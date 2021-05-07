Sports
RSU FC Coach Expresses Preparedness For PHCFL
The Head Coach of Rivers State University (RSU) football team in Port Harcourt, Sam Ledor, has said that his team is well prepared for this year’s edition of Port Harcourt City Football League (PHCFL) season.
He explained that what prompted him to register for the tournament was because he watched the maiden edition last year and he loved the quality of the tournament.
Ledor said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that the tournament will expose hidden talents to the public, particularly in the institution.
This year’s edition of the PHCFL season has been scheduled to kick off this Sunday at the Joseph Yobo Mini Stadium, D/line in Port Harcourt and 24 teams are expected to participate.
“I think the aim of this competition is to catch them young from the grassroots and my University boys (players) are ready to go as one of the grassroots teams.
It is our first time to participate in this competition.
We started our training long before now and my boys are ready to showcase their talent in the tournament,” Ledor said.
He revealed that he registered as coach and player, adding that he wanted to make a statement and to tell people that Sam Ledor they knew before is still there to do what he knows best.
“I am still playing, not retired yet,” he said.
The former Enyimba FC captain further explained that it was not easy to combine study and sports but if you have passion for it and you are focused you can combine the two effectively.
He commended the school’s authority for their support for the team and expressed optimism that his boys will do well in the tournament.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Grassroots Football Wants Sponsorship In Rivers – Coach
The Head Coach of Real Over Comes Football Academy (ROCFA) in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ere Joe, has said that grassroots football needs sponsorship in Rivers State.
He stated that one of the reasons why the State was not doing well in age grade football was that grassroots football lacked sponsorship.
He explained that grassroots football was the basis of the sport in everywhere in the world, but when it came to sponsorship our elites were not doing the needful.
Joe, made the statement at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after his boys(players) trashed Future Kings academy of Port Harcourt, 5-1 at the ongoing The Kings U-13 football competition at the number six field old Port Harcourt Township.
“The kids are ready to be exposed in the game but no assistance at the grassroots level,” Joe said.
He praised the performance of his boys saying that, football was all about listening to information and instructions from the coach.
“As a player, once you obey your coach’s instructions, you will play better, today I think they have done well but they need to do more for them to progress in the tournament.
“I have been coaching this crop of players for the past five years.
“We teach them how to be discipline in football.
“With their performance in training, if they perfected it in their games, I think they will make me smile in the tournament” he explained.
The Okrika born tactician further disclosed that he was working on the kids to break the jinx of what other players usually faced in terms of difficulties to have a club in the state to play for.
“ I think they are doing so well, but it is not easy to work with human beings, because mistakes are bound to happen but the important thing is to correct them fast and move forward,” he noted.
He commended the organisers of the tournament, saying that the competition will expose many of the boys.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Kwara United’s New Signing Vows To Add Value
New signing, Jonas Emmanuel, is delighted to join Kwara United and has promised to repay the club’s management on the pitch when second stanza of the 2020-2021 Nigeria professional league (NPFL) kicks off.
The young forward who joined the Harmony Boys few days ago was officially unveiled as a member of the squad on Friday.
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table toppers, Kwara United FC, signed the player as part of the club’s reinforcement move to finish the ongoing 2020/2021 season successfully.
In his reaction, the teenage attacking sensation expressed delight on the confidence reposed on him by the handlers of the team for the task ahead, adding that he will stop at nothing to ensure that he repays the trust placed on him.
“My appreciation goes to the handlers of this great team for finding me worthy of service,” said Jonas, who has found the back of the net in several friendly games he featured in.
“I also promise to do all within my powers to reciprocate the confidence placed in me.
Kwara United FC occupies the top position of the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 36 points from 19 matches.
The Abdullahi Biffo’s side will visit Nasarawa United in a Match Day 20 at the Lafia Township Stadium.
Sports
Cycling: Team Nigeria To Battle France, Others
Team Nigeria cyclists to the 16th edition of the Tour du Benin have expressed optimism to surpass their previous outing at the championship billed for Port Novo, Benin Republic from May 15.
According to the organisers, the 10-day cycling tour will see Nigeria competing against 10 countries across the world. Teams expected to battle Nigeria in the Benin Republic cycling tourney, which is a nine stage contest are Morocco, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire Togo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, France, Italy among other countries.
The Nigeria team, which has been in camp in Abeokuta since May1 perfecting strategy for the Benin Republic cycling competition is working hard to surpass their last outing in 2019 where they finished second.
The team was supported with N200,000, bicycle parts, accessories and servicing’s worth N300,000 by Ft Cycle care to ensure a smooth outing in Benin Republic.
The cheque and other items were presented to the Nigerian team by CEO/ FT Cycle Care, Femi Thomas, who said it was his own token to spur the team to victory.
The contingent comprising six cyclists and three officials will depart Nigeria on May 14 for the competition, which will last 10 days.
Femi Thomas, who is Vice Chairman of Ogun State Cycling Association said cycling can put Nigeria in the world map in sports if more corporate bodies and well meaning Nigerians invest in it.
Meanwhile, a one-day fun ride cycling championship was organised in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital and Abeokuta, Ogun state, in partnership with Cycology Riding Club of Lagos and Ogun State Commissioner for Transports, as part of events to celebrate May 1 Workers Day, and also create more awareness in cycling across the country.
