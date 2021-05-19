Featured
Stop Being Unfair To Us, Move NIMASA’s Cabotage Office Back To Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to return its Cabotage Services Department back to Port Harcourt.
The governor gave the charge when he hosted the Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, on courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said the operations of the Cabotage Services Department of NIMASA used to be in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, but was taken to Lagos without justification.
“We had a Cabotage Department here in Tombia Street (New GRA), your people moved it to Lagos. Is there any offence that Rivers State has committed against Nigeria? You may know, I don’t know of any offence any person can say we have committed.”
The governor said despite his administration procurement of gunboats for the security agencies, particularly, the police and Navy to assist them fight sea piracy and to ensure safety on the waterways for the business activities of NIMASA to thrive, the state does not get anything in return.
Wike commended new NIMASA DG for the new initiative of harnessing ocean resources to serve as alternative revenue source that will end the mono-economy status of Nigeria.
“Let me thank you as one of those who have looked into the future that Nigeria cannot continue to depend solely on one product and that is oil. There comes a time that the wells will be dry up, and when the wells are dried, what is the alternative? Is it at that time we will begin to seek for an alternative? So, you are on the right track by identifying that we should go for blue economy.”
Speaking further, Wike pledged to partner the agency in the area of human capital development and told them to consider adopting the Government Sea School, Isaka as institution to train seafarers.
“We have Sea School, Isaka in Okrika Local Government. It is a good place to train seafarers. That is the first sea school in this country.
“There is nothing wrong for you to partner with the state government to develop it. When they are trained, you can then move them as your seafarers to work in your maritime industry. Let us not abandon old things and begin to create new ones. Let’s develop the ones we have. Let us not be spending money in something that will take a long time. This will help the industry and create a lot of manpower for our people and employment.”
The governor also expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with NIMASA on its Deep Blue Project because of its potential to enhance and increase youth capacity in Rivers State.
According to him, the state government will constitute a committee that will liaise with NIMASA office in Port Harcourt on the Deep Blue Project.
Wike bemoan the failure of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to leverage on his vintage position to revive the Port Harcourt and Onne ports in order to generate employment opportunities for the youths in the maritime sector.
Earlier, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, had said the agency new thinking was in the direction of divesting the country’s economy with its 10 years’ plan to develop ocean resources in the country.
Jamoh explained that his tour to the eight littoral states of which Rivers is a part of, is intended to sell the new thinking to them and the need to key into the initiative.
He urged the Rivers State Government to set up a committee to work with the agency in identifying its areas of comparative advantage in harnessing its vast ocean resources.
“The agency commenced the issue of Blue Economy to ensure that we have something that we will fall back on. Let us give ourselves at least within the next 10 years; we can be able to develop our ocean resources.”
The DG appreciated Wike’s effort in rebuilding Rivers State into reckoning with tremendous investment in infrastructure, health, education and the judiciary that have ultimately better the life of Rivers residence.
Featured
Constitutional Review: NASS Holds Zonal Public Hearings, May 26, 27
The National Assembly, yesterday, disclosed that the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution would hold in the six geopolitical zones of the country between May 26 and 27 ahead of a national public hearing in Abuja.
The public hearing would simultaneously hold across 12 state capitals as each geopolitical zone would host two public hearings within the two days.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this in Abuja.
Speaking while playing host to members of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD), led by its National Coordinator, Chino Obiagwu (SAN) in the DSP’s office, yesterday, Omo-Agege called on those who have already submitted memoranda to speak to the documents at the events.
According to the deputy president of the Senate, the public hearing for the South-South Zone will hold simultaneously in Port Harcourt and Asaba while Enugu and Owerri would host the hearing for the South-East geopolitical zone.
The state delegations to attend the Port Harcourt event include those from Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River while those from Delta, Edo and Bayelsa would meet in Asaba.
The public hearing for the North-Central Zone would be hosted in Jos and Minna while that of North-East and North-West would hold in Bauchi and Gombe as well as Kaduna and Sokoto, respectively.
Akure and Lagos would host the historic hearing for the South-West geopolitical zone.
Represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Omo-Agege assured that women’s interests in the new Constitution review would be protected.
On the inclusion of Affirmative Action in the Constitution, he called on the women to reach out to elected representatives and groups from other geopolitical zones in the country, noting that they were key in determining if such demands could scale through in the ongoing Constitution amendment exercise.
“You will have also observed that on each of the Constitution review that has been done in the past, Affirmative Action and increased women representation have always been on the agenda. But in the past we have not been able to muster the numbers required to effect constitutional change.
“However, in every exercise, we have seen increasing numbers of legislators’ support the process. So, the challenge is how to reach the critical threshold during this process.
“Your work is quite cut out for you. But be rest assured that we are partners in this business,” he said.
Earlier, the National Coordinator, Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD), Chino Obiagwu (SAN), called for increased women participation in politics.
According to him, the group has already submitted six proposals to the panel, explaining that if passed, women would occupy their rightful place in both elective and appointive positions in the country.
“We solicit your support and leverage on your influence in advocating for constitutional amendment and other legal reforms geared towards increasing women’s political participation in Nigeria,” he said.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Featured
FG’s Failure, Not Unemployment Fuelling Insecurity, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says it was disingenuous for the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to attribute insecurity in the state to unemployment.
“Is unemployment fuelling insecurity in Kaduna, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Ondo, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger States governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)?”, Wike asked.
He said if the minister, who is the immediate past governor of the state has any modicum of sincerity, he would attest to the fact that security was the sole responsibility of the Federal Government.
“Is he (Amaechi) trying to indict his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and who is constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to provide security for Nigerians?
“It is a well-known fact that Amaechi is the one who appoints every commissioner of police that has been posted to Rivers State since 2015. So, if there is any security failure, he is to blame”, Wike said.
Wike described the minister misguided utterance on the current imposition of curfew in the state, following the recent attacks on police formations, as rather unfortunate.
“Perhaps, the minister is happy that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are killing innocent policemen, who were protecting lives and property. Is Amaechi happy that the weapons of these slain security personnel were carted away by the hoodlums? Amaechi, from all indications, has lost focus and is now frustrated”, he added.
The governor declared that his administration has offered scholarship to over 500 Rivers students to study Medicine and other-related courses at the PAMO University.
Reacting to allegations by the minister that he was acquiring property in the state, the governor said it was better to acquire property in Nigeria than to do so in Ghana.
Wike said that Amaechi’s jubilation over the defection of his former Commissioner of Urban and Rural Planning, Reason Onya, who was indicted by a judicial commission of inquiry, was a pointer that he was politically irrelevant in Rivers State.
The governor further urged the minister to return to Abuja and resolve the financial malfeasance rocking federal agencies under his watch, and desist from destroying the homes of others.
