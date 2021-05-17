Nation
Ugwu Leads Rescue Operation At Accident Scene
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday led rescue operation at an accident scene at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, where a petroleum products truck lost control and fell into a ditch.
It was gathered that Prior to the arrival of the governor, the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Enugu State Fire Service and the Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Alex Ugwu, had promptly reported to the accident scene to apply safety measures towards safeguarding lives and property.
The Enugu State Government, our correspondent further learnt that through SEMA and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure also provided a crane and manpower for the removal of the vehicle, evacuation of the products and reopening of the road to vehicular traffic and other road users.
The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Barr. Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, who confirmed one causality, however urged residents of the area to be calm and law abiding as well as cooperate with the efforts of the state government and the emergency response stakeholders in arresting the situation.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Enugu Moves To Tackle Youth Unemployment
The Enugu State Government is seeking partnership with technology experts and companies to move the frontier of tech-innovation to create jobs for youths.
The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama, disclosed this on the occasion of “Enugu Tech Stakeholders Roundtable’’ held last Thursday in Enugu.
Kama said that the roundtable and other further engagements were also meant to improve socio-economic status of the state by creating sustainable jobs, which might be remote in nature.
According to him, “we have respect for tech people and companies since they are the drivers of current global innovations and wealth.
“ We are seeking your partnership and collaboration to tap into the multi-billion dollar tech-innovation industry, where the government believes many opportunities lie for our youths.
“As a state, we also seek to move forward science and technology wise by using the resources the government can harness through your collaboration.
“The ministry wants to bring everybody on board and see how we can be beneficial to each other especially on how to train and empower our teeming youths through tech-innovative ideas’’.
Continuing, the commissioner said that the state was looking at immigrating to a smart tech hub state, with the capacity of providing real-time solutions to socio-economic challenges through technological driven solutions.
Speaking, Special Assistant to Enugu State Government on Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, said that the government was rallying close to tech stakeholders to solve its socio-economic challenges.
Obi-Nwankwo stated that the state’s technological eco-system space was so large and diverse that it could not be left in the hands of the government alone to develop.
“We are looking for a synergy of tech experts/companies and our political leadership to tap from the enormous potentials of science, technology and innovation”.
Dir
Nation
Those Against Southern Govs, On Expired Drugs, Aisha Yesufu Fumes
Human rights activist and #BringBackOurGirls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed critics of southern governors, adding that those against the communiqué issued at the end of the governors’ recent meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, were on expired drugs.
The activist, in a video uploaded on her Twitter handle, last Saturday, said nobody has the monopoly of intolerance or self-centredness.
It would be recalled that about 17 southern governors had met, last Tuesday, in Asaba, and resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region.
The governors called for the restructuring of the country along fiscal federalism, devolution of powers and state policing.
They also called on the president to address the nation and convoke a national dialogue to address widespread agitations amongst various groups in the region.
But the governors’ resolution also known as the Asaba Accord has been heavily criticised by northerners, including Ali Ndume, who is representing the Borno South Senatorial District in the upper chamber; as well as Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.
However reacting, Yesufu lambasted the detractors of the southern governors, saying, “I see some people coming out to say the southern governors do not have a right to make the decision for A, B, C, D.
“The decision that you had as northern governors; with what right did you make them? The southern governors do not have a right to make laws in their own states but you have a right to make laws in your own states? In short, the Igbo (Indian hemp) that you smoke has expired.”
She added, “Nobody has monopoly of intolerance, nobody has monopoly of being selfish, nobody has monopoly of being self-centred; everybody has the capacity to be, that some people don’t do it does not mean anything.”
She hailed the southern governors, saying she was proud of them.
She further urged them to increase their meetings like their northern colleagues in order for the country to “move to that Nigeria for all of us, we will start the restructuring that we want”.
