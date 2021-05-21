Nation
Enugu Urges Synergy With NPC
Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has called for synergy and strategic partnership between the state government and the National Population Commission (NPC), towards ensuring that all population related rights and privileges are accorded to the state in future census exercises.
Ugwuanyi who made the call when he received in audience a delegation from the Commission, led by its Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, at the Government House, Enugu, noted that the published population of Enugu State, in the 2006 Census, which stood at 3, 267,837, was “a gross under-representation of our population size”.
The governor therefore hopes that with improved technology and methodology “our people will be completely counted in the coming census”.
The leadership of the Commission was in Enugu to support, create awareness and inspire stakeholders’ consensus on the ongoing Phase 14 of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD).
The exercise taking place in 84 local government areas, spanning 35 states of the Federation, is in preparatory to the next national Population and Housing Census, in which two local government areas in Enugu State (Awgu and Oji-River) are involved in the exercise.
Speaking further, Ugwuanyi acknowledged that 14 LGAs have been successfully demarcated in Enugu State, and expressed confidence that the outstanding three council areas, Enugu North, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North, will also be demarcated in the remaining phases.
The governor disclosed that his administration, through the local government councils, has consistently provided the needed support for the past phases of the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise “with respect to sensitisation/publicity as well as accommodation and security for the Commission’s field workers”.
Ugwuanyi assured them of the continued support and co-operation of the state government in the planning and conduct of the next Population and Housing Census in Nigeria.
Earlier in his address, the chairman of NPC, Hon. Kwarra, expressed their profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for granting them audience in spite of his “very tight schedule in an effort to bring to the people, good governance and democracy dividends”.
On their visit to the governor, the NPC Boss said that it was “to create public awareness on the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise and other mandate of the Commission and solicit support of the Government and good people of Enugu State for the success of these activities which have direct bearing on the socio-economic and political life of the people”.
Members of the Federal Commissioners of NPC in the chairman’s entourage were Hon. Darlington Okereke, Chidi Ezeoke, Prof. Uba Nnabue and Hon. Seyi Aderinokun representing Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Ogun states respectively, and Hon. Ejike Eze, a former Commissioner in Enugu State who represents the state.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
USAID Distributes 9m Books To 7,900 Schools
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has concluded its five-year education flagship activity — the Northern Education Initiative Plus (NEI Plus) – that introduced a new local language early grade reading approach that was adopted by six Nigerian states.
Implemented in close partnership with Bauchi and Sokoto states, and in collaboration with major local, state, federal, and international education establishments, NEI Plus increased access to basic education to over 269,000 out-of-school children — half of whom are girls — and improved reading outcomes for close to a million children in Bauchi and Sokoto states.
In his remarks, the USAID Education Office Director, Denise O’Toole, said at the closing that, “Learning must start with reading.
“Teaching children to read in a language they understand gives them a powerful tool for lifelong learning. This will contribute to developing a new generation of leaders equipped to help Nigeria meet the challenges ahead.”
Because of the critical role of reading in human development, USAID supported Nigeria through NEI Plus to develop and distribute more than nine million teaching and learning materials for early grade reading to 2,300 schools and 5,600 non-formal learning centres across both Bauchi and Sokoto.
Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, said at the close-out meeting in Abuja, “I commend all these laudable achievements and reiterate that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Education will continue to partner with USAID to provide basic education services that promote self-reliance.
“We are ready to consolidate and sustain the gains made by USAID’s NEI Plus activity”, he said.
Piloted in the northern states in Hausa, the materials designed for primary levels 1 to 3 were expanded to include Igbo and Yoruba versions for schools in the South, as well as English.
Over five years, Bauchi and Sokoto states invested more than $3.8million (N1.6billion) to expand the approach to all local government areas in the two states.
USAID has also helped train over 9,600 teachers in early grade reading and created a pool of Nigerian reading experts with capacity to train more teachers.
Under the activity, 200 new community reading centres and 800 reading corners opened in the two states.
These efforts have increased reading instructional time and opportunities for about one million children, and can potentially reach millions more children if sustained and scaled up across the country.
USAID also recently assisted Nigeria to develop a National Reading Framework that sets common goals for reading standards and measurements to improve reading instruction.
To build on these gains, O’Toole said, individuals and organizations with a stake in Nigeria’s education, as well as parents and local communities, must ensure that improved reading outcomes remain their top priorities and focus.
While NEI Plus is coming to a close, USAID’s support for primary education and early grade reading is not.
New activities in the planning stage will help consolidate and scale up the progress made in Bauchi and Sokoto in other parts of the country.
Nation
US Envoy, Kebbi Gov Launch New WACOT Rice To Improve Food Security
The United States Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, last Wednesday, joined the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu and private and public-sector stakeholders committed to ensuring food security in Nigeria, to launch a new co-investment partnership between the USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub and the indigenous firm WACOT Rice.
A statement signed by the US Mission in Nigeria, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the partnership promises to improve the livelihoods of smallholder rice farmers in the country, whose success is crucial to feeding a burgeoning population.
Rice is a major staple in Nigeria, but production and supply in Kebbi State, a major producer of rice, has suffered a setback because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In response, the Trade Hub awarded the $1.48million co-investment grant, which will allow WACOT to add 5,000 additional smallholder rice farmers into its special Argungu Rice Outgrower Expansion Project launched to increase local production.
The co-investment will create thousands of new jobs, increase yields by more than 50 per cent, and help farmers earn more.
In her remarks, Amb Mary Beth Leonard, highlighted the importance of partnering with the private sector to develop sustainable solutions to improve food security, reduce poverty, and create jobs, particularly for women.
“We know the challenges faced by women farmers in owning lands and accessing finances and inputs — despite women being key to making a significant impact for future generations,” the envoy said.
“We hope this activity will improve the livelihoods of women farmers and their families in Kebbi State”, she added.
Joining the envoy and the governor at the event were the Group Managing Director for Tropical General Investments, Rahul Savara and other notable stakeholders.
It would be recalled Tropical General Investments is the parent company of WACOT Rice.
However, Feed the Future is the U.S. government’s global hunger and food security initiative and works hand-in-hand with partner countries to develop their agriculture sectors.
In Nigeria, Feed the Future focuses on modernizing practices and improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers in five value chains: maize, rice, soy, cowpea, and aquaculture.
WACOT Rice operates a state-of-the-art rice mill in Argungu.
The mill is one of the largest rice mills in Africa and sources unprocessed rice from across the country.
WACOT also engages farmers who produce and supply rice to boost their yields and guarantees off-take of unprocessed rice from farmers through buyback arrangements.
Nation
127 S’South, S’East Cops Killed, 25 Stations Razed –Report
More than 25 police stations have been attacked in parts of the South-East and South-South in the past five months.
Reports also showed that over 127 policemen and other security personnel have been killed during the attacks.
The attacks which have occurred in Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River and Rivers states, have spread fear among the populace.
It was gathered that many security operatives were seeking redeployment to less volatile parts of the country.
On Monday, gunmen attacked and burnt the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in the Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.
The attack, which occurred despite the 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on parts of the state, was the fifth in eight days.
Prior to the attack, police stations in Nkporo, Uzuakoli, Ubani Ibeku and Bende had been attacked and burnt.
Earlier on January 23, two policemen were killed after gunmen invaded a police station in Aba.
On February 1, hoodlums, numbering about 20 razed the police division in Omoba, in the Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State, killing a policeman and looting the armoury.
Gunmen also attacked the Abayi Police Station in Osisioma Ngwa LGA in Abia on February 23.
They killed a policeman, looted arms and set the station ablaze.
On March 23, three police officers attached to the Abiriba Police Division were killed in Ohafia LGA and their rifles taken away.
Similarly, a police station was burnt at Ihitte-Uboma LGA on March 9.
In Imo State, two policemen were killed on February 5 at the Umulowo Police Division in the Obowo LGA.
Also, a policewoman was shot when suspected hoodlums attacked a police station in the Aboh Mbaise LGA on February 25.
On April 5, gunmen attacked the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri.
They looted the armoury, torched several vehicles and freed no fewer than 600 detainees and 1,844 inmates.
Hoodlums also attacked the divisional police headquarters at Isiala Mbano on March 20, but no casualty was recorded.
In Anambra State, hoodlums killed a police officer and razed a patrol vehicle in Ekwulobia on February 24.
On March 18, an unspecified number of policemen were killed in Ekwulobia when gunmen attacked various locations.
Two staff members of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Awka, who were escorting inmates to court in Ekwulobia, were gunned down.
On March 31, three policemen attached to the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, were killed in Isuofia.
The same violent attacks were recorded in Ebonyi State when three policemen were attacked at Onueke Police Station in the Ezza South Local Government Area of the state on January 8.
A police station was burnt at Isu, Onicha LGA on February 4.
On March 1, a police station was attacked at Iboko Police Division in Izzi.
On April 14, three policemen attached to the Safer Highway Patrol team were killed in an attack at Ogoja-Abakaliki Expressway by Nwaezenyi junction.
The attackers, who disguised as a burial party, opened fire when stopped for a check.
The Assistant Inspector-General, Operations, Johnson Kokumo, at a forum in Abuja in April said that more than 20 police officers had been killed across the country as of March.
An Intelligence and Security Risk Consultant, Kabir Adamu, lamented the targeted attacks on security personnel and formations.
Adamu said, “It is an indication that what we have predicted is likely to happen. When gunmen started attacking military formations in the South-East, there was an analysis that suggested that it is a prelude to a bigger plan that they have and this plan may include an all-out attack of this manner and in terms of consequences, I don’t think Nigeria can afford another all-out conflict like what is happening in the North-East.”
