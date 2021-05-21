Connect with us

All You Need To Know About Children’s Day …

Published

23 hours ago

on

Children’s Day is on the 27th of May in Nigeria. It is an international holiday that was first established in Nigeria in 1964. The date it is celebrated varies between different countries. The day marks a celebration of children, raising awareness for issues that affect children and helping us appreciate that they are the future leaders of our societies.
While it is not a public holiday in Nigeria and businesses stay open, children are, in many cases, given a day off school to celebrate Children’s Day with their families and friends. It is an event observed and celebrated by people and organisations across Nigeria.
What happens on Children’s Day in Nigeria?
Usually, Children’s Day in Nigeria is celebrated with lots of parades and parties. Schools can organise the parades themselves and give children the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations. The Nigerian government organises an official annual parade for the event, with local teachers, parents and children all getting involved.
Some TV and radio stations also get involved in the fun, letting children broadcast and anchor programmes for part of the day. This can give young children some valuable experience in these roles and brighten up the day for viewers and listeners. As well as this, children might be offered the chance to shadow adults at work in their jobs – for example, some governors let children shadow them in office. This can help children gain some experience and inspire them to work hard for the future.
As part of Children’s Day, many religious groups also celebrate with parties and events for less privileged children. It’s often seen as an opportunity to highlight any plights that young Nigerians might face and aims to address these to help support the children of Nigeria.
History of Children’s Day
One of the earliest examples of a children’s day can be traced all the way back to the USA in 1857, where a pastor called, Charles Leonard, held a service for children at his Church. This service eventually became known locally as Children’s Day, and is an early example of a day dedicated to celebrating children.
Similar celebrations to this have occurred across the world. For example, Turkey has celebrated a national Children’s Day since 1920. Eventually, in 1925, International Children’s Day was first declared at the World Conference on Child Welfare in Geneva. In Moscow, the Women’s International Democratic Federation declared that June the 1st should be celebrated as an International Day for the Protection of Children, with other days announced across the globe.

FIDA: All You Need To Know About Sexual Molestation

Published

1 week ago

on

May 13, 2021

By

Rape is defined as the forceful penetration of the vagina, mouth, anus, or any other part of the body with the intention of having sexual satisfaction.
The part of the body can be penetrated with the penis, finger or other object.Rape simply put is the use of force upon a person against his or her will ( consent)  to have carnal knowledge or sex with that person.
When a person under the age of 14 years old is forced into sexual act it is called Defilement. When it happens to  persons of14 years and above it is called Rape.
 In a family setting, that is where it occurs between father and child,  mother and child,  brother and sister, it is called INCEST.
From the definition of rape,  it is very clear that it is not only girls that can be raped.  Boys too can be raped.
Also the issue of Consent is very fundamental to establish a case of rape against a person.
Penetration through the anus or mouth with any part of the body is rape.
There are categories of, persons that cannot be affected when considering the issue of consent. A child – A child is anyone under the age of 18 years old or a person of unsound mind.
For consent to be considered, one must show first that the person posessess the capacity to say Yes or No. The mental alertness to choose what he or she wants at a particular time. One must show that consent was obtained freely devoid of any form of intimidation, threat or duress,  subjection ( influence of drugs or alcohol).
Also note that consent can be withdrawn at any time.  This means anything that happens after consent is withdrawn for those capable of giving consent is rape/ assault.
Who can be a victim:
Eventually, everybody can be a victim of rape or sexual assault.  However statistics show that more girls/women are raped than boys/men.
Who are the abusers/ perpetrators.
An abuser can be a father,  mother,  uncle,  teacher, driver,  pastor,  strangers,  security guards… The list is endless.
The truth is that rape is an act of force against a person’s will. Going by our definition we can agree that there is spousal rape. Our laws are a bit silent on it mainly because of cultural belief that the woman belongs to the man.
Abusers are mostly not strangers but persons known to the victim or family or even in the neighborhood. These abusers most times lure their victims with gifts and unsolicited favours and gradually establish a close relationship with them. At this point they strike.
If she is an adult she has the right to say NO. If you promise to buy a car for someone and the person agrees to have sex,  that person must show he or she was not forced. The act itself was given freely. The failure to fulfill promise is another case.
Abusers can also threaten their victims not to speak up. By telling them they will die or members of their families will die.
Where can it happen?
Anywhere. In the home, school, church etc
What to do – Family
the family owes the child a greater duty of care and protection. We should teach our children right from the home before they step out.Teach them sex education early in life. Teach them to respect their body by keeping the privates private( this should start from the home.  The girls and boys should know their private parts and protect it against everyone including family members)
There should be no secrets from Dad and Mum. Do not take naked pictures and no one should take them pictures while naked.
Tell them their NO should be there NO.
Teach  them that a body touch can tickle or make you feel good but is not RIGHT because is not yet Time.
Tach them to know a good, bad and secret touch.
Teach them to report every attempt and actual violence. Reporting an attempt can protect children from  an actual act.
The Government should ensure that law enforcement agencies are trained and equipped to handle cases of sexual assault. There should  be legislations to checkmate these crimes
 We have legislations already in place.
1999 Constitution (as amended) /section 34 provides for our fundamental rights
We have the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act ( VAPP)  2015. this has been passed into Law by Rivers State House of Assembly but is still awaiting Governor’s  assent
 This particular piece of legislation is very encompassing. It provides a form of compensation for victims/ survivors of rape. It has also removed the issue of limitations on when you can bring an action for rape. With the  VAPP law in place you can sue for rape at any time.
 We also have Child Rights Law and Criminal code.: It is our collective responsibility to protect our chlidren at this time.
Effects of Rape
It affects the person’s  personal dignity and safety. There is always a feeling of guilt
Depression, stigma ( we all must support survivors in this area), low self esteem, Fear
Recommendations
Ensure that all cases are reported and followed up.
Be close to your children and listen to them.
Don’t be an absentee parent.
Make efforts to know their friends and where the go to or who visits them.
Discourage them from receiving gifts easily from people
Also remember that the punishment for rape is life imprisonment, so we must all ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted and put away for life.
International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria. Rivers State Branch.
Family Threatens Former Minister Over Death Of Mistress

