RSUBEB Moves To Increase Enrolment Of Students, Pupils In Public Schools
Towards increasing enrolment of school pupils and students in primary and junior secondary schools in the state, the management of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has reactivated its School-Based Management Committee – School Implementation Programme (SBMC-SIP) with a resolve to adopt community-based stakeholders’ approach in the management of public schools across the state.
The Executive Chairman of the RSUBEB, Ven Fyneface Akah, stated this while declaring open a one-day programme for the stakeholders sensitization meeting on the implementation of the 2019 SBMC-SIP held at SUBEB new administrative conference room in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The chairman, who was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner in-charge of Services, Hon Precious Barido, said the essence of the one-day programme was to revive the operations of the SBMC in the management of the junior and primary schools through community-based participation and involvement approach.
According to him, when communities are involved in the management of schools in their areas, there would be increase in students and pupils’ enrolment, adding that there would be increase in grassroots mobilization, sensitisation and enlightenment.
The RSUBEB boss averred that the SBMC-SIP, which is a combination of community-based stakeholders in the management of schools, has among other responsibilities, to ensure the running of the schools in their communities; promote advocacy for increased enrolment in the school environment; encourage out-of-school children to return to school; and promote girl-child education, among others.
Akah charged the participants, who were drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, to go back home and ensure that communities in their areas were involved in the management of schools as well as provide healthy partnerships between the schools and the communities.
Also speaking, the Principal Social Mobilization Officer, UBEC Abuja, Mrs. Abive Okwah, said the SBMC programme has been in existence for years, adding that the state has been on the lead across the country.
She said the essence of it was to get community participation in the school management, saying that the school was owned by the community before SUBEB and government came in.
“Schools are not owned by government but by the community, and the community built schools and donated land for the establishment of the schools, and handed them over to government. What we are doing here is to cascade information from Abuja to let them know what to do about the SBMC and community partnership in the management of schools”, she stated.
In his speech, the UBEC representative in the state, Mr. Ichenwo Isaac, commended the organizers of the programme, saying that the headmasters and principals of government-owned primary and secondary schools have alienated the various communities in the management of schools.
He stated that the HMs and junior secondary school principals have failed to understand that schools originally were owned by the communities and not government, adding that the programme would provide the needed synergy between the communities and school authorities.
“The principals and headmasters have made the schools their personal empire which they colonize”.
In his welcome address, the Director, Social Mobilization, Mr. Ogwe Ibe Adirah, disclosed that the objectives of the programne include, among others, to inform stakeholders on the concept and specific activities under the 2019 SBMC-SIP implementation management, such as eligibility, selection and verification process of proposed beneficiary schools, and creation of awareness on the need for equity in the selection process.
17 Govs Call For Ban On Open Grazing In Southern Nigeria
The 17 governors of southern states in Nigeria, under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF) have resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across all states in Southern Nigeria.
Rising from the meeting held at Delta State Government House, Asaba, yesterday, the governors indicated that it has become imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South since development and population growth have increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the region.
A 12-point communiqué, an outcome of more than four hours’ closed door meeting, signed by the 17 southern governors was read by Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).
The communiqué also noted that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments, and creation of other institutions for the practice of true federalism.
The southern governors reviewed the current security situation, agitations for restructuring, prospect for inter-state collaboration and partnerships, and affirmed that “the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness and equity”.
The governors expressed grave concern over the security challenges plaguing the nation, and urged that “Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity, and restore the confidence of our people”.
They observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented some security challenges to the people, “hence the need to ban open grazing of cattle in the area”.
The governors recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.
The meeting expressed concern over the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.
They, therefore, resolved to foster cooperation among the southern states and the nation at large.
The governors urged the Federal Government to convoke a national dialogue and take urgent steps to restructure the country.
They expressed grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation, and strongly urged that President Muhammad Buhari, to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of the people.
The chairman of Governors of Southern Nigeria and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the governors resolved that, ”In view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency.”
The southern governors recommended that in deference to the sensitivities of the various peoples of the country, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government agencies (including security agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous.
He declared that the governors affirmed that the peoples of southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.
The governors, however, observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security.
Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria.
They noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South.
“Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including cattle movement to the South by foot); recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.”
He explained that the governors expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation’s economy, being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf.
The governors recommended the activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country.
“The meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.”
Some of the governors who were in Asaba for the crucial meeting include the host, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Chairmen, South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Chief Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).
Others are governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola; Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano; among others.
Also present at the meeting were, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Chief Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State); Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River State); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); and Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo).
According to a statement by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the meeting is an intervention by the governors under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum to jointly brainstorm and address burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria.
“The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the 17 governors in South-West, South-South and South-East geo-political zones of Nigeria.
The regional security meeting is holding less than twenty hours after Governor Sanwo-Olu hosted a very crucial stakeholders meeting on security in Lagos, to address the challenges posed to the state.
“Like Lagos, the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting is expected to critically evaluate the current security situation in the country, the implications for southern Nigeria and proffer an immediate and long term solution so as to keep the region safe and secure for the citizens.
“The SNGF, will hold in the banquet hall of the Delta State Government House, Asaba,” it added.
The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum held a virtual meeting last Tuesday at the instance of Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); and David Umahi (Ebonyi); who are chairmen of the South-West, South-South, and South-East Governors Forum, respectively.
The virtual meeting was attended by 15 out of the 17 governors in the southern region of Nigeria.
It was during the virtual meeting that the governors agreed to meet in Asaba for another meeting that will harmonise their positions towards addressing the insecurity and tension in the country, among other issues.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Action On Nigerian Traders In Ghana Excites MATAN
The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has expressed delight on step taken by the Federal Government to address the plight of Nigerian traders in Ghana.
The President of the association, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the move was right step in the right direction.
President Muhammadu Buhari had, last Monday, directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.
The delegation will be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, and other relevant stakeholders.
They will engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.
Reacting to the development, Abbas said the conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanian authorities had lingered for long hence the need to find a lasting solution to resolve it.
He noted that Nigerian traders in Ghana had faced serious challenges due to the conflict while so many of them incurred many losses to the crisis.
He, however, advised that Nigerians doing legitimate businesses in Ghana should be allowed to do their businesses peacefully as Ghanaians in Nigeria were allowed to go on with their various engagements without any molestation.
The MATAN president said there had been different moves by various stakeholders in the past to address the problem, but could not resolve it.
He, however, urged the government’s delegation to ensure that the matter was addressed holistically with a view to finally putting it to rest in the interest of both countries.
