News
FG Ends Nigeria@60 Celebration With Special Awards In Sept
The Federal Government says it is set to wrap up the Nigeria@60 celebration with a National Special Awards for Achievement and Recognition of Exceptional Nigerians in Abuja in September.
The Director, Public Affairs and Bilateral Relations/ Secretary, Ownership Sub-Committee on Nigeria @60 Project, Mr Olakunle Fasina, said this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.
On October 1, 2020, the country celebrated its 60th years of existence as a nation.
President Muhammadu Buhari had on September 16, 2020, declared that the anniversary celebration would be observed for a whole year, ending on September 30, 2021.
The theme for the year’s celebration is, “Together,” aptly chosen to forge a more united and cohesive Nigeria.
Fasina said that the awards were targeted at recognising and honouring patriotic Nigerians making positive impact across all sectors within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.
He said that the event would be attended by top government officials chairmen and managing directors of multinational companies, foreign mission ambassadors to Nigeria as well as Nigerian celebrities.
Fasina said that President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila would be expected to grace the occasion.
“Performances at the award include cultural displays showing major cultural dances and music renditions by popular Nigerian artistes.
“There will also be a brief documentary showing the resilience of Nigerians across all sectors as well as a poetic brief history of Nigeria’s independence and our unity in diversity, intermarriages and cultural heritage,” he said.
The Managing Director, Say It Loud Limited, the Consultant/Organiser of the event, Mr Femi Oyelade, said that the awards would be witnessed by no fewer than 500million viewers within and outside the country.
“The Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards enjoys over 500million viewership within and across the globe.
“It will also be streamed live on a dedicated YouTube Channel, Facebook and IG Social Media Platforms, respectively, for viewing across the globe,” he said.
Oyelade said that the organisers embarked on a strong sponsorship drive ahead of the event, and called on the public/private sectors as well as financial institutions to come on board.
He added that a website would also be launched at the end of the month where people would have the opportunity to nominate possible recipients for the award.
“The Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards Independent Assessment Panel will access from the information contained in the submission and any other information available in the public domain.
“There will be 10 categories of awards, each having its own specific subject area, but all the special awards are underpinned by the overarching qualities of transparency, integrity, determination and achievement.
“Also, there will be more than one recipient per category cutting across the six geopolitical zones of the federation.
“The categories include: Services to Arts; Business; Community; Education; Healthcare; Industry; International Achievement; Volunteering and Charitable Giving; Sports and Life Time award,” he said.
News
Rivers Gives N220m To Families Of 11 Slain Policemen
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the State will give N20million to the families of each of the eleven police personnel killed by gunmen during recent attacks of police formations in the state.
The governor, who announced this during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka and officers of the state police command, last Monday, tasked them to henceforth be on offensive against those who perpetrated these heinous acts.
Wike, while addressing officers and men at the Police Officers’ Mess in Port Harcourt, said his visit was to commiserate with them over the death of some of their colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting the state.
He acknowledged that though no amount of money can equate to human life, the state government’s gesture was aimed at assuaging the feelings of the bereaved families that their loved ones never died in vain.
The governor described as heart-wrenching the unwarranted killing of policemen who were legitimately protecting lives and property of citizens of the country.
“In the past two to three weeks, we have lost eleven police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the state.”
He lamented that those who carried out the dastardly killings have coldheartedly turned the wives of the slain policemen to widows and rendered their children, fatherless for no just cause.
Wike charged the state police command to be more proactive to ward-off further attacks, and resolve never again to condone the killing of its personnel by those who are bent on instigating crisis in the country.
The governor reiterated that no amount of vicious attacks or intimidation can compel Rivers State to become part of any secession agenda.
He maintained that the people of Rivers State believe in the unity of the Nigerian state.
“We must be united to fight for this country to be one. We must not allow anyone to talk about secession. If you want to secede, Rivers State is not part of it, and nobody can cow Rivers State to be part of it. Not under my watch will I allow that.”
The governor, who assured the state police command of the government’s continuous support, however, charged police personnel to be more careful and vigilant.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Eboka, on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, thanked the governor for assuaging the pain of the bereaved families.
Eboka told the governor that the armed men, who attacked three different police formations for no justifiable reason, gruesomely killed seven officers.
According to him, two officers who sustained bullet injuries were receiving treatment.
“It is noteworthy that the hoodlums did not escape without suffering fatalities, as two of them lost their lives and their Hilux riddled with bullets was abandoned. Thanks to RRT commander and other tactical teams who responded to the distress call.”
He stated that in spite of these ugly developments, officers and men of the state command will not shy away from their responsibilities.
“Your visit today will further boost their morals. I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to re-assure the good people of Rivers State of our resolve to continue to protect their lives and property.”
News
PCC Dispense 120 Cases Against Shell
The Federal Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Rivers State says it has dispensed with 120 cases against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the past three years as part its mandate through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) initiatives in host communities in the state.
The Federal Commissioner representing Rivers in PCC, Mr Marshall Israel, made the figures public when he presented the multinational oil firm an ‘Ambassador of Peace’ award in Port Harcourt.
He revealed that out of the 230 cases against SPDC, it discarded 70 cases for lack of merit, while 40 cases were still pending.
Israel said the commission decided to honour SPDC due to its commitment to resolving all cases with aggrieved parties through ADR.
“In 2018, we met with SPDC, and shared the idea of conflict resolution with them as we had a lot of complaints and cases against them.
“After meeting them, the company agreed to our proposal for ADR with the aggrieved parties.
“Thereafter, we began engagement as well as held conferences, where we brought together the respondents and complainants to discuss and resolve whatever issues they had.
“Through adoption of ADR and SPDC’s commitment to ensuring that we have peace and development returned to Rivers State, a lot of disputes have been resolved,” he said.
He said the complaints were mostly from communities in Etche and Ikwerre local government areas of the state.
According to him, peace and stability is the only panacea to attracting investors and investment in any country.
“So, we try to discourage litigation by dissuading people from going to the courts, but rather come to a round table and discuss to settle issues.
“So, we are honouring SPDC with the ‘Ambassador of Peace’ award for their commitment to peace and development of the Niger Delta, particularly Rivers State,’’ he added.
The commissioner said the commission had also received complaints from some international oil companies (IOCs), who expressed displeasure over alleged embezzlement of huge funds released to some of its host communities.
He further said that PCC had viewed files, vouchers and cheques issued as proof of the IOCs support to some of their host communities without anything to show for it.
“We are worried that some people in various communities embezzle funds from IOCs instead of putting the monies into the well being of their communities. This must stop.
“We have visited some of these communities and could not see the projects to which funds were released by the IOCs,” he said.
In his remarks, Shell General Manager, External Relations, Mr Igo Weli, who received the award on behalf of SPDC’s Managing Director and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, thanked PCC for the recognition.
He expressed willingness of the oil giant to engage with groups or individuals, who decides to engage the company toward finding a common ground to resolving their differences.
“So, we need to adopt constructive ways and manage our disagreement in a way that doesn’t scare investors or create unease in the society.
“A lot of people don’t know they have alternatives to settling disputes, so, most people go to court to litigate or resort to self-help which does not help anyone.
“SPDC is not a perfect company as there are no perfect companies in the world. But we try really hard to impact positively on the people and society,’’ he assured.
