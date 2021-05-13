Women
Knowing Health Issues Specific To Women
Women
Knowing Health Issues Specific To Women
Women
Nigerian Women Demand National Confab On Insecurity
Women under the aegis of Nigeria Women Elders Council (NWEC), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convene a national conference to address the growing security challenges in the country.
This is even as the council gave the Presidency a two-month ultimatum to convene the conference failing which it would mobilize women across the country to embark on fasting and prayers to seek the face of God.
They also threatened to order a sit-at-home if the government fails to act after the fasting and prayers.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, co-convener of the conference, and former commissioner for works in Anambra State, Chika Ibeleme, said women would no longer keep quiet in the face of reckless killings in the country.
“The Nigeria Women Elders Council calls on the government to convene a national conference where Nigerians from all walks of life and the different sections can have the opportunity to ventilate their grievances or express their views on the situation in the country.
“The conference will also afford the government the opportunity to bring every section together towards a lasting solution to the myriad problems confronting the nation.
“We hereby put the Federal Government on notice that after two months of this call for a national conference, if nothing is done, Nigeria Women Elders Council will commence a two-week fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention and guidance for further action,” a test of the press conference read.
According to the council, “if the government remains adamant, Nigeria Women Elders Council will lead Nigerians in a sit-at-home action until the Nigerian government and the political class convene a national conference and agree on workable solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling the country.”
Also speaking, the President of the council, Mrs. Felicia Sani, tasked Nigerians to speak up on the state of affairs in the land, noting that everyone regardless of tribe and religion has been affected one way or the other by the security situation.
She warned against official aloofness, saying everything possible must be done to keep the country safe and secure.
Women
Police Disperse Women Rally In Benin
Police officers from Edo State Command early hours of Monday stopped a peaceful rally organised by the Godsent foundation in Benin city.
Participants of the rally tagged ‘Our Mama Must Chop rally’ were held up in front of the Oba’s palace while trying to submit a letter to the Benin monarch on the need for women to have food on their table.
Becky Agaga and Barrett Obehi who represented the president of the foundation, Amb.OsarodionOsagie said the peaceful rally was to draw the attention of concerned authorities including the state government on the need to empower the less-privilege in the society.
“We are out here to let the authorities know what our boss Amb Dion Osagie has been doing and the need for other persons to join us in the quest for a better Edo State.
“The state government is aware of our rally today, we also wrote to the police but we are surprised that they are saying we cannot do this rally.
“They have ordered us to return to our office and bring the rally to an end.
Addressing the protesters, ACP Anche Joseph said the Command did not have any choice but to stop the rally owing to the present security challenge in the country.
“We have received security reports that any rally or protest may be hijacked by hoodlums. You saw how EndSARS started.
“My advice is that they wait for the command to approve so that we can also deploy security personnel along with them.
The participants were escorted back to the NGO office where they were instructed not to leave the vicinity but to send letters to targeted offices.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Hoopers Begin Basketball Africa League Against Patriots
- Sports4 days ago
Cycling: Team Nigeria To Battle France, Others
- Business2 days ago
Stakeholders Tackle Govt Over Electricity Tariff Increase
- Business2 days ago
FAAN Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance With Safety Protocols
- Sports4 days ago
Sunshine FC Players Worried Over Six Months Salaries
- Politics2 days ago
Insecurity: Party Stalwart Calls On Political Leaders To Save Nigeria
- Business2 days ago
77% Of Vehicles On Nigerian Roads Uninsured – NIA
- Sports4 days ago
Kwara United’s New Signing Vows To Add Value