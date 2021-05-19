Business
NDDC Set To Graduate 200 Trainees ’Morrow … Reorganises Skills Acquisition Programme
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says it has reorganised its skills acquisition programme towards creating more jobs for Nigerians.
The agency also said it was set for the graduation of about 200 trainees who have gone through its skills acquisition directorate programme on ICT from 2018 till date.
The graduation ceremony is expected to come up tomorrow (Thursday), and will be for participants who had gone through the training on ICT from 2018.
The consultant to NDDC on ICT, Dr. Marizu Uche, who disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend, said that the essence of the graduation ceremony was to showcase to the world that the NDDC’s skills acquisition programme is still on course, and has been modified.
According to him, the current interim administration of the NDDC has shown great concern on how to make the programme a job creation one, and have come up with modifications that will make such achievable.
One of such modifications the current interim management has come up with is to give starter pack like laptop and other accessories to participants right at the beginning of the programme, he said.
“The issue of starter pack has been a thing that many have been clamouring for. Everybody wants to be given something at the end of the training, and the reason or aim for giving such is mostly not achieved.
“We have got reports of some of the graduates, when given a starter pack, will just sell them and instruct that they should not let anyone know about it, thereby defeating the aim for the starter pack.
“It is for this reason that the interim management decided to reorganise, and give the starter pack at the beginning of the programme, to enable participants get used to the items which will be used as tools for their work”, he said.
Uche said that skills acquisition training in the Niger Delta became imperative in view of the decision by the major multinational oil companies not to employ people based on ethnicity, but on the relevant skills qualifications.
He, however, said that the agency had reduced the number of trainees from 5,000 to 2,000 and from that to 200 participants in specialized areas, saying training large number of people was not sustainable.
Recalling that the training programme had been on since 2004, Uche disclosed that another batch of trainees would be recruited in the next two months, and urged those interested to check out on the agency’s website on www.nddc.gov.ng.
The consultant also assured of transparency in the recruitment exercise, saying the present NDDC management is passionate about skills acquisition, youths employment and job creation.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Wike Hails NIMASA’s Drive For Blue Economy
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for designing and pursuing a blue economy strategy to replace the current oil economy.
The commendation was contained in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, Mr Philip Kyanet.
Wike gave the commendation on Wednesday when he received the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.
The governor said NIMASA’s plan for sustainable use of Nigeria’s abundant maritime resources was in line with the country’s economic diversification drive.
Wike also commended Jamoh for the new initiative of harnessing ocean resources to serve as an alternative revenue drive that would end the mono-economy status of Nigeria.
He said: “Let me commend the director-general for taking the bull by the horns; by coming to visit, to do the right thing.
“Let me thank you as one of those who have looked into the future that Nigeria cannot continue to depend solely on one product and that is oil.
“There comes a time that the wells will dry up and when the wells are dried, what is the alternative? Is it at that time we will begin to seek for an alternative?
“So, you are on the right track by identifying that we should go for the blue economy,” Wike said.
The governor pledged to partner NIMASA in the area of human capital development.
He also proposed the adoption of Government Sea School, Isaka, in Okrika Local Government Area of the state as an institution for seafarers’ training.
“This will help the industry and create a lot of manpower for our people and employment,” he said.
He expressed the state’s readiness to partner NIMASA on the Deep Blue Project, saying it would help to enhance security and boost youths capacity.
The governor said the state government would constitute a committee to liaise with NIMASA on the project.
Wike also requested for return of the agency’s Cabotage Department to Rivers, which had earlier been moved to Lagos.
He said his administration had procured gunboats for security agencies to assist them to ensure security on the waterways and as well boost business activities in the maritime environment.
Business
Investors Lose N300bn In One Day As Stocks Fall
Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N300bn at the end of trading on Wednesday as bearish sentiments persisted.
The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited declined by 1.48 per cent to 38,445.09 basis points, while the market capitalisation fell to N20.04 trillion from N20.34trillion last Tuesday.
A total of 153.64 million shares valued at N2.45 billion were traded by investors in 3,494 deals at the end of trading on the floor of the NGX on Wednesday.
Twenty-five companies, led by C&I Leasing Plc and Airtel Africa Plc, saw their share prices decline.
Other top losers on Wednesday were BOC Gases Nigeria Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, and Wapic Insurance Plc.
Twenty-three companies recorded price appreciation, with MRS Oil Nigeria Plc and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc leading the park. Other top gainers were Sterling Bank Plc, Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance and Academy Press Plc.
Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited said the domestic equities market extended Wednesday’s losses as investors sold off on Airtel Africa (-10.0 per cent).
They noted that the month-to-date and year-to-date losses increased to 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.
The analysts said, “The total volume of trades decreased by 24.9 per cent to 153.64 million units, valued at N2.45billion, and exchanged in 3,494 deals.
“UACN was the most traded stock by volume at 10.01 million units, while SEPLAT was the most traded by value at N1.08billion.
“Across sectors, the oil and gas (+7.1 per cent) and industrial goods (+0.9 per cent) indices recorded gains while the insurance (-0.9 per cent), banking (-0.6 per cent), and consumer goods (-0.3 per cent) indices declined.”
Business
Expect Passage Of PIB In June – Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says that efforts to ensure passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the National Assembly are still on course.
He expressed optimism that the PIB would be passed before June
Sylva made this known at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
“I want to tell you that PIB is fully on course and we are very happy because we have focused on that for a long time and we had many meetings with the National assembly and stakeholders.
“Today, I believe that we are all basically satisfied with where we are.
“The National Assembly has given a timeline, they actually gave April but a few things, but give or take, I still believe that the passage of the PIB will not go beyond June.
“We are hopeful that between now and June, they will pass the PIB, I don’t think we are far away with the passage of the PIB,’’ he said.
Commenting on fuel subsidy, the minister said subsidy had created opportunity for people to transport products to nearby countries to make more profit as the price is high in those places.
“People are ready to take all kinds of risk to transfer products to places like Benin Republic. So when the prices are at par, it might help to reduce some of these risks,’’ he said.
He noted that until Nigeria bridges the price differentials in the pump price of petrol, people would continue to take all risks to smuggle the product.
“The price differential is a major incentive for smuggling, that is why until we are able to bridge that gap, people will continue to do that; because, it is very difficult for government to police all the border of Nigeria,’’ he said.
Sylva said government had exhibited political will and commitment to announce deregulation for the downstream sector in March 2020 and urged Nigerians to support government’s efforts to ensure full deregulation of the sector for economic growth and development.
“The truth is that the common man is not benefiting from the subsidy,’’ he said.
