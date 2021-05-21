Niger Delta
Community Inaugurates Security Outfit, Wants Upgrade Of Chieftaincy Stool
Yenagoa town,a community in Yenagoa Council Area of Bayelsa State has appealed to the government to upgrade its chieftaincy stool.
Speaking at the inauguration of the community’s central security outfit, code named, “Owulodiegbe”, the Paramount Ruler, Clarkson Kikile, said the community remained the only town whose name has been used as state capital without the upgrade of the existing traditional stool to a first class status.
He described the refusal of government to upgrade the community’s stool from second to first class as a slap on the community’s traditional institution, saying that Yenagoa town has not been accorded its rightful place and privileges as the capital city of a state in Nigeria.
Kikile asserted that over the years, with the creation of Bayelsa State, successive governments and private concern operators had often not given adequate recognition to the community, partly due to mistaking the name Yenagoa to mean just the geographical capital of the state or the Yenagoa Local Government Area.
“There were three connotations of the name Yenagoa. One means the capital of Bayelsa State, the second refers to the entire Yenagoa Council Area of the state and the third means Yenagoa town, an autonomous community in the Yenagoa local government area of the state.
“The government and private sector operatives have often been confused about this. As a result, Yenagoa town is the only town used as the name of a state capital in Nigeria without a first class king.
“But the government and everybody should take note that Yenagoa is an autonomous community with a second class monarch. We’ve pleaded and are still pleading that the government upgrade our chieftaincy stool to first class to match the nomenclature of the status of a king in the capital city of a state capital”, the monarch noted.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the community’s Council of Chiefs, Ajaiye Sakwe, restated their resolve to continue being a peaceful community.
He maintained that the community which has long been relegated to the background by successive administrations of the state should be accorded its rightful place in kingship and all other government’s community dealings.
In the same vein, the chairman of the newly inaugurated Yenagoa Town Central Security outfit, Mr Godgift Fefegha, has said he was ready to cooperate with all other government-owned security apparatuses in ensuring the security of lives and property within the boundaries of the community.
He said the era of crime and criminality in the town was gradually coming to an end, noting that with the outfit’s numerical strength and intelligent sharing with members of the security body as well as the state-owned sister security organisations, criminals in the area no longer have a hiding place.
“I don’t know who is a criminal, I don’t even know who a cultist is, but all I can say is that if you’re caught, you’ll be treated as a criminal”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
‘A’Ibom Can’t Afford Environmental Impact Of Dugout Port’
A former managing director of Nigerdock Plc and Chairman, Oron Nation Technical Committee for Ibaka Deep Sea Port, NkpubreOkonNkpubre, has called on the Federal Government to disallow the building of a dugout port to be built in Nigeria, owing to the adverse environmental and social impact it will have on the people.
He said the environmental and social impact of creating an artificial ocean for a dugout deep-sea port is unquantifiable.
Nkpubre said a situation where dry land is dug out and water channelled in to build a seaport should not be contemplated in the country.
He added that Nigeria had over one thousand kilometer of coastline with a natural harbour and numerous river estuaries and channels where seaports could be sited.
He added that the proposed dugout seaport in Durban, South Africa, never saw the light of the day as environmentalists who knew the adverse effects of the project kicked against it.
He said Ibeno was already encumbered with a huge gas flare site with grave environmental impact. According to him, Ibeno also hosts Qua Ibeo Oil Terminal, operated by Mobil with the biggest crude oil tank farm in Nigeria.
Niger Delta
C’River Reabsorbs Sacked Magistrates
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has reabsorbed 29 Magistrates, who were refused payment of their entitlement for two years despite giving them appointment letters.
The affected Magistrates had repeatedly staged peaceful protests for several months to drive home their frustration, arguing that they were duly employed but were not pay-rolled as other civil servants for full two years.
However, on Tuesday, Governor Ayade approved their employment into the State Judiciary as Magistrates.
Making this known in Calabar, the Atorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Tanko Ashang, said the 29 Magistrates would subsequently be issued with appointment letters and then be payrolled.
Ashang said, the 29 Magistrates who hitherto were employed but were not payrolled because their employment did not follow necessary processes and therefore was irregular.
He went on to disclose that as a result of this, the governor had on January 26 this year constituted a committee, headed by the deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu, to look into the issue.
Members of the committee were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Head of Service, the Chief Registrar of Cross River State Judiciary and the Auditor General.
He said, “After rigorous sittings they recommended a list of 29 magistrates for employment to the Governor adding that the Governor has put his stamp of approval to the list bearing the 29 magistrates.
“With this approval, appointment letters will be issued to the new magistrates and they will accordingly be payrolled.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
