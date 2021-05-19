Niger Delta
Obaseki Tasks Edo CJ On Oath Of Office
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday has urged the acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Joe Acha to be committed to his oath of office and dispense justice without fear, favour.
Acha was sworn-in , following the retirement of Justice Esther Edigin, who clocked 65 years on May 17, the constitutionally prescribed age for retirement in the bench.
Speaking during the ceremony, Obaseki, urged Justice Acha to ensure that he carried out his duties with justice, honesty and transparency.
“The peaceful, orderly and predictable transfer of power within the leadership of all arms of government, is the single most important hallmark of a civilised working democracy.
“I therefore congratulate your lordship on this swearing-in as the acting Chief Judge of Edo, as the most senior judge pursuant to Section 271 subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“I urge your lordship to always take to heart the solemn oath which you swore here today. As your lordship becomes the custodian of an institution, represents the last version of hope in our common existence.
“It is my desire and prayer that the justice sector under your lordship’s stewardship will continue to wax stronger as an institution and deliver not just judgment but justice to all who come to you or before you.
“The government has in the past clearly declared support for the rapid development of the Judiciary as an institution, not just in terms of building infrastructure, we are very keen on changing and transforming all our institutions in Edo.
“That is the legacy this government owes the people for voting massively for us in the last governorship election. Our goal is to help you transform the judiciary system to a very stronger institution,’’ he said.
Niger Delta
Ayade Unveils Housing Scheme For Civil Servants
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has introduced a sustainable and affordable Housing Scheme for Civil Servants in the State.
This was disclosed by the Cross River State Head of Service, Mrs Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem, in a meeting with all Directors/Heads of Administration in the Civil Service.
According to her, the meeting is to enable the State Government gather the needed data for take-off; ascertain the number of people interested adding that this would determine the number of houses to be completed.
The Head of Service commended the Governor for his commitment to the welfare of Civil Servants and urged Civil Servants to take advantage of the opportunity, maintaining that “investments made while in Service are what make retirement worthwhile”.
Mrs Ekanem further disclosed that the housing scheme which would include: One Bedroom, Two Bedrooms, Three and Four Bedroom, Flats are to be situated in Yala and Obudu for the Northern Senatorial District, Ikom and Yakurr for the Central Senatorial District, as well as Tinapa Road and Jonathan By Pass for the Southern Senatorial District.
Interested Civil Servants are to obtain forms from the Directors/Heads of Administration in their various MDAs.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Bayelsa, NMA Partner Against Quackery
Bayelsa State Government has urged regulatory agencies in the health sector, including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to take the fight against quackery and other unhealthy practices to save lives seriously.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the call when the Executives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Bayelsa State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, assured the NMA of the current administration’s readiness to give it all necessary support to check unethical medical practices that cause avoidable deaths in the state.
He expressed concern over the increase in the activities of traditional medicine practitioners who claim to have cure for every ailment and called on the unsuspecting public to be mindful of the harmful effects of quackery.
The deputy governor insisted that the state government would soon come up with a legislation to check advertisment and sale of unverified medical claims and products to protect lives.
According to him, the desire of government is to keep the people of the state healthy enough to enjoy the prosperity it is working hard to create.
On the issue of multiple medical training schools, Senator Ewhrudjakpo described the establishment of the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) and other health institutions as part of efforts to provide the much needed manpower to drive the health sector of the state forward.
He maintained that government would continue to take the training of medical personnel seriously to improve the doctor-patient ratio in the state as well as evolve more ways of motivating them for better productivity and healthcare delivery.
The state number two man promised that the state government would give the NMA a helping hand in the building of its Secretariat, provision of official vehicle among other needs.
“The doors of the state government will remain open for collaboration with the NMA in our quest to improve healthcare delivery for our people. We want our people to be healthy to enjoy the prosperity we are working hard to bring”, he said.
“On the issue of quackery, I want the NMA to look inwards and come up with measures to fish out the impostors among you. You must be able to regulate yourselves. That is what we do as lawyers. Nobody will take your legal documents (no matter how well written) seriously without the approved seal.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
