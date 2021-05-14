NDLEA Arrests Ex-Council Boss For Drug Trafficking, Seizes N145m

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Muslims to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for peace and stability of the country.

Ganduje made the call while briefing newsmen shortly after observing the Eid prayer at Kofar-Mata praying ground in Kano metropolis yesterday.

He called on Nigerians irrespective of their religious background to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

The governor thanked Almighty Allah for his innumerable mercies that made it possible to witness this blessed day.

Ganduje also maintained that security of lives and properties was everybody’s business.

“Security is everybody’s business and should not be left to the government alone,” he said.

Similarly, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged Muslims to remember to reach out to the poor in society as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

Oyetola said this in his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, yesterday in Osogbo.

The governor also congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“As we celebrate today, let us not forget the less privileged in society.

“We should reach out to them and make them share in the joy and happiness that come with the festival,” the governor said.

On his part, Former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki urged Muslims across Nigeria not to depart from the values of benevolence, unity and peace which guided them during the Ramadan.

Turaki said in an Eid-el-fitr message to Muslims, issued in Abuja yesterday, that they should be steadfast in upholding the values.

He explained that such principles as advanced during Ramadan should be the core of every Muslim.

The former minister said that it was expected of every Muslim to continually abide by the principles of neighbourly love, benevolence and peace.

“We must love our neighbours as ourselves; we must endeavour to continue to give to those in need; and we must continue to work to foster the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“It is my prayer that our prayers will lead to sustained peace.

“It is also my hope that the states across the nation that have been bedevilled by violence will become safer and more secure,” he said.

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged government at all levels to come up with measures aimed at addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Abubakar, who made the call in his Sallah message in Sokoto yesterday, said the security challenges in the country had continuef to remain a great concern to all.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and all the state governors to, as a matter of urgency .bring to an end insecurity across the country.

“As our leaders, you should continue to remain resolute and more committed to your various responsibilities of protecting the society.

“Therefore, you should enhance your commitment toward the restoration of the peaceful nature our country was long known for,” he said.

The Sultan also called on the entire Muslims in country to sustain more prayers for their leaders to be able to shoulder the numerous responsibilities placed on them.

He urged Muslims to continue to sustain the spirit of charity, generousity, hospitality and brotherhood that Eid-El-Filtr symbolises.