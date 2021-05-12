Mbaka Bows, Shuts Adoration Ministry

The maverick Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has announced a shutdown of the Adoration Ministry for a period of one month.

It was gathered that this may not be unconnected to the earlier directive given to him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga.

The ministry sent out a notice early yesterday morning informing members that Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

It was, however, silent on whether it was in obedience to the bishop’s order.

A message to that effect read, “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on June 10, 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”