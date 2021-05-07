Nation
Police Urge Nigerians To Get Involved In Fight Against Insecurity
The Ondo State Police Command has urged Nigerians to support security agencies in fighting the rising incidents of banditry and insecurity in the country.
ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the command’s spokesman, in a telephone interview with The Tide source said that security in the country was the responsibility of all and shouldn’t be left to security agencies alone.
He sad that residents must give necessary information to the police and other security agencies for them to act on.
The command’s spokesman said that the police and other security agencies in the state had been partnering to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents and visitors.
He also urged Nigