Niger Delta
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Blames Insecurity On Failed Leadership
The Grand Patron of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Cross River State, Chief Fidelis Obi Onyebuske has accused the Federal Government of failing in leadership.
According to him, the failed leadership brought about insecurity, attacks on security agents as well as burning of police stations and prisons, including the release of inmates and prisoners.
Chief Onyebuske who was a one-time President General, Igbo Community in Calabar, Cross River State, lamented poor security situation in Nigeria and blamed it on the failure of the leadership to act proactively, particularly as it concerns herdsmen and bandits.
In a chat with newsmen in Calabar, Onyebuske, who is a legal practitioner said, “If there was no failed leadership, no group of people can stand up and burn police stations, it is as a result of a failed leadership.
“Government should do something to make sure that what happened in the North East and North West does not get down to the South East.
Consequently, the grand patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged the federal government to investigate deeply the recent security breaches in the South East to ascertain those responsible for the acts, without which, the Igbos will not be comfortable travelling home, “that is my fear,” he said.
He further explained that, “yes when it comes to the issue of security, it is one of the issues that concerns the lives of the people as the people will be comfortable when there is security.
“I know insecurity is part of the society, but you do not feel it directly when it doesn’t happen around you.
“We used to hear insecurity in the North East and the North West, but unfortunately it has come down to us. In some years back, it used to be Niger Delta; precisely, Rivers and Belyelsa States. I never dreamt it will come to Igbo land.
“We know that the youths have been very restive in Igbo land, particularly the IPOB; they are not very comfortable with what is going on in the society.
“But all these times, from the time of MASSOB to IPOB before it was proscribed, there had been no violence and this sudden act of insecurity which is reportedly carried out by unknown gunmen, I personally cannot ascribe it to a particular group except the group comes out to accept responsibility.
“In my local government area, they burnt down a police station, our neighbours’ police station was also burnt down, and about four police stations have been burnt down. If the police are molested like that, what is the guarantee that we are safe?” he queried.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Rep Urges Bayelsans To Embrace Cooperative Societies
The lawmaker representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Agbedi, has urged Bayelsans to embrace cooperative societies.
Agbedi made the call at an event organised by the Alliance of South-South States Cooperatives Financing Agencies of Nigeria (ASSSCOFAN) held in Yenagoa.
“This is a very good programme, as a cooperator myself and a legislator who had carried out a lot of cooperative empowerment programmes of the Federal Constituency, and having been invited as Chairman of the event, I observe that cooperative is one that both government and individuals need to pay attention to and encourage”, Agbedi said.
“On the side of government is more of regulation, if we regulate this societies well, it will generate a lot of money that will help the people across the board, particularly for those who later have come to understand the beauty of cooperative and then understanding that you can use it to make out a living for yourself”, he added.
The National Assembly member called on the South/South zone to take cooperatives seriously, harping that cooperatives were a good sources of livelihood, stemming from the fact that one can generate income through it.
“Cooperatives are a collaborative businesses, and you would succeed more when your business was a patternship”, he noted.
In his speech, the president ASSSCOFAN, Orduve Joel, said cooperative is the driving force of most countries economy,saying that it should be encouraged in the geopolitical zone,and Nigeria in general.
“I make bold to say that I have travelled 16 countries of the world not for academics but for cooperative and I saw that cooperative is the driving force in SMEs loans in reducing poverty in working closely to the poor masses.
“Cooperative is everywhere, just as our slogan goes. In fact, we are even more financially equipped more than the banks, but in the South/South and in Nigeria,the reverse is the case.
“So having gone out, I felt the need to repackage and bring innovation to what I have seen outside. This I thought was to ensure that its established here because, if it is done, I bet you, things like youth restiveness will be a thing of the past”, the monarch noted.
Prof. Tatfeng Mirabeau who spoke on the theme: “Repositioning Financial Cooperatives (ASSCOS) for better performance in the Post Covid-19 Era” however, explained that there is need for transparent leadership in the cooperative businesses.
“The leadership features I mentioned should be adhered to for the benefit of the cooperative and the society at Large”, he said.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDEAF Threatens Mass Protest Over PAP
The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum (NDEAF) has threatened to stage a massive protest over alleged neglect of the phase 3 leaders in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).
They made the threat via a memo jointly signed by the group’s leaders from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Ondo states.
Names on the memo include, ‘Generals’ Able Showman (Edo); Birinumughan Jesse (Delta); Aboy Brown (Ondo); Godgift Igoli (Akwa Ibom); Oloye Ofovwei Clement (Delta); Kenneth Kpea (Rivers); and Whoknows Tomorrow (Bayelsa).
Their grouse include, verification of phase 3 leaders, the issue of the missing slots that were misappropriated by the previous administration, issue of phase 3 leaders training and empowerment, impacted community slots for phase 3 leaders for training and empowerment and the issue of those leaders that voluntarily surrendered their arms and ammunitions to the Federal Government that was not documented, among other reactions.
While registering their displeasures in the memo, they also pointed out how they had contributed relentlessly towards sustainable peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.
“Therefore, we vow to henceforth, stiffly resist any form of neglect and further short-changing of the benefits meant for us by any factor or element either in the commission or in the government,” the group said.
Meanwhile, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has said the era of servicing contractors and their cronies was over in the programme.
He said efforts would now be concentrated on training ex-agitators.
Dikio said that the PAP would no longer patronize contractors at the expense of the real owners of the programme which are the ex-agitators, just as it would no longer fund the scholarship of students in areas that are not of comparative advantage to the region.
He stated this in Yenagoa, during a parley with the leadership of the first phase of the programme.
Dikio decried the existing situation which allows contractors to gulp 85 per cent of the total funds accrued to the PAP, while those the programme was instituted for are left with the remaining fraction, stressing that it was hardly enough for training and empowering them.
He said, “The PAP will no longer be contractor-driven. We are not going to engage in tokenism.
“I am not going to award contracts or go into projects just for the heck of it. Never, I won’t. Rather I will focus on ‘train, mentor and employ’.
“That is our new philosophy. The same applies to scholarship. Scholarship is a privilege and not a right.
Niger Delta
Edo Suspends Activities Of NCWS Indefinitely
The Edo Government has suspended all activities of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in the state indefinitely.
The Secretary to the State Government, OsarodionOgie, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday night in Benin.
Ogie said the suspension included the proposed election of officials of the State Chapter of the society.
He noted that activities of factions of NCWS, if not checked and harmonised, were capable of breaching the peace and security of the state.
“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the activities of factions of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in the State.
“The activities of these groups, if not checked and harmonised, are capable of breaching the peace especially in view of the present fragile state of security in the nation.
“Consequently, the Edo State Government directs that all activities of the National Council of Women Societies in Edo State, including the proposed State Chapter elections, are hereby suspended indefinitely until pending issues are resolved,” the statement read in part.
The government further warned that anyone who disregards the directive would face the law accordingly.
