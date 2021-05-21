Community Inaugurates Security Outfit, Wants Upgrade Of Chieftaincy Stool

Yenagoa town,a community in Yenagoa Council Area of Bayelsa State has appealed to the government to upgrade its chieftaincy stool.

Speaking at the inauguration of the community’s central security outfit, code named, “Owulodiegbe”, the Paramount Ruler, Clarkson Kikile, said the community remained the only town whose name has been used as state capital without the upgrade of the existing traditional stool to a first class status.

He described the refusal of government to upgrade the community’s stool from second to first class as a slap on the community’s traditional institution, saying that Yenagoa town has not been accorded its rightful place and privileges as the capital city of a state in Nigeria.

Kikile asserted that over the years, with the creation of Bayelsa State, successive governments and private concern operators had often not given adequate recognition to the community, partly due to mistaking the name Yenagoa to mean just the geographical capital of the state or the Yenagoa Local Government Area.

“There were three connotations of the name Yenagoa. One means the capital of Bayelsa State, the second refers to the entire Yenagoa Council Area of the state and the third means Yenagoa town, an autonomous community in the Yenagoa local government area of the state.

“The government and private sector operatives have often been confused about this. As a result, Yenagoa town is the only town used as the name of a state capital in Nigeria without a first class king.

“But the government and everybody should take note that Yenagoa is an autonomous community with a second class monarch. We’ve pleaded and are still pleading that the government upgrade our chieftaincy stool to first class to match the nomenclature of the status of a king in the capital city of a state capital”, the monarch noted.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the community’s Council of Chiefs, Ajaiye Sakwe, restated their resolve to continue being a peaceful community.

He maintained that the community which has long been relegated to the background by successive administrations of the state should be accorded its rightful place in kingship and all other government’s community dealings.

In the same vein, the chairman of the newly inaugurated Yenagoa Town Central Security outfit, Mr Godgift Fefegha, has said he was ready to cooperate with all other government-owned security apparatuses in ensuring the security of lives and property within the boundaries of the community.

He said the era of crime and criminality in the town was gradually coming to an end, noting that with the outfit’s numerical strength and intelligent sharing with members of the security body as well as the state-owned sister security organisations, criminals in the area no longer have a hiding place.

“I don’t know who is a criminal, I don’t even know who a cultist is, but all I can say is that if you’re caught, you’ll be treated as a criminal”, he said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa