ITF To Train 300 Youths On Enterpreneurship

As part of the efforts to take youths out of the streets and make them productive and self reliant, the Industrial Training Funds ( ITF) says it will train 300 Rivers State Youths annually.

This is as a total of 105 youths of both sexes who graduated from an intensive training ranging between one to three months with start up parks aimed at encouraging them start their own businesses.

Director General/Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 2020 National Industrial Skills Development (NISDP) in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

Ari who was represented by the Area Manager, ITF Port Area Office, Mrs.Ifeyinwa Osagie said 2021 has been declared the ‘year of skills escalation for prosperity’, adding that the training fund has commenced processes for the implementation of another round of skills aquisition programme.

“Yet again, 300 citizens of the state will be equipped in Federal Government Skills Empowerment Programme (FEGOSEP).

“The programmes earmarked for implementation are the skills training and empowerment programme for the physically challenged, national Industrial skills development programme, passion for profession programme.

“Women skills empowerment in vegetable value vantage agricpreneur skills empowerment programme among others. Which will train Nigerians in web design and programme, advance computer networking, mobile app development, iron bending, crop production and other areas,” she stated.

For those who have comepleted their training, the ITF boss said: “In Rivers State 105 youths were trained in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Fashion/design and cosmetology.

“We believe that given the intensity and the very practical nature of the training that was 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theory, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitude for them,” he added.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Employment and Empowerment, Dr. Samuel Eguma expressed happiness that ITF was carrying out the training yearly tl empower men and women in the state.

“The state government is aware of what the ITF is doing for our young men and women. For those of you that have been trained, don’t sell the items given to you. We are hoping that you become employers of labour.

“Now that you have been trained and given start up packs, it is up to you to help yourselves and be good ambassadors of Rivers State,” the permanent secretary added.

Earlier, the Area Manager, ITF, Port Harcourt Area Office, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osagie urged the 105 beneficiaries to uphold the skills they have acquiresd with dignity and resilience to achieve laudable and greater heights.