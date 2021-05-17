News
BudgIT Rates Rivers High On IGR
A good governance, transparency and anti-corruption civic organization that applies technology to intersect citizens’ engagement with public sector institutions and organisations to facilitate societal change, BudgIT, has reported that of the four oil-producing states in the Niger Delta, Rivers State had the lowest dependency ratio on the Federation Accounts Allocation Commission (FAAC) allocation in the prosecution of its policies and programmes.
The report made public, last Friday, from the verified Twitter handle of BudgIT, revealed that, “In 2019 alone, Rivers State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) covered 46 per cent of its total revenue, while its average dependency ratio on FAAC and 13 per cent derivation between 2015 and 2019, stood at 55 per cent.
“Rivers State’s revenue in 2019 was N140.39billion, with Pay As You Earn (PAYE) constituting 72 per cent mainly from the state’s civil service; four per cent from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), five per cent from direct assessment, and three per cent road tax payments.
“Between 2015 and 2019, Rivers State received N402.24billion and N637.75billion as 13 per cent derivation and total net FAAC allocation, respectively.
“With an average dependency ratio of 55 per cent in five years, Rivers State is doing considerably well with its IGR, compared to other states.
“Notwithstanding, the state can still do better by tapping into various resources within the state that can generate income.
“Rivers State’s domestic and external debt of Rivers State has been increasing steadily over the past years. Total debt rose from N211.51billion in 2017 to N290.93billion in 2019″, BudgIT added in the report.
A recent report by ‘Sahara Reporters’ indicate that but for the criminal activities of some unscrupulous and fraudulent revenue officers, the Rivers State Government would have been making far more than what it presently gets from IGR.
The report had revealed that just two tax officers at Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue offices at the State Secretariat and Rumuogba, had defrauded an undercover reporter, who posed as ‘student’ seeking Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) to the tune of N195,000, being money meant for the state government.
In the transactions executed between September and November, 2020, one Diri Ibieri Tonye and Legbosi Ikpabie, had been fingered as two of the many corrupt tax officers, who divert billions of scarce funds required by the government to address the huge development challenges facing the state at this time.
News
RSG Mulls Transport Sector Automation
The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to automate the state transport system for improved service delivery to the residents of the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen during a pre-screening orientation of code-germinators in Port Harcourt.
Asawo said the automation process, which is to ensure an efficient transport system for the state, would involve the automation of all commercial vehicles operating in the state.
He said that the state was already reaping the benefits of the automation exercise of some of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, stressing that the exercise has reduced corruption and quackery in the public service, especially the Judiciary, Ministry of Education and its Health counterpart, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, says over 7,000 Rivers youths have applied for the code-germinators programme.
According to him, “The plan was to take 5,000 people, but we received 7,797 applications”.
He said 4,632 applications were received from indigenes of Rivers State, while 3,087 applications came from indigenes of other states.
Asawo said provisions were also made for persons with disabilities from the state and outside the state.
He said the programme, which would last for three months, would feature courses such as; cyber security, photography, cinematography, amongst others.
Asawo urged the participants to avoid things that would distract their attention, as those who show lack of seriousness within the training period would not be issued certificates.
“Avoid distractions, these three months’ period will be a serious one you need to be focused and envisioned”, he charged.
He also said the programme, which is free of charge, would prepare the youths for job opportunities in both private and public sectors of the economy.
In their remarks, some of the participants thanked the state government for the opportunity availed them to improve their skills, and pledged to make the best use of it.
News
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For BTS
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to April 16, 2020.
A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, yesterday, stated that the list was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.
According to Dahun, the successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the NN Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.
The director added that NNBTS Batch 31, would to report for training on May 22, while NNBTS Batch 32 would report for training on January 8, 2022.
Dahun warned that any candidate who failed to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.
According to him, candidates are to also come along with two navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas and two pairs of black trousers.
Others are two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.
News
PDP Govs Converge In Ibadan Over Insecurity, Others
All is now set for the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The meeting, slated for today comes on the heel of a similar one held in Makurdi a few weeks ago.
A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, noted that the meeting would be presided over by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal.
The gathering, the statement stressed, will further avail governors elected on the platform of the PDP to review the state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, as well as “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.”
All PDP governors are expected to attend even as National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the party, Senator Walid Jibrin; are expected to address the meeting on the way forward ahead of the 2023 general election.
