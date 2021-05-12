17 Govs Call For Ban On Open Grazing In Southern Nigeria

The 17 governors of southern states in Nigeria, under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF) have resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across all states in Southern Nigeria.

Rising from the meeting held at Delta State Government House, Asaba, yesterday, the governors indicated that it has become imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South since development and population growth have increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the region.

A 12-point communiqué, an outcome of more than four hours’ closed door meeting, signed by the 17 southern governors was read by Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The communiqué also noted that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments, and creation of other institutions for the practice of true federalism.

The southern governors reviewed the current security situation, agitations for restructuring, prospect for inter-state collaboration and partnerships, and affirmed that “the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness and equity”.

The governors expressed grave concern over the security challenges plaguing the nation, and urged that “Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity, and restore the confidence of our people”.

They observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented some security challenges to the people, “hence the need to ban open grazing of cattle in the area”.

The governors recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.

The meeting expressed concern over the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.

They, therefore, resolved to foster cooperation among the southern states and the nation at large.

The governors urged the Federal Government to convoke a national dialogue and take urgent steps to restructure the country.

They expressed grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation, and strongly urged that President Muhammad Buhari, to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of the people.

The chairman of Governors of Southern Nigeria and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the governors resolved that, ”In view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency.”

The southern governors recommended that in deference to the sensitivities of the various peoples of the country, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government agencies (including security agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous.

He declared that the governors affirmed that the peoples of southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.

The governors, however, observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security.

Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria.

They noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South.

“Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including cattle movement to the South by foot); recommended that the Federal Government should support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.”

He explained that the governors expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation’s economy, being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf.

The governors recommended the activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country.

“The meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore, suggested greater coordination and cooperation between federal and state governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic.”

Some of the governors who were in Asaba for the crucial meeting include the host, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Chairmen, South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Chief Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Others are governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola; Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano; among others.

Also present at the meeting were, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Chief Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State); Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River State); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); and Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

According to a statement by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the meeting is an intervention by the governors under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum to jointly brainstorm and address burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria.

“The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the 17 governors in South-West, South-South and South-East geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The regional security meeting is holding less than twenty hours after Governor Sanwo-Olu hosted a very crucial stakeholders meeting on security in Lagos, to address the challenges posed to the state.

“Like Lagos, the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting is expected to critically evaluate the current security situation in the country, the implications for southern Nigeria and proffer an immediate and long term solution so as to keep the region safe and secure for the citizens.

“The SNGF, will hold in the banquet hall of the Delta State Government House, Asaba,” it added.

The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum held a virtual meeting last Tuesday at the instance of Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); and David Umahi (Ebonyi); who are chairmen of the South-West, South-South, and South-East Governors Forum, respectively.

The virtual meeting was attended by 15 out of the 17 governors in the southern region of Nigeria.

It was during the virtual meeting that the governors agreed to meet in Asaba for another meeting that will harmonise their positions towards addressing the insecurity and tension in the country, among other issues.

By: Albert Ograka, Asaba