Nation
NSIA Records N160bn Income
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) says it had a strong year in 2020, recording N160.06billion in total comprehensive income amounting to 343 per cent growth compared to N36.15billion in 2019.
The Managing Director, Mr Uche Orji, revealed this in a virtual media conference on the presentation of the NSIA’s 2020 Audited Financial Statements and Performance Review, yesterday, in Abuja.
Orji attributed the growth, in spite of the challenges of Covid-19, to strong performance from its investments in international capital markets, improved contribution from subsidiaries and affiliates and exchange gain from foreign currency positions.
He added that the authority achieved 33 per cent growth in net assets amounting to N772.75billion as against N579.54billion in the previous year.
He also said that the NSIA received additional contribution of $250million and provided first stabilisation support of $150million from the Stabilisation Fund to the Federal Government.
According to him, the authority also received $311million from funds recovered from late Gen Sani Abacha from the US Department of Justice and Island of Jersey.
He said that the funds were deployed towards the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) projects of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.
“The 2020 fiscal year was characterised by high volatility and global market uncertainty on account of Covid-19 in the first half.
“However, the authority’s strategic investments generated respectable returns in spite of the impact of Covid-19.
“Notably, NSIA has invested in various private equity and venture capital investment funds to tap into the high-growth sectors.
“NSIA expects that the outlook for 2021 would be positive, however, we expect bouts of volatility as global markets adjust and recover from the impact of the pandemic.”
Speaking on some of the projects and interventions the organisation was involved in; he said that it entered a strategic collaboration with BBVGH for cancer treatments.
Orji said that the group was helping in training personnel and bringing in lower costs cancer medicine for those who were in the NSIA-Lagos University Teaching Hospital Cancer Centre.
He also said it had operationalised the NSIA-Kano Diagnostic Centre and the NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre which were developed as first-rate diagnostic centres with individual investments of $5.5million each.
For the power sector, Orji said that the NSIA was building a 10 megawatts solar power plant in Kano, which presently was the single largest in Nigeria.
“Expected to be completed at the end of 2022 at a cost of about $15million, the plant would link industrial customers to an additional source of power supply,” he said.
He said it was also setting up a platform with International Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to allow it spread across various parts of the country.
In agriculture, through the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), it produced 12million 50 kilogram bags of NPK 20:10:10 equivalent in 2020.
This, he said, brought the total production since inception to over 30 million 50kg bags equivalent, while the number of participating blending plants increased to 44 from less than seven at inception.
Orji added that the NSIA completed construction of 3,000 hectares Panda Agric Farm in Nasarawa, the first project of the UFF-NSIA partnership.
He said that the NSIA launched Nigeria’s Innovation Fund to address investment opportunities within Nigeria in Information technology.
According to him, with immediate pipeline it includes data networking, data centres, software and services as well as Agri-tech and Bio-tech.
Speaking on gas industrialisation, he said significant progress had been made on developing the Ammonia and Diammonium phosphate production plants in partnership with OCP.
For 2021, he said the organisation was looking forward to completing the concession, capital raise and operationalisation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.
“In the Future Generations Fund, we expect to allocate more capital to venture capital, global equity markets and an increasing exposure to European equities where we had been under exposed in 2020.
“NSIA believes that broad opening of the markets will provide a comprehensive lift to equities. Although NSIA believes the market is unlikely to repeat some of the performance of 2020.
“It is more likely that a broader market recovery will occur with economies opening unlike the case in 2020 in which technology stocks drove market performance.”
The NSIA was set up to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues.
Its mission is to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians.
This would be through building a savings base for the Nigerian people, enhancing the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure and providing stabilisation support in times of economic stress.
Nation
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Nigeria to 2,066.
The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559.
The NCDC made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle late on Wednesday.
Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 people since the virus hit Africa’s most populous nation on February 27 last year.
NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively.
Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.
According to the public health agency, the country’s active cases stand at 7,092.
It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.
Meanwhile, the public health agency disclosed that the coronavirus could live on surfaces for several hours.
“#TakeResponsibility to limit or avoid sharing personal items such as the Quran, prayer mats and kettles for ablution.
“Wear face mask, observe physical distancing and wash your hands.
“Let’s celebrate EidAlFitr safely,” the agency advised.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency had said that only people from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.
The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers, although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.
As at May 12, Nigeria has inoculated a total of 1,748, 242, representing 86.9 per cent of the 4.1 million Oxford/Astrazenecavaccine received in the country on March 2 this year.
The Presidential Steering Committee has also approved the commencement of the second dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccination in all states of the federation and the FCT.
Nation
EU Remains Nigeria’s Largest Trading Partner, Buhari Affirms
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that the European Union (EU), remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria and members of the union the larget investors.
The president also said that the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.
Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said Buhari “appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the union equally remain the largest investors.”
The president thanked the outgoing ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit, that the door to a relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.
Karlsen, who spent four years here, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, many others.
Nation
Sallah: Pray For Sincere Leadership To Save Nigeria, Secondus, Ortom Urge Muslims
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has enjoined Muslim Ummah to pray for the emergence of a genuine leadership to save the Nigerian state.
He stated this in a Sallah message signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, yesterday.
According to Secondus, the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in the position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, warning that “our actions as leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”
He said, “Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it to influence their conduct in and out of office.
“The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnness of the period to influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”
He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which “we cannot achieve good governance.”
Similarly, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, called for sustained prayers to end the worsening insecurity in the country.
The governor stated that he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the challenge posed by the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks, and banditry would be surmounted.
The governor, in a statement issued, yesterday, in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that the peace, security, and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united was a task for all its citizens.
Part of the statement read, “the Governor urges Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.
“He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state was confronted by challenges.
“Governor Ortom assures Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration. He wishes all Muslims peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”
