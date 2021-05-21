Sports
Jibrin Becomes Wikki Tourists’ Interim Boss
The management of Wikki Tourists Football Club has named Baba Jibrin as their caretaker coach until the end of the season.
Wikki Tourists identified the experienced tactician as a short-term replacement for Usman Abd’Allah Shariff, who resigned from his position on Monday.
Usman Abd’Allah spent 16 months in charge of the squad but decided to throwing in towel due to a poor run of results, which include 5-1 loss to Katsina United and 2-1 home defeat to Nasarawa United.
The management has now turned up Baba Jibrin to help thinker the team until a permanent successor for Abd’Allah is appointed.
Wikki has won just six games from 21 games this season, lost 9, and drawn six.
Jibrin, who was a member of the 1987 Golden Eaglets squad that represented Nigeria at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Canada, is now expected to help the team move up in the NPFL table.
His first test will be against Plateau United in a Matchday 23 fixture at the Jos City Stadium.
Sports
FRC Accuses FG’s Agencies Of Keeping N1.2trn Illegally
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) says Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government are keeping N1.2 trillion in their coffers illegally.
Chairman of the Commission, Mr Victor Muruako, told newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that it arrived at the figure based on analyses of the annual audited financial reports of the agencies concerned.
He said that government-owned enterprises and corporations were supposed to remit 80 per cent of their operating surpluses to the Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) of the Federal Government going by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
Muruako added that the payment of the surpluses into the CRF was for the government to generate funds to meet revenue requirements in its budget execution.
He further said that corporations did not pay income taxes or dividends and it was important that they made returns on government’s investment.
“Many MDAs still persist in defaulting and practically keeping money away from the Federal Government’s reach.
“Much more is yet out there in the hands of MDAs that either have failed to dutifully audit their accounts or that have done so but chose not to forward copies of their audited financial reports to the Commission as required by law,’’ he said.
Muruako said, however, that the Federal Government had received more than N2.15 trillion as payment of operating surpluses from corporations since the establishment of the FRC.
“This figure is not cheering, considering the importance of institutionalised fiscal responsibility measures and the quantum of effort that the Commission has expended in this regard,’’ he said.
The chairman also told newsmen that the returns made was achieved through persistent engagement by the Commission and the National Assembly with the MDAs.
He also reiterated the support of the Commission for states to institute mechanisms for fiscal responsibility management and measurement.
He said more than 20 states had so far established Fiscal Responsibility laws and agencies, while many others had adopted alternatives or were at different stages of completing the cycle.
He restated the call to states’ House of Assembly and state governments to take immediate measures to conclude the enactment of the necessary laws and the establishment of the relevant institutions.
Sports
Okpekpe 10km Road Race Returns May 2022
The eighth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km road race will hold in May 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo State of Nigeria, the organiser, Pamodzi Sports marketing, has announced.
Okpekpe 10-km race, the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a label by World, Athletics and designated as one of the leading road races around the world could not hold in 2020 and will not hold in 2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which has continued to disrupt, the international sporting calendar.
‘’We are happy to announce that the eighth edition of the silver-label Okpekpe international 10km road race will be held in May 2022,” said Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing.
“The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic ensured that, like many other label races across the globe, our event could not hold in 2020 and will not hold this year. This is an international race that involves the invitation and participation of foreign athletes and their managers as well as the technical delegates.”
Sports
CAF Shifts AWCON 2022 Qualifiers
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday postponed the 2022 African Women’s cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers billed to take place from June 7-15, 2021.
This is coming barely a week after the continental body held the draws for the qualifiers at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
The qualifiers will now take place in the FIFA window of October 18-26 and the second round will take place in the FIFA window of February14-23, next year.
In a letter sent to General Secretaries by CAF, it was confirmed that the qualifiers have been postponed just like that of the men’s World Cup qualifiers, due to Covid-19 conditions and restrictions in some countries.
“CAF Organising Committee of Women football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 in line with the postponement of the Men World Cup Qualifiers.”
