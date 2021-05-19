Sports
Oshoala Hopes Champions League Win Will Inspire Girls
Asisat Oshoala says she is delighted to make history with Barcelona after winning this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Oshoala featured in the second half as her Barcelona overpowered Chelsea 4-0 in the final at Gothenburg on Sunday to win the trophy for the first time in their history.
Oshoala became the first African woman to play, score and win the tournament, a feat she wants other African young footballers to emulate.
“I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls in Africa and motivate everyone around the world that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to and work hard for it.” she told Tidesports source.
The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, but she still managed to contribute 22 goals in all competitions this season.
She also helped Barcelona Femino to win 2020-2021 Spanish Iberdrola without tasting defeat.
Oshoala started the match from the bench and was introduced into the encounter with less than 20 minutes left to play.
The four time African player of the year replaced Jennie Hermoso and was unlucky not to get her name on the scorers’ sheet.
Few minutes after her introduction, Oshoala was inches away from scoring her team’s fifth goal , only to be denied at the last minute by a superb challenge from Charles.
The former Arsenal and Liverpool forward went close few minutes later, but blazed her shot over the crossbar.
Oshoala, finally had the ball in the net on the 92nd minute, after a smart turn and cool finish, again, the goal was chalked off for offside.
Meanwhile, four goals in first half were enough to hand Barcelona their first UEFA Women’s Champions League title after a superb season.
Iheanacho Among Best Strikers In World -Kanu
Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has said that his compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho is now one of the best strikers in the world.
Iheanacho has scored 18 goals for top English Premier League side Leicester City across all competitions this season which is proving to be his best campaign in England.
Last Saturday, the left-footed striker helped Leicester win the FA Cup for the first time after defeating Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium.
Kanu, who played for Arsenal and Portsmouth in the Premier League during his playing days, stated that Iheanacho’s renaissance is a big lesson at Leicester, where he initially struggled for game time.
“He has gone through some really bad times and I know what a lot of people have said about him when he was in those low periods,” Kanu told Tidesports source.
“But we know it is football. When you are not doing well, people talk anyhow and say what they want but when you start doing well, the same people would come back.
“For me, I always know he is a good footballer. I always talk with him, encourage him, send him messages when he is doing well and when he is not doing well and telling him to keep his head up.”
The 23-year-old joined Leicester from current Premier League champions Manchester City in 2017 and he played second fiddle to English star Jamie Vardy at the Foxes.
“The only thing was for him to work hard, talent with hard work works. If you believe only in the talent, it will disappoint you, so you have to marry the two together,” he continued.
“It is something great that he is back now. Not only for himself but for the country. We need all our players to be in top form. Right now he is. If you mention the top strikers in the world now, Kelechi’s name will be there because he is scoring and that is what you need from strikers.
“What happened to him is a very big lesson, and the way he responded is what makes a great player. He didn’t talk too much, he just worked hard and see where he is now.”
Iheanacho was mainly used as an impact player coming off the bench by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, before the current season.
“It is wonderful to see them as FA Cup champions. They needed to go for it and they did. Congratulations to them, they did really well,” he added.
“This will now give them the belief that they can go and do more. When you win one, you want to win another and another one. At least you know that you have won the FA Cup.
“The next thing now is to look for more trophies and it gives them more confidence and more encouragement and the belief that they can do anything and win against anybody.”
Joshua, Fury’s Fight In Doubt
Tyson Fury has been ordered to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, casting doubt over a proposed August super bout with Anthony Joshua.
Fury, 32, won the WBC world heavyweight title from Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 after an initial draw.
The pair were due to fight again but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted Fury to seek an alternative.
On Monday, a US judge ruled in mediation that Wilder has a right to face Fury for a third time before 15 September.
The American’s team had long argued that their fighter had a contractual right to a third fight with Fury.
But after delays caused by the pandemic led to a July 2020 contest being postponed, Wilder’s team sought to move the bout to 2021.
Fury refused the 2021 date and said he would move on. That prompted mediation overseen by American judge Daniel Weinstein, who has now sided with Wilder and set a 15 September deadline for a third contest.
“Until we can reach an accommodation with Deontay Wilder’s people, I can’t say that [Fury’s fight with Joshua] will definitely happen,” Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told Tidesports source.
“But we are working hard to get that over the line. We were talking last night and hopefully we can do that. If not then Tyson, if he wishes, will go to the fight with Wilder. They’re the only two options.”
Fury’s US promoters, Top Rank, did not wish to comment on the development when contacted by our source.
But Top Rank founder Bob Arum said that Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been reserved for a Fury-Wilder fight on 24 July.
“We’re not paying Wilder to step aside,” said Arum. “It’s better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make the Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.”
Just 24 hours before Monday’s arbitration hearing, Fury confirmed he had agreed to fight fellow Briton Joshua – holder of the IBF, WBA and WBO belts – for all four heavyweight world titles in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has also said several times that the August bout was in place, with terms agreed.
The mediation outcome does not necessarily mean a Fury-Joshua fight cannot take place in August but fresh deals will now need to be struck for it to do so.
That could mean Wilder being offered money to allow Fury-Joshua’s fight to take place.
