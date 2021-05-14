2021: Company Income Tax Increases By N97.05bn In Q1, NBS Confirms

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government would prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers.

The AGF, who made the disclosure while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said the government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.

In a statement, made available to newsmen through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami, Malami said the Federal Government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.

He said the Federal Government would very soon, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.

The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.

“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

“The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, the statement added.