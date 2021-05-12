Nation
Mbaka Bows, Shuts Adoration Ministry
The maverick Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has announced a shutdown of the Adoration Ministry for a period of one month.
It was gathered that this may not be unconnected to the earlier directive given to him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga.
The ministry sent out a notice early yesterday morning informing members that Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.
It was, however, silent on whether it was in obedience to the bishop’s order.
A message to that effect read, “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on June 10, 2021.
“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.
“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”
Nation
Covid-19: NCDC Records One Death, 44 New Infections
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Nigeria to 2,066.
The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559.
The NCDC made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle late on Wednesday.
Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 people since the virus hit Africa’s most populous nation on February 27 last year.
NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively.
Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.
According to the public health agency, the country’s active cases stand at 7,092.
It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.
Meanwhile, the public health agency disclosed that the coronavirus could live on surfaces for several hours.
“#TakeResponsibility to limit or avoid sharing personal items such as the Quran, prayer mats and kettles for ablution.
“Wear face mask, observe physical distancing and wash your hands.
“Let’s celebrate EidAlFitr safely,” the agency advised.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency had said that only people from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.
The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers, although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.
As at May 12, Nigeria has inoculated a total of 1,748, 242, representing 86.9 per cent of the 4.1 million Oxford/Astrazenecavaccine received in the country on March 2 this year.
The Presidential Steering Committee has also approved the commencement of the second dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccination in all states of the federation and the FCT.
Nation
EU Remains Nigeria’s Largest Trading Partner, Buhari Affirms
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that the European Union (EU), remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria and members of the union the larget investors.
The president also said that the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.
Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said Buhari “appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the union equally remain the largest investors.”
The president thanked the outgoing ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit, that the door to a relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.
Karlsen, who spent four years here, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, many others.
Nation
Sallah: Pray For Sincere Leadership To Save Nigeria, Secondus, Ortom Urge Muslims
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has enjoined Muslim Ummah to pray for the emergence of a genuine leadership to save the Nigerian state.
He stated this in a Sallah message signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, yesterday.
According to Secondus, the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in the position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, warning that “our actions as leaders must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of our faith.”
He said, “Most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it to influence their conduct in and out of office.
“The only way the last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation is if we allow the solemnness of the period to influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”
He appealed to Nigerians of all faith to continue to maintain harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which “we cannot achieve good governance.”
Similarly, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, called for sustained prayers to end the worsening insecurity in the country.
The governor stated that he believed that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the challenge posed by the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks, and banditry would be surmounted.
The governor, in a statement issued, yesterday, in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that the peace, security, and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, as keeping Nigeria safe and united was a task for all its citizens.
Part of the statement read, “the Governor urges Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.
“He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state was confronted by challenges.
“Governor Ortom assures Benue people that the security of lives and property will remain the priority of his administration. He wishes all Muslims peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.”
