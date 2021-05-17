BudgIT Rates Rivers High On IGR

The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.

Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.

He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.

According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.

He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.

Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.

He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.

Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.

“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.

He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.

In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.