesses of their choice on a sustainable basis and to link with sources of funding for their respective businesses.
This, he said, was aimed at providing more food, creating jobs, reducing poverty and improving the quality of life for farmers and society in general.
“The 50 participants in this one-week training were chosen from graduates of SADTS and the Department for the Promotion of Rural Employment (REP) of the Directorate who wish to develop their agro-food businesses.
“They will be trained on agricultural intervention policies, animal production, digital marketing of agricultural products as well as processing, packaging and marketing of fish,” he said.
In a speech, Director of the REP Department, Mr Michael Mbata, urged participants to pay attention to conferences in order to derive maximum benefit from them.
Mbata, who was represented by Miss Harris Okolie, an employee of the department, called on young people to embrace agriculture as a means of eradicating poverty in the country.
In addition, the head of the REP department in Imo, Mr Chisara Egwim, said that the NDE was developing the next generation of agribusiness experts and urged participants to take the training seriously.
One of the interns, Mr Bernard Iwuagwu, from the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Zone thanked the NDE for the initiative and pledged to put the skills learned to their best use.
SMEs
NAFDAC’s DG Extols MSMEs Contributions To Nigeria’s Economy
The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were too critical a sector to be ignored.
A statement signed by the Agency’s resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, and made available to The Tide source, in Abuja, quoted Adeyeye as reiterating the important role MSMEs played in the nation ‘s economy, pledging that the agency would continue to render its support to enable them continue to act as catalysts to economic rejuvenation.
The director general (DG) said that globally MSMEs had contributed up to 45 per cent of total employment and 33 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in emerging economies.
“In a recent review of a 2017 survey on MSMEs, it is revealed that in Nigeria, there were 41.4 million MSMEs and about 99 per cent belong to the micro sub-sector, which is the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation.
“This is the most important component of indus-trialisation as set out in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the federal government, the significance of MSMEs in the nation’s economy is critical.
Adeyeye urged entrepreneurs to be patient in obtaining NAFDAC’s certification before exporting goods, especially in the light of the revamped relationship between them and the agency in recent times.
“NAFDAC’s timeline for the processing of products for registration is 90 days and there is consistent efforts to ensure timelines are met, amongst which are the deployment of a robust e-registration platform.
“The e-registration platform is called NAFDAC Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS), which has the capacity for monitoring and assessment of timelines,” Adeyeye said.
She explained that if anybody went online to start the e-registration process and encountered any challenge, “there is an online assistant that is always ready to help in case of any challenge during the registration”.
Some people who have products that they think they can export, take shortcuts and they don’t also go to NAFDAC to test their products before they are exported.
“Thereafter, the government of the receiving country stops the product, and they reject it and destroy it, we all need to learn not to take shortcuts.
“This agency will not compromise global best practices and standard under the guise of placating its clients, who have refused to follow due process to get the required identification certification”, the NAFDAC DG said.
Adeyeye encouraged entrepreneurs to always wait for a duration of four and a half months to get their products registered.
She added that some of the compliance issues that were frequently observed ranged from labelling lapses, inadequate documentation, increased product analysis failure rate and product rejects, especially with highly sensitive products.
However, the NAFDAC DG observed that the ongoing trainings and re-trainings of prospective NAFDAC applicants/MSMEs entrepreneurs on principles of good agricultural practices and others were yielding the desired reduction of such failures.
SMEs
SMEs Divided Over Covid-19 Survival Strategies
Since the tragedy called, Coronavirus hit Nigeria, no sector has remained the same, as it has become a struggle to survive.
The business sector is not left out. International, national, small and medium businesses suffered setbacks as many exited the business scene due to frustration. However, many Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) have managed to stay afloat despite the heat .
The Tide went to town to sample the opinions of some business peronalitiies in Port Harcourt. Excerpts:
Mr Nelson Nwankwo: To the Managing Director (MD), De Lord’s Giver Fashion, Mr Nelson Nwankwo, surviving during setbacks in business depends on the knowledge of the entrepreneur about the business.
Nwankwo said, “every business has a secret and it is this secret that one can fall back on in time of crisis and hardship.
“Why do you think people go for apprentice ship for years. It is simply to learn the business secrets which serve as backbone to the business man or woman”.
The MD, who deals on men’s wears and boxes said, “savings is another business secret which many are not disciplined enough to abide with. You do not need to spend all your money because hard times exist in business life which savings bails out.
“These are survival strategies in addition to customer relationship. Because of Civid-19, many people don’t buy clothes as much as they did before but with good customer relationship, they must remember me whenever they must buy.
