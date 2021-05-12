Buhari Okays New Security Measures For S’East, S’South

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved new security measures specially tailored to address the security challenges being witnessed in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones.

Baba disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was joined at the briefing by the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

The police boss, however, said details of the new tactics would not be disclosed.

He said, “We have some measures which we have outlined and have been approved by the council and we will see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible means to restore law and order and restore peace in that area (South-South and South-East).

“We solicit the support of all law-abiding citizens to work with us to identify and deal with the situation. That is that. I may not go into the details of how we will do that.”

Monguno, on his part, noted that the frequency of security meetings with the president highlights the need to address the growing insecurity in the country especially.

He said Buhari has issued marching orders to deal with the emerging challenges head-on.

Monguno said, “The first two meetings were inconclusive, but today’s meeting is the final of the three meetings.

“Again, Mr. President’s concern at the growing trend of insecurity has been highlighted and the meeting, basically, was briefed by the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General Police.

“I briefed the meeting on strategic issues in relation to security, while the chief of defence staff briefed on operational issues, and Inspector-General of Police briefed on constabulary matters.

“On my part, I briefed the council on the enablers of crime and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

“These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr President has already given direction on how to deal with them, specifically issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime, how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment, which of course, the Federal Executive Council had given approval, through previous memos on how to get 100 million people out of poverty, that was also discussed. Then, again, the lack of an effective crime reporting system.”

Monguno said the president again gave direction on how to make these things effective.

He added, “Already, the Nigeria Communication Commission has been given certain instructions on how to deal with this, but by and by, council has agreed that the level of insecurity in the country, especially in the last one month, is something that has to be addressed with the immediacy that it requires and at the operational level.

“Of course, the chief of defence staff has been working with the service chiefs and the recommendations they have made to the council are already being handled.”

Irabor also said the council took what he described as far-reaching decisions.

He said, “On our part, just as the National Security Adviser indicated, I briefed on various measures that the Armed Forces, in partnership with other security agencies, the measures we’ve taken to stem the tide of insecurity across the country.”

“The council was pleased with the actions and of course, the prayers that were made, which council has also graciously undertaken to look into.

“These, of course, have to do with manpower development, training and equipment issues, and thankfully, the glow on my face should, of course, give you an indication as to the graciousness of the National Security Council, in relation to the briefings that we’ve given in this regard and I believe that going forward, we shall be translating that and it will have some great impact on the security disposition across the country.”

Those in attendance at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd); and the National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); as well as the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo; are also in attendance at the crucial meeting.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is also attending the security meeting for the first time.