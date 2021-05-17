News
Probe Fresh Missing N4.1bn Funds Now, SERAP Tells NASS
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to probe fresh allegations of missing N4.1billion of public money budgeted for the National Assembly as documented in the 2016 audited report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.
In the letter dated May 15, 2021, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kayode Kolawole stated that the allegations were not part of the disclosure by the Auditor-General in other audited reports that N4.4billion of National Assembly money was missing, misappropriated, diverted or stolen.
According to SERAP, “As part of its legislative and oversight functions, the National Assembly has a key role to play in the fight against corruption in the country. But little can be achieved by the legislative body in the anti-corruption fight if the leadership and members do not first confront the spectre of alleged corruption and mismanagement within their ranks.”
SERAP also urged Lawan and Gbajabiamila, “to identify the lawmakers and staff members suspected to be involved, and hand them over to appropriate anti-corruption agencies to face prosecution, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and to ensure full recovery of any missing public funds.”
The letter, read in part, “Ensuring the effective investigation of these fresh allegations, and full recovery of any missing public funds would strengthen the country’s accountability framework, and show that the National Assembly can discharge its constitutional responsibility of amplifying the voices of Nigerians. It will also show that the body is acting in the best interest of the people.
“SERAP is concerned that allegations of corruption continue to undermine economic development, violate social justice, and destroy trust in economic, social, and political institutions. Nigerians bear the heavy economic and social costs of corruption. The National Assembly therefore has a responsibility to curb it.
“According to the Auditor-General Report for 2016, N4,144,706,602.68 of National Assembly money is missing, diverted or stolen. The National Assembly paid some contractors N417,312,538.79 without any documents. The Auditor-General wants the clerk to the National Assembly to ‘recover the amount in question from the contractors.
“The National Assembly reportedly spent N625,000,000.00 through its Constitution Review Committee between March and June, 2016, but without any document. The Auditor-General wants the clerk to the National Assembly to ‘recover the amount from the committee and furnish evidence of recovery for verification.”
“The National Assembly also reportedly spent N66,713,355.08 as ‘personnel cost’ but ‘the payees in the cashbook did not correspond with those in the bank statement’. The Auditor-General wants ‘the irregular expenditure recovered from the officer who approved the payments,” among others.
SERAP, however, threatened to sue NASS if it fails to implement the proposed recommendations, within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter.
“If we have not heard from you by then as to the steps being taken in this direction, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel the leadership of the NASS to implement these recommendations in the public interest, and to promote transparency and accountability in the National Assembly.
“Addressing the allegations would improve public confidence and trust in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional and oversight responsibilities, and to adhere to the highest standards of integrity,” SERAP stated.
The letter was copied to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abukabar Malami, SAN; Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye; Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa; and chairmen of the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly.
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
