Ohanaeze Ndigbo Blames Insecurity On Failed Leadership

The Grand Patron of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Cross River State, Chief Fidelis Obi Onyebuske has accused the Federal Government of failing in leadership.

According to him, the failed leadership brought about insecurity, attacks on security agents as well as burning of police stations and prisons, including the release of inmates and prisoners.

Chief Onyebuske who was a one-time President General, Igbo Community in Calabar, Cross River State, lamented poor security situation in Nigeria and blamed it on the failure of the leadership to act proactively, particularly as it concerns herdsmen and bandits.

In a chat with newsmen in Calabar, Onyebuske, who is a legal practitioner said, “If there was no failed leadership, no group of people can stand up and burn police stations, it is as a result of a failed leadership.

“Government should do something to make sure that what happened in the North East and North West does not get down to the South East.

Consequently, the grand patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged the federal government to investigate deeply the recent security breaches in the South East to ascertain those responsible for the acts, without which, the Igbos will not be comfortable travelling home, “that is my fear,” he said.

He further explained that, “yes when it comes to the issue of security, it is one of the issues that concerns the lives of the people as the people will be comfortable when there is security.

“I know insecurity is part of the society, but you do not feel it directly when it doesn’t happen around you.

“We used to hear insecurity in the North East and the North West, but unfortunately it has come down to us. In some years back, it used to be Niger Delta; precisely, Rivers and Belyelsa States. I never dreamt it will come to Igbo land.

“We know that the youths have been very restive in Igbo land, particularly the IPOB; they are not very comfortable with what is going on in the society.

“But all these times, from the time of MASSOB to IPOB before it was proscribed, there had been no violence and this sudden act of insecurity which is reportedly carried out by unknown gunmen, I personally cannot ascribe it to a particular group except the group comes out to accept responsibility.

“In my local government area, they burnt down a police station, our neighbours’ police station was also burnt down, and about four police stations have been burnt down. If the police are molested like that, what is the guarantee that we are safe?” he queried.

