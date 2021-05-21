Sports
Rivers To Host African Invitational Swimming Championship
The first African Invitational Swimming Championship is billed to be hosted in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. The Championship, tagged, “Garden City 2021” is being organised by Demakers Business Roundtable in collaboration with the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, the Women Awards Championship and the African Swimming Federation (CANA). In appreciation of Governor Nyesom Wike, nicknamed “Mr Project”, the organisers of the championship have specially planned to honour the Rivers State Governor with this prestigious first-of-its-kind event across the African continent.
Sports
FRC Accuses FG’s Agencies Of Keeping N1.2trn Illegally
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) says Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government are keeping N1.2 trillion in their coffers illegally.
Chairman of the Commission, Mr Victor Muruako, told newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that it arrived at the figure based on analyses of the annual audited financial reports of the agencies concerned.
He said that government-owned enterprises and corporations were supposed to remit 80 per cent of their operating surpluses to the Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) of the Federal Government going by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
Muruako added that the payment of the surpluses into the CRF was for the government to generate funds to meet revenue requirements in its budget execution.
He further said that corporations did not pay income taxes or dividends and it was important that they made returns on government’s investment.
“Many MDAs still persist in defaulting and practically keeping money away from the Federal Government’s reach.
“Much more is yet out there in the hands of MDAs that either have failed to dutifully audit their accounts or that have done so but chose not to forward copies of their audited financial reports to the Commission as required by law,’’ he said.
Muruako said, however, that the Federal Government had received more than N2.15 trillion as payment of operating surpluses from corporations since the establishment of the FRC.
“This figure is not cheering, considering the importance of institutionalised fiscal responsibility measures and the quantum of effort that the Commission has expended in this regard,’’ he said.
The chairman also told newsmen that the returns made was achieved through persistent engagement by the Commission and the National Assembly with the MDAs.
He also reiterated the support of the Commission for states to institute mechanisms for fiscal responsibility management and measurement.
He said more than 20 states had so far established Fiscal Responsibility laws and agencies, while many others had adopted alternatives or were at different stages of completing the cycle.
He restated the call to states’ House of Assembly and state governments to take immediate measures to conclude the enactment of the necessary laws and the establishment of the relevant institutions.
Sports
Okpekpe 10km Road Race Returns May 2022
The eighth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km road race will hold in May 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo State of Nigeria, the organiser, Pamodzi Sports marketing, has announced.
Okpekpe 10-km race, the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a label by World, Athletics and designated as one of the leading road races around the world could not hold in 2020 and will not hold in 2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which has continued to disrupt, the international sporting calendar.
‘’We are happy to announce that the eighth edition of the silver-label Okpekpe international 10km road race will be held in May 2022,” said Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing.
“The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic ensured that, like many other label races across the globe, our event could not hold in 2020 and will not hold this year. This is an international race that involves the invitation and participation of foreign athletes and their managers as well as the technical delegates.”
Sports
CAF Shifts AWCON 2022 Qualifiers
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday postponed the 2022 African Women’s cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers billed to take place from June 7-15, 2021.
This is coming barely a week after the continental body held the draws for the qualifiers at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
The qualifiers will now take place in the FIFA window of October 18-26 and the second round will take place in the FIFA window of February14-23, next year.
In a letter sent to General Secretaries by CAF, it was confirmed that the qualifiers have been postponed just like that of the men’s World Cup qualifiers, due to Covid-19 conditions and restrictions in some countries.
“CAF Organising Committee of Women football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 in line with the postponement of the Men World Cup Qualifiers.”
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
- Politics5 days ago
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NNPC: Three Refineries Processed No Crude In January
- Business5 days ago
Investors To Lift Onne Terminal With $100m
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLC Kicks Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy
- Editorial5 days ago
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
- Politics5 days ago
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
- Politics5 days ago
Financial Autonomy: Bello Declares Support For State Legislatures