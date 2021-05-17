VC Assures On Infrastructural Dev In UNICAL

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline for the ongoing 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise by two weeks.

Consequently, the registration would end on May 29 with the examination commencing on June 19 and to end on July 3rd.

Announcing the extension, the Registrar, JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede said the decision followed a widespread reports on the delay in the registration process among candidates of the 2021 UTME.

In their separate reactions, candidates of the examination who spoke to The Tide in PortHarcourt, yesterday, expressed delight over the extension. The candidates stated that there had been a lot of hiccups in the process of registration which they said had delayed their registration and lauded the JAMB for it’s understanding.

A UTME candidate, Ebuka Williams said so far, can see such understanding by JAMB. Of a truth, there are so many challenges in this year’s registration especially with the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) as part of the registration process and trust our technology system here. Now, it is network problem and another time they cannot upload and all that”.

Mowan Eneirene said the extension would not only provide them with the opportunity to meet up with the registration but also enable them to prepare academically to tackle the challenging JAMB questions.

On her part, Ledibabari Lekia, a Direct Entry candidate who said she had finished her own registration and waiting for the examination stated, however, that the extension was needful considering the evolving challenges in the registration process particularly for new candidates.

“I think the challenges are increasing by the year and by the day. Just when you think you are getting through with the process, you just discover that there is yet another hurdle to jump. Even though some of us are through with ours and waiting eagerly for the examination proper, I still want to commend the JAMB for it’s understanding and quick intervention by the extension which will give every candidate ample time to go through the process and finally sit for the exam. That way, it will not be a time wasted because at a point, some of us were scared that we will not meet up”, Lekia said.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu