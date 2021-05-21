Social/Kiddies
All You Need To Know About Children’s Day …
Children’s Day is on the 27th of May in Nigeria. It is an international holiday that was first established in Nigeria in 1964. The date it is celebrated varies between different countries. The day marks a celebration of children, raising awareness for issues that affect children and helping us appreciate that they are the future leaders of our societies.
While it is not a public holiday in Nigeria and businesses stay open, children are, in many cases, given a day off school to celebrate Children’s Day with their families and friends. It is an event observed and celebrated by people and organisations across Nigeria.
What happens on Children’s Day in Nigeria?
Usually, Children’s Day in Nigeria is celebrated with lots of parades and parties. Schools can organise the parades themselves and give children the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations. The Nigerian government organises an official annual parade for the event, with local teachers, parents and children all getting involved.
Some TV and radio stations also get involved in the fun, letting children broadcast and anchor programmes for part of the day. This can give young children some valuable experience in these roles and brighten up the day for viewers and listeners. As well as this, children might be offered the chance to shadow adults at work in their jobs – for example, some governors let children shadow them in office. This can help children gain some experience and inspire them to work hard for the future.
As part of Children’s Day, many religious groups also celebrate with parties and events for less privileged children. It’s often seen as an opportunity to highlight any plights that young Nigerians might face and aims to address these to help support the children of Nigeria.
History of Children’s Day
One of the earliest examples of a children’s day can be traced all the way back to the USA in 1857, where a pastor called, Charles Leonard, held a service for children at his Church. This service eventually became known locally as Children’s Day, and is an early example of a day dedicated to celebrating children.
Similar celebrations to this have occurred across the world. For example, Turkey has celebrated a national Children’s Day since 1920. Eventually, in 1925, International Children’s Day was first declared at the World Conference on Child Welfare in Geneva. In Moscow, the Women’s International Democratic Federation declared that June the 1st should be celebrated as an International Day for the Protection of Children, with other days announced across the globe.
Social/Kiddies
All You Need To Know About Children’s Day …
Children’s Day is on the 27th of May in Nigeria. It is an international holiday that was first established in Nigeria in 1964. The date it is celebrated varies between different countries. The day marks a celebration of children, raising awareness for issues that affect children and helping us appreciate that they are the future leaders of our societies.
While it is not a public holiday in Nigeria and businesses stay open, children are, in many cases, given a day off school to celebrate Children’s Day with their families and friends. It is an event observed and celebrated by people and organisations across Nigeria.
What happens on Children’s Day in Nigeria?
Usually, Children’s Day in Nigeria is celebrated with lots of parades and parties. Schools can organise the parades themselves and give children the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations. The Nigerian government organises an official annual parade for the event, with local teachers, parents and children all getting involved.
Some TV and radio stations also get involved in the fun, letting children broadcast and anchor programmes for part of the day. This can give young children some valuable experience in these roles and brighten up the day for viewers and listeners. As well as this, children might be offered the chance to shadow adults at work in their jobs – for example, some governors let children shadow them in office. This can help children gain some experience and inspire them to work hard for the future.
As part of Children’s Day, many religious groups also celebrate with parties and events for less privileged children. It’s often seen as an opportunity to highlight any plights that young Nigerians might face and aims to address these to help support the children of Nigeria.
History of Children’s Day
One of the earliest examples of a children’s day can be traced all the way back to the USA in 1857, where a pastor called, Charles Leonard, held a service for children at his Church. This service eventually became known locally as Children’s Day, and is an early example of a day dedicated to celebrating children.
Similar celebrations to this have occurred across the world. For example, Turkey has celebrated a national Children’s Day since 1920. Eventually, in 1925, International Children’s Day was first declared at the World Conference on Child Welfare in Geneva. In Moscow, the Women’s International Democratic Federation declared that June the 1st should be celebrated as an International Day for the Protection of Children, with other days announced across the globe.
Social/Kiddies
FIDA: All You Need To Know About Sexual Molestation
Social/Kiddies
Family Threatens Former Minister Over Death Of Mistress
The siblings of late Grace Pilata of Amalem Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State have threatened to drag a Nigerian Professor and former Minister from the South-South geo-political zone (names withheld) to court over the death and unlawful burial of the deceased in Abuja without the consent of her family.
This was contained in a petition titled: “Protest In Respect of the Circumstances of the Death and Burial of Ms Grace Gabriel Pilata” addressed to the ex-minister by lawyers representing the family.
According to the petition “our clients are the head and principal members of Pilata family of Amalem Community Central Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“Our client’s sister Ms Grace Gabriel Pilata had a relationship with you which produced two (2) daughters namely Ineye and Tokoni.
“Ms Grace Pilata died on the 15th day of March, 2021 and you buried her on 16th day of April, 2021 without our client’s authority, consent or knowledge.
It would be recalled that in a petition dated 26th April, 2021 addressed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police one Rev Akeodi Pilata had alleged that the former minister had dated his sister since 1983 when he was a vice chancellor of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt.
According to him, “The gist of the matter began sometimes in 1983-1984 when the Professor became the vice chancellor of the State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt, then our sister late Miss Grace Pilata was a staff Nurse/Midwife in the sick bay of the same university.
“Incidentally both met and the former minister promised to marry her, knowing full well that he was married to a white lady which he concealed from her.
“However, their romance lead to the birth of Ineye and Tokoni, what began as a sweet savour was short-lived when, the wife of the minister a white lady got wind of the whole affairs of over 38 years and was aggrieved and thereafter invited Miss Grace Pilata to a banquet in their house concealing her motives which might have lead to the sudden and unexpected death of late Miss Grace Pilata” he said.
Rev Pilata in an interview with The Tide said the family demands that her corpse be exhumed and sent back to Port Harcourt for proper burial. We the siblings of late Grace Pilata also demand that an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of our sister in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt Rivers State.
He further said that the family cannot accept the fact that the corpse of the late Grace Pilata be buried in Abuja cemetery against the wishes of her family because the right of burial of late Grace Pilata rested on the family since she was not married to the Professor but was only a mistress”.
The reverend described the situation as a desecration of Abua custom and tradition.
When contacted on phone the minister confirmed knowing the woman and that they had a couple of children, but declined any further comment, threatening The Tide to stay away from the story.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Only 22 % Poorest Households In Nigeria Have Access To Electricity -World Bank
- Politics5 days ago
Ogonis Confer Mene Kwalenu 1 Of Ogoni Title On Wike
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NNPC: Three Refineries Processed No Crude In January
- Business5 days ago
Investors To Lift Onne Terminal With $100m
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLC Kicks Against Removal Of Petrol Subsidy
- Editorial5 days ago
Beyond Robert Clarke’s Proposition
- Politics5 days ago
Diri Recommends E-Voting For Future Elections
- Politics5 days ago
Financial Autonomy: Bello Declares Support For State Legislatures