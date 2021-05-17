Connect with us

Niger Delta

2023: Okowa Cautions Politicians Not To Heat Up Polity

Published

13 hours ago

on

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last  Saturday cautioned politicians who are working to take over power from him in the state come 2023 not to heat up the polity.
He gave the caution while speaking at the empowerment of constituents of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency by their representative and Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, in Asaba.
He said that his administration had been fair in the implementation of policies and programmes across the state and advocated a governor that would carry everyone along in the scheme of things.
According to Okowa, the collective interest of the people should be placed above self, irrespective of ambitions.”We are politicians and politics will have to be played.
“I can see that a lot has been on in our dear state, especially the scramble on who will replace Dr Ifeanyi Okowa come 2023.
“Unfortunately, some are not even patient. They started their campaigns in the first three months of my second term in office.
“I want to charge our leaders and people to be cautious because politics is such that if you don’t read it rightly, you will directly throw your people into fire.
“I am not all-knowing, but at the appropriate time, leaders must be ready to sit down for us to do a proper analysis politically, before we take decisions so that we will not lead our people into darkness.
“I want to caution our leaders who are jumping the ship because of the very little thing that has been provided for them.
 “It is not about self, it is going to be about the people. “I am the governor of the state and I appreciate it. I believe in equity and will not shy away from the fact that I am from Delta North Senatorial District,” he said.
“By the grace of God, in our approach to governance, we have been fair in what we do.
“Shine your eyes so that people will not come to lure you with N500,000 and N1,000,000 and you sell the conscience of your people and you lure them into fire.
“I believe in equity; It has shown that we are not inferior in Delta North. Please let us stay cautious, especially, the leaders.
“Who ever is coming to rule this state, by the grace of God, must be somebody who is ready to ensure that there is fairness, equity and justice.
“We want somebody who will come to Asaba and see Asaba as his home and not somebody who will come and feel that Asaba as headquarters is misplaced.
“So, I urge our people that this is the time to stay together; this is the time to think alike and I want to reassure you that in the next one month, we will start the politics,” Okowa said.
On the meeting and  resolutions of the Southern Governors Forum  recently  in Asaba, Okowa stated that they were for the good of the nation.
He said that anyone casting aspersion on the resolutions of the Forum toward a better Nigeria did not mean well for the nation.
The governor remarked that restructuring, ban on open grazing and other issues raised by the governors had been subjects of agitations aimed at pulling the country out of the present multiple challenges facing it.
He commended the Southern Governors for putting the interest of the nation above political affiliations, tribalism, religious inclinations and selfish interest.
Okowa thanked members of the National Assembly who responded appropriately in supporting the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum.
He said that the time was ripe for leaders and stakeholders from all parts of the country to endorse the communique issued by the Southern Governors as a road map for rebuilding a new Nigeria where all interest groups would be treated equally in the “Nigerian project”.
According to him, every elected representative has the right to speak up for the people and we, as governors, spoke because things were going on in the country contrary to expectations.
Niger Delta

