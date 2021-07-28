Coaches Warn D’Tigers Against ‘Tough’ Germany

Basketball coaches in Nigeria say D’Tigers’ next opponent at the Olympics, Germany, will be a tough nut to crack.

Both countries lost their opening matches at the Games to Australia and Italy respectively and will be hoping to bounce back with a victory to stand a chance of making it to the quarter-finals.

D’Tigers made series of errors in their opening game to the Aussies, recording a high number of turnovers and shooting below 55 per cent from the free throw line, which former D’Tigress coach Scot Nnaji says they need to improve on against the Germans.

“The players need to cut down on some of the errors they committed in the first game against Australia. That said, Germany is another good side and Europeans are known to be good three-point shooters, so we should expect a tough game,” Nnaji said.

“I think we can defeat the Germans but it is the Italians I am more concerned about,” Nnaji added.

“The boys know what’s at stake and a win is what their target should be but they have to understand the Germans want what they want as well. So, they have to stay disciplined and focused throughout the game,” renowned basketball coach Lateef Erinfolami said.

“They need to cut down on their errors. There is a difference between the NBA and international basketball. If they cut down on their errors, they should win.

Germany came off short against Italy by 10 points and Nigeria will have to be wary of some of the team’s key players like point guard Lo Maodo, who contributed 24 points in the loss.

Bonga Isaac (13 points), Wagner Moritz and Obst Andreas who both ended the game on 12 points respectively also players to watch out for by the Nigerians.

Die Mannschaft is currently ranked 17th in the world while Nigeria is placed 22nd.