News
FG Receives £4.2m Ibori Loot
The Federal Government has received £4,214,017.00 of looted public funds seized from the associates and family members of former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori.
This was disclosed, yesterday by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN.
The AGF had earlier announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria was in touch with the government of the United Kingdom on the matter.
“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated. We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks”, the statement said.
He maintained that the Federal Government was working assiduously to make sure that the transfer goes through successfully.
“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds”, he said.
A statement, yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, said the amount has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of May 10.
The development, according to Malami, was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen assets in the execution of public oriented projects.
Ibori, who was governor between 1999 and 2007, in 2012 pleaded guilty in a UK court to charges of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud and forgery.
He was sentenced to an aggregate 13 years jail term.
The Nigerian government had signed an MoU with the UK in 2016 for the repatriation of the funds recovered from family and associates of Ibori laundered to the UK.
The Federal Government had announced that the funds would be used for the completion of ongoing work on the 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano and Lagos-Ibadan expressways, which were already being funded by the recovered $311million Abacha loot.
The AGF disclosed that already a reputable civil society organisation has been incorporated to monitor the use of the funds for the ongoing projects under the management of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
“It is to be recalled that the Nigerian government had all along provided the required mutual assistance and backup to the British authorities while the prosecution of James Ibori lasted in London, and today, we are rightfully taking benefit of that cooperation. I cannot but observe that what we are witnessing today is a glaring manifestation of the age-long national ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United Kingdom”, he said.
However, the position of the Federal Government has generated controversy with the Delta State Government, indicating interest to challenge the use of the funds for the proposed Federal Government projects.
The state Commissioner for Information, Ehiedu Aniagwu, stated, “We would try to take advantage of the legal system to make the Federal Government correct the injustice they are about to visit on us as a state.
“If they are quite sure that the funds, they are about to repatriate left Delta State on account of those who have governed the state in the past, on what basis would they now take the money to another place? Under which law?’
News
NIS Suspends Issuance Of Fresh Passports
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the suspension of receipt and processing of all fresh Passport applications nationwide till June 1, 2021, when the new passport regime would have taken effect.
The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, made the announcement, yesterday, in Abuja, when he decorated senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), vide a letter referenced: CDCFIB/NIS/2020/PE/.
He said the suspension of receipt and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every passport application that was received before May 17, 2021, adding that a task force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to passport offices to clear the backlog.
Babandede further stated that the new passport regime is expected to commence on June 1, 2021, and has a delivery period of six weeks from the date of submission of applications if there is no local objection (if all documents are complete).
In a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, CIS Sunday James, he said, “the total number of senior officers decorated is as follows: CIS – ACG, 30, and DCI – CIS, 57 bringing the number of officers promoted to 87.
“The number of other officers who were also promoted within the same period is 2,071, bringing the total number of newly promoted officers to 2,158”.
News
Govs Meet Over Executive Order 10, Others, Today
Governors of the 36 states of Nigeria are set to meet, today, to address matters arising from a variety of challenges facing the country.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of its Secretariat, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja.
Bello-Barkindo said the governors at their 30th teleconference meeting scheduled to start by 2pm, would discuss issues such as ongoing conversation over the contentious Executive Order 10 and the third wave of Covid-19
He said the meeting would be the seventh this year and would also discuss an update of the States, Fiscal Transparency, Accountability (SFTAS) report, among other things.
“The meeting will cover lessons for states and actions for governors on sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.
Bello-Barkindo added that the governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa would brief the forum on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of Covid-19.
“Furthermore, there will be a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono, about the 2nd Phase of Farmers’ Enumeration.
“There will also be another presentation by the Director-General, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr Alexander Okoh, on unlocking liquidity through sale/optimisation of state-owned redundant/sub-optimal assets.”
He added that the NGF Director General, Mr Asishana Okauru, would also give feedback on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.
This, according to him, is about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).
News
2023: UK Seeks Peaceful, Credible Polls In Nigeria
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 general elections in the country are not only peaceful but credible as well, as the elections are not only crucial to the country and Africa but also to the world.
Laing, who made the call while interacting with the press in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said Nigeria as the largest democracy in Africa is expected to conduct a credible election in 2023 even as it is essential for there to be peaceful polls in the country.
She equally stressed the need for Nigerians especially the youths to be mobilised massively to register and vote at the polls.
Laing further indicated that there was the need for younger people to aspire for the Presidency come 2023 while at the same time encourage female candidates to contest the presidential election.
She further hinted that the United Kingdom would issue strong words against Nigerians who would be inciting and instigating electoral violence, and advised political gladiators across the country to tone down their rhetorics as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.
She, however, called on the National Assembly to do everything necessary to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed and signed into law before the 2023 general elections, stressing that there is also the need for the Presidency to rotate.
The British envoy posited that the United Kingdom as a long standing ally to Nigeria would continue to work together with the country in the areas of education, training of the country’s military, among others, for the benefit of both countries.
She said Nigeria is UK’s biggest mission in Africa and expressed the hope that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson would visit Nigiria before the end of her stay in the country, contending that there is a real interest of the country in Nigeria, as UK has massive investments in Nigeria.
Laing, who is also permanent representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the call by the people of Niger Delta for multinational oil companies operating in the country, which are relocating their headquarters from the region in droves, to have a change of heart and relocate their operational bases to the area, was a reflection of the general feeling of unfairness in the country, and assured that the United Kingdom would follow up on the issue.
She condemned in strong terms the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests in Nigeria but indicated that since the various panels instituted to investigate what actually happened were yet to complete their assignments, there was no need for sanctions now, but assured that when the panels complete their work, sanctions would come.
The British envoy said there is need for the Federal Government to listen to what the youths are saying, and act on the call for reforms.
“It is not that we are silent. I condemn what happened in Lekki. We have to wait to find out what happened. The process has not been concluded. We are watching. It is good for somebody to be held to account,” she said.
By: Juliet Njiowhor & Donatus Ebi