Wealthy customers can also help out in terms of giving loan to sustain a business in time of need”.
On the duties of government in helping SMEs survive Covid-19 era, he argued that it was not the duty of government to give loans to SMEs but to instruct banks to reduce their interest rates.
“What government should also do is to harmonise and reduce taxation in addition to building shopping malls at give away prices”, he said.
Eunice Okon: In her opinion, the Manager of All Purpose Shop at Peter Odili Road, Eunice Okon, blamed government for not creating enough jobs.
The manager said the unemployment in the society was responsible for lack of money in circulation
“It is the duty of government to make money available to sponsor good business ideas and projects to address the effect of Covid on the businesses and economy.
Okonkwo who is a micro biology graduate said, “if government makes loans available, more businesses will be opened to reduce unemployment and hunger.
“I graduated from university and there was no job. I could not sit down to wait for employment, so l started this business. Today l have other branches”.
She however, noted that the level of sales has reduced due to Covid-19’s divastating effect on people’s purchasing power and businesses.
Okon warned business owners to cut down on their spending in order to stay afloat in this Covid-19 era.
Chinyere Dennis:The Manager of Chinnis And Sons Enterprises, Mrs Chinyere Dennis, in her opinion said, it was the duty of government to finance businesses with loans and grants due to the high cost of raw materials.
Mrs Dennis who produces disinfectants and cosmetics noted that “government needed to assist even dead businesses because Covid-19 affected so many SMEs.
“You can see that the close down of many companies has resulted in poverty and serious unemployment, ravaging the state/nation. This is directly or indirectly affecting the record of leaders.
The manager reiterated that the production of more disinfectants would go a long way in fighting and reducing Covid-19, saying,” without it obedience to the Covid protocol would be zero.
“The progress of our business is useful in fighting Covid-19 and without it Covid would keep spreading, which will result in increased death toll”.
She expressed worry that even the heavily announced loans and grants hardly got to the people it was meant for, because nobody cares to monitor where it entered.
On business setbacks due to Covid effect, she said she did not even meet up demands, “everybody must use soap, hand sanitizer and other disinfectants”.
The manager, who has a degree in education, advised business owners to strive to stay afloat, no matter what happened, saying that there are different institutions that give loans to SMEs.
By: Lilian Peters
SMEs
Skills Acquisition : 200 Youths Benefit In Enugu
No fewer than 200 youths in Igboeze-North Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, graduated from a three-month Youth ICT and Skill Acquisition Project (YISAP) of the Baywood Foundation.
They were trained on entrepreneurship skills such as ICT, photography, video-editing, barbing, digital marketing, among others.
Speaking at the graduation at the Igboeze North Council Headquarters at Enugu-Ezike Community, Country Director of Baywood Foundation, Mr Chukwudi Ojielo, appreciated the programme funder, the Coca-Cola Foundation for believing in the empowerment of youths
The country director said that 33 out of the 200 graduating youths, who performed exceptionally well in their various field of trainings, would be given ‘seed grant’.
The Chairman of Igboeze North Council Area, Chief Ejike Itodo, expressed gratitude to the Coca-Cola and Baywood Foundations for selecting and executing the brilliant empowerment programme for youths in the council area.
Itodo, who was represented by the Secretary of the council, Mr Paul Odo, said: “I believe in the anticipated great impact of this entrepreneurship programme.
“Our youths have been empowered and I look forward to the great transformation this programme will make in their lives in sometime to come”.
One of the graduating youths, Miss Jennifer Eze, thanked both foundations for the ample opportunity given to youths in Igboeze North to acquire entrepreneurial skills to be productive and self-reliant.
Another graduating youth, Mr Tony Okafor, appreciated Coca-Cola and Baywood Foundations for adding value to his life and gave an assurance to utilise the skill he learnt to double his influence and income in life.
The project is providing the seed grant of between N45,000 and N60,000 to 100 exceptionally-performed youths among the 600 participants measuring from their attendance, learning and innovative capacity during the training.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
RSG To Seal Dirty Business Places, Illegal Motor Parks
- Politics4 days ago
Andoni Chairman Tasks Councillors On Capacity Dev
- Sports4 days ago
Coach Expresses Joy Over Players’ Performance
- Nation4 days ago
‘Media, Military Relations Can Be Enhanced In Conflict Reporting’
- Politics4 days ago
INEC Registers 9,261 Online In C’River
- Politics4 days ago
Soludo: ‘INEC Must Redeem Self’
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Monarch Charges FG, Others On Abandoned Road Projects
- News4 days ago
Cyber Crime: FBI Declares Six Nigerians Most Wanted