Rep Urges Bayelsans To Embrace Cooperative Societies

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 17, 2021

By

The lawmaker representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Agbedi, has urged Bayelsans to embrace cooperative societies.
Agbedi made the call at an event organised by the Alliance of South-South States Cooperatives Financing Agencies of Nigeria (ASSSCOFAN) held in Yenagoa.
“This is a very good programme, as a cooperator myself and a legislator who had carried out a lot of cooperative empowerment programmes of the Federal Constituency, and having been invited as Chairman of the event, I observe that cooperative is one that both government and individuals need to pay attention to and encourage”, Agbedi said.
“On the side of government is more of regulation, if we regulate this societies well, it will generate a lot of money that will help the people across the board, particularly for those who later have come to understand the beauty of cooperative and then understanding that you can use it to make out a living for yourself”, he added.
The National Assembly member called on the South/South zone to take cooperatives seriously, harping that cooperatives were a good sources of livelihood, stemming from the fact that one can generate income through it.
“Cooperatives are a collaborative businesses, and you would succeed more when your business was a patternship”, he noted.
In his speech, the president ASSSCOFAN, Orduve Joel, said cooperative is the driving force of most countries economy,saying that it should be encouraged in the geopolitical zone,and Nigeria in general.
“I make bold to say that I have travelled 16 countries of the world not for academics but for cooperative and I saw that cooperative is the driving force in SMEs loans in reducing poverty in working closely to the poor masses.
“Cooperative is everywhere, just as our slogan goes. In fact, we are even more financially equipped more than the banks, but in the South/South and in Nigeria,the reverse is the case.
“So having gone out, I felt the need to repackage and bring innovation to what I have seen outside. This I thought was to ensure that its established here because, if it is done, I bet you, things like youth restiveness will be a thing of the past”, the monarch noted.
Prof. Tatfeng Mirabeau who spoke on the theme: “Repositioning Financial Cooperatives (ASSCOS) for better performance in the Post Covid-19 Era” however, explained that there is need for transparent leadership in the cooperative businesses.
“The leadership features I mentioned should be adhered to for the benefit of the cooperative and the society at Large”, he said.

 

By: AriweraIbibo-Howells,Yenagoa

Niger Delta

NDEAF Threatens Mass Protest Over PAP

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 17, 2021

By

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum (NDEAF) has threatened to stage a massive protest over alleged neglect of the phase 3 leaders in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).
They made the threat via a memo jointly signed by the group’s leaders from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Ondo states.
Names on the memo include, ‘Generals’ Able Showman (Edo); Birinumughan Jesse (Delta); Aboy Brown (Ondo); Godgift Igoli (Akwa Ibom); Oloye Ofovwei Clement (Delta); Kenneth Kpea (Rivers); and Whoknows Tomorrow (Bayelsa).
Their grouse include, verification of phase 3 leaders, the issue of the missing slots that were misappropriated by the previous administration, issue of phase 3 leaders training and empowerment, impacted community slots for phase 3 leaders for training and empowerment and the issue of those leaders that voluntarily surrendered their arms and ammunitions to the Federal Government that was not documented, among other reactions.
While registering their displeasures in the memo, they also pointed out how they had contributed relentlessly towards sustainable peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.
“Therefore, we vow to henceforth, stiffly resist any form of neglect and further short-changing of the benefits meant for us by any factor or element either in the commission or in the government,” the group said.
Meanwhile, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has said the era of servicing contractors and their cronies was over in the programme.
He said efforts would now be concentrated on training ex-agitators.
Dikio said that the PAP would no longer patronize contractors at the expense of the real owners of the programme which are the ex-agitators, just as it would no longer fund the scholarship of students in areas that are not of comparative advantage to the region.
He stated this in Yenagoa, during a parley with the leadership of the first phase of the programme.
Dikio decried the existing situation which allows contractors to gulp 85 per cent of the total funds accrued to the PAP, while those the programme was instituted for are left with the remaining fraction, stressing that it was hardly enough for training and empowering them.
He said, “The PAP will no longer be contractor-driven. We are not going to engage in tokenism.
“I am not going to award contracts or go into projects just for the heck of it. Never, I won’t. Rather I will focus on ‘train, mentor and employ’.
“That is our new philosophy. The same applies to scholarship. Scholarship is a privilege and not a right.

Niger Delta

Edo Suspends Activities Of NCWS Indefinitely

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 17, 2021

By

The Edo Government has suspended all activities of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in the state indefinitely.
The Secretary to the State Government, OsarodionOgie, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday night in Benin.
Ogie said the suspension included the proposed election of officials of the State Chapter of the society.
He noted that activities of factions of NCWS, if not checked and harmonised, were capable of breaching the peace and security of the state.
“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the activities of factions of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in the State.
“The activities of these groups, if not checked and harmonised, are capable of breaching the peace especially in view of the present fragile state of security in the nation.
“Consequently, the Edo State Government directs that all activities of the National Council of Women Societies in Edo State, including the proposed State Chapter elections, are hereby suspended indefinitely until pending issues are resolved,” the statement read in part.
The government further warned that anyone who disregards the directive would face the law accordingly.

