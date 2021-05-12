Rivers
Stakeholders Task INEC On Electoral Act Amendment
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has concluded the process of conversion of voting points to polling units across the 23 Local Government Areas in the State.
The National Commissioner Supervising Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers States, May Agbamuche-Mbu made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting on the expansion of voters’ access to polling units with political parties, security agencies, Civil Liberty Organisations, and others at the commission headquarters in Port Harcourt.
She emphasised that the proximity of people to the voting centers necessitated the commission’s move to convert voting points to polling units.
In a remark, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Obo Effanga said the converson of voting points to polling units was one of the administrative activities of the commission.
According to the Electoral Commissioner, polling units are also the creation, ownership of INEC and not any community, family or individual.
Effanga stated that the Polling Units in the State had been increased from 4,442 to 6866.
He affirmed that the exercise was necessary given that it was coming 25 years since the last time new polling units were created in Nigeria.
“At the end of the field work in Rivers State, we converted 2424 Voting Points to Polling Units. When this is added to the current figure of 4442 Polling Units; Rivers State will have a total of 6866 Polling Units for its current voter population of 3,215,273.”
Explaining further on the due diligence of the expansion exercise, Effanga noted that “in carrying out the conversion of Voting Points to Voting Units, we deployed technology, specifically the Geographical Information System (GIS) to plot with specificity, the location of all our polling units.”
He added that “the outcome of the fieldwork has since been subjected to verification by a team from the INEC Headquarters and the state office to ensure that the outcomes reflect our guideline.”
Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka said the assurance of equitable security during electoral process was important to retain participants’ confidence and commitment to any election.
CP Eboka who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operation, Muazu Muhammed outlined the challenges faced by the command and urged the commission to notify the command one month ahead of any poll.
In his contribution, the Chairman of the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Desmond Akawor commended INEC for a job well done, advising the commission to give consideration to the need for increase in logistics, especially, in the area of security since there were more polling units.
Akawor also harped on the need for the full elections timetable to be out in time to avoid a fire brigade approach to elections by political parties, while calling on INEC to continue mounting pressure on the National Assembly to pass the amendments to the Electoral Act into law to have the right framework for conducting the next election.
A representative of Isaac Ogbobula, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Celestine Akpobari raised concerns on why Khana LGA with 19 wards would have 64 polling units while Obio/Akpor LGA with 17 wards now has 852 polling units.
The State Chairman of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Young Ayo-Tamuno, who advocated for the commencement of comprehensive orientation of the populace before the next elections.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Persons Living with Disabilities in the Sate, Kie Obomanu called on INEC to make special preparations for his members so as not disenfranchise them in future elections.
Rivers
ITF To Train 300 Youths On Enterpreneurship
As part of the efforts to take youths out of the streets and make them productive and self reliant, the Industrial Training Funds ( ITF) says it will train 300 Rivers State Youths annually.
This is as a total of 105 youths of both sexes who graduated from an intensive training ranging between one to three months with start up parks aimed at encouraging them start their own businesses.
Director General/Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 2020 National Industrial Skills Development (NISDP) in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
Ari who was represented by the Area Manager, ITF Port Area Office, Mrs.Ifeyinwa Osagie said 2021 has been declared the ‘year of skills escalation for prosperity’, adding that the training fund has commenced processes for the implementation of another round of skills aquisition programme.
“Yet again, 300 citizens of the state will be equipped in Federal Government Skills Empowerment Programme (FEGOSEP).
“The programmes earmarked for implementation are the skills training and empowerment programme for the physically challenged, national Industrial skills development programme, passion for profession programme.
“Women skills empowerment in vegetable value vantage agricpreneur skills empowerment programme among others. Which will train Nigerians in web design and programme, advance computer networking, mobile app development, iron bending, crop production and other areas,” she stated.
For those who have comepleted their training, the ITF boss said: “In Rivers State 105 youths were trained in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Fashion/design and cosmetology.
“We believe that given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training that was 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theory, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitude for them,” he added.
In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Employment and Empowerment, Dr. Samuel Eguma expressed happiness that ITF was carrying out the training yearly tl empower men and women in the state.
“The state government is aware of what the ITF is doing for our young men and women. For those of you that have been trained, don’t sell the items given to you. We are hoping that you become employers of labour.
“Now that you have been trained and given start up packs, it is up to you to help yourselves and be good ambassadors of Rivers State,” the permanent secretary added.
Earlier, the Area Manager, ITF, Port Harcourt Area Office, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osagie urged the 105 beneficiaries to uphold the skills they have acquiresd with dignity and resilience to achieve laudable and greater heights.
Rivers
11 Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkerers Busted In PH
Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 11 suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Six of the suspects, Adinadu Chinonso; Chinedu Okoh; Paul Ejiofo; Christian Nweke; Nnaji Chidinma; and Donatus Nnamani; were arrested on May 7, 2021, along ÑPA Road, Port Harcourt.
The remaining five suspects, Francis Ezeakalam; Uchenna Asiegbu; Uchenna Okah, Ibrahim Olapade; and Ndidi Akuneho; were arrested on May 9, 2021, at the same location.
A statement issued by EFCC‘s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday, said they were arrested based on verified intelligence obtained by the EFCC, on their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.
He said items recovered from them include, three Mack trucks without any registration number, one Volkswagen bus and one NISSAN car.
He said the trucks were fully loaded with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while the remaining two vehicles were loaded with cellophane bags containing same products.
Uwujaren added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.
