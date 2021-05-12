Politics
I‘ll Sustain My Father’s Legacy, If Elected, Ekwueme’s Daughter
Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme, has promised to sustain and surpass her father’s legacy, if elected as Governor of Anambra State on November 6.
Onyemelukwe, a governorship aspirant on the ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, made the promise while addressing the party delegates at Njikoka Local Government Area yesterday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Anambra State governorship poll for November 6.
INEC had also said that party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would take place between June 10 and July 1.
Onyemelukwe urged the party members to vote for her based on her ability to manifest her father’s Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA).
“Do not vote for me based on my beautiful face, but based on my heart. If my DNA is tested, it will show that of Ekwueme.
“My father lived a life of integrity, and I cannot afford to betray that name. It is better I do not contest at all, than win and bring ridicule to that precious name.
“My goal is to sustain my father’s legacy, and if possible, surpass him. As one of the founding fathers of PDP, he knew the reason behind the formation and that is why he stood by the party till his death, “ she said.
Onyemelukwe said that electing a candidate with integrity, credibility and accountability was a critical factor for the party to regain power in the state.
“We need to put someone we can trust, irrespective of money and fame. We must say no to a leader who will embezzle our money and hoard our palliatives.
“We need a leader who will restore trust and confidence in leadership.
Out of the 16 aspirants in PDP, none of us has promised to steal money to build houses in Dubai, if elected.
“Rather, we are promising to work, to build roads, hospitals, schools, provide employment for youths, among other things.
“As delegates, you are the ones to make the desired change by voting the right person with the fear of God, and who will lead us for the next eight years,” the aspirant said.
She described PDP as the party that would restore and transform Anambra.
“For me, PDP remains the only party to beat. I know the secret behind its formation, and I cannot afford to abandon it to go for the broom or something else,” she said.
Continue Reading
Politics
Eid-el-Fitr: Delta Speaker Urges Peace, Unity
Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, has called on Muslims to use the Eld-el-Fitr celebration to pray for peace and unity in the country.
The speaker who made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, yesterday in Asaba, advised Muslims not to relent in their prayers for the peace and unity of the nation.
Oborevwori, while calling on Muslims to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan to all and sundry, said the country was in need of prayers to overcome the challenges confronting it and the people.
The lawmaker, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures in Nigeria, said, “let me felicitate Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitri celebration and the successful end of the Ramadan fast.
“I want to use this medium to call on all Nigerians too to remember our beloved country in their prayers.
“We should double our prayers for our country as a result of the numerous challenges we are facing.
“We need to tolerate one another and live in harmony so that our country can know peace and development.”
Politics
LG Polls: Accord Party Vows To Win 10 LGAs
The Lagos State Chapter of the Accord Party on Wednesday said it was determined to win more than 10 local government areas in the July 24 council elections.
The state Chairman of the party, Mr Joseph Beckley, told The Tide source in Lagos that the party was not working toward winning in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.
Beckley said, “We are not talking about winning the 57 councils but we are determined to win more than 10”
He said that members of the electorate were ready to vote for the party.
He added that Accord Party was leaving no stone unturned to effectively mobilise the state residents to vote for it.
“People are saying that they need a change from the present crop of council leaders.
“Accord Party is out at the grassroots elections to provide a credible change that will actualise the masses’ yearnings and aspirations,” he said.
He said that the party believed in God and people’s mandate, adding that it was a force to reckon with and should not be overlooked in the elections.
“We want people to come in one accord into Accord Party to end their lamentations on the state of affairs, especially, at the grassroots.
“People should vote for our party if truly they have been disappointed by the two dominant parties,” he said.
Beckley praised Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for efforts in organising the polls.
He called for more commitment on the part of the commission in creating the right atmosphere for free, fair, credible and acceptable elections, adding that the commission should stand firm in upholding justice and fairness.”
LASIEC has since rolled out the timetable and guidelines for the elections.
Politics
PDP Constitutes Screening Appeal Panel For Anambra Guber Primaries
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Screening Appeal Panel ahead of its primaries for Anambra governorship election.
The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Akobundu said the party approved the nomination of former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa as the Chairman of the panel, and Mr Uzo Azubuike as the Secretary.
“The panel will consider appeals arising from the screening exercise of the Anambra Gubernatorial Primary Election,” the party said.
Akobundu said that the panel would sit on May 19 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
Other members of the panel include Amb. Taofik Arapaja, Mrs Theophilus Shan, Chief Dan Orbih and Dr Emmanuel Bovoa.
Also in the panel are Chief Ali Odefa, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, Mrs Owoidighe Ekpoatai, Mr Zakari Ningi, Sen. Danjuma Laah, Mrs Omolola Ajueyisi and Hon. Johnbull Shekau.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Insecurity: Party Stalwart Calls On Political Leaders To Save Nigeria
- Business4 days ago
FAAN Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance With Safety Protocols
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Berates Buhari Over Robbery Attempt In Aso Rock
- Business4 days ago
Stakeholders Tackle Govt Over Electricity Tariff Increase
- Business4 days ago
77% Of Vehicles On Nigerian Roads Uninsured – NIA
- Politics4 days ago
Minister Assures On Diaspora Voting
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers APC’s Uncharitable Attack On Wike’s Laudable Development Policies
- Politics4 days ago
INEC To Hold Security Meeting Over Destruction Of Offices