Buhari Mourns Joshua Dogonyaro
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen Joshua Dogonyaro.
Dogonyaro died, yesterday, at the age of 80.
Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, yesterday, described the death of Dogonyaro as “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”
“The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country,” the president said.
He said Dogonyaro was a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career.
Buhari noted that “laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”
He also extended deepest condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State on the passing of ‘‘this legendary general’’.
Buhari prayed Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Sallah: Have Hope In God, CAN Urges Nigerians
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, Rev Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, has urged Nigerians to have hope in God and not give up on issues bedevilling the country.
In a Barka Da Sallah message to Muslim faithful in the state, the CAN chairman expressed the hope that the challenges facing the country will be over.
“Our dear Muslim Umma, it is our sincere prayers that God will rescue all those in the kidnappers’ den, and the shedding of young innocent blood will come to an end in Nigeria.
“The entire Christian community and the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, rejoices and congratulates our Muslim brothers and sisters, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; and the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
“We must not relent in prayers for the peace and security of our nation. Let us continue to live lives that reflect the gains of Ramadan.
“Let us commit ourselves to loving our neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion, and let all of us be agents of peaceful co-existence, united on all fronts to defeat our common enemies,” he said.
2021: Company Income Tax Increases By N97.05bn In Q1, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says N392.77billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) in First Quarter 2021 (Q1, 2021) an increase of N97.05billion over N295.72billion generated in Q4 2020.
This was revealed in the “Company Income Tax by Sectors, Q1 2021” obtained from the bureau’s website in Abuja.
According to the report, the generated amount was N97.09billion more than the N295.68billion generated in Q1 2020.
It also said that the Q1, 2021 figure represented a 32.82 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 32.84 per cent increase Year-on-Year.
The NBS said that breweries, bottling and beverages generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26billion generated and closely followed by professional services including telecoms which generated N18.17billion.
“State ministries and parastatals generated N17.35billion while textile and garment industry generated the least with N13.49million.
“This was closely followed by mining with N34.40million and automobiles and assemblies which generated N73.57million.”
The report said that out of the total amount generated in the period under review, N152.33billion was generated as CIT locally while N184.59billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
It added that the balance of N55.85billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The NBS said that data for the report was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and verified and validated by the NBS.
Insecurity: FG Set To Prosecute 400 Boko Haram Financiers
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government would prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers.
The AGF, who made the disclosure while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said the government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.
In a statement, made available to newsmen through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami, Malami said the Federal Government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.
He said the Federal Government would very soon, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.
The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.
“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.
“The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, the statement added.