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 7, 2021

By

The siblings of late Grace Pilata of Amalem Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State have threatened to drag a Nigerian Professor and former Minister from the South-South geo-political zone (names withheld) to court over the death and unlawful burial of the deceased in Abuja without the consent of her family.
This was contained in a petition titled: “Protest In Respect of the Circumstances of the Death and Burial of Ms Grace Gabriel Pilata” addressed to the ex-minister by lawyers representing the family.
According to the petition “our clients are the head and principal members of Pilata family of Amalem Community Central Abua in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“Our client’s sister Ms Grace Gabriel Pilata had a relationship with you which produced two (2) daughters namely Ineye and Tokoni.
“Ms Grace Pilata died on the 15th day of March, 2021 and you buried her on 16th day of April, 2021 without our client’s authority, consent or knowledge.
It would be recalled that in a petition dated 26th April, 2021 addressed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police one Rev Akeodi Pilata had alleged that the former minister had dated his sister since 1983 when he was a vice chancellor of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt.
According to him, “The gist of the matter began sometimes in 1983-1984 when the Professor became the vice chancellor of the State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt, then our sister late Miss Grace Pilata was a staff Nurse/Midwife in the sick bay of the same university.
“Incidentally both met and the former minister promised to marry her, knowing full well that he was married to a white lady which he concealed from her.
“However, their romance lead to the birth of Ineye and Tokoni, what began as a sweet savour was short-lived when, the wife of the minister a white lady got wind of the whole affairs of over 38 years and was aggrieved and thereafter invited Miss Grace Pilata to a banquet in their house concealing her motives which might have lead to the sudden and unexpected death of late Miss Grace Pilata” he said.
Rev Pilata in an interview with The Tide said the family demands that her corpse be exhumed and sent back to Port Harcourt for proper burial. We the siblings of late Grace Pilata also demand that an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of our sister in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt Rivers State.
He further said that the family cannot accept the fact that the corpse of the late Grace Pilata be buried in Abuja cemetery against the wishes of her family because the right of burial of late Grace Pilata rested on the family since she was not married to the Professor but was only a mistress”.
The reverend described the situation as a desecration of Abua custom and tradition.
When contacted on phone the minister confirmed knowing the woman and that they had a couple of children, but declined any further comment, threatening The Tide to stay away from the story.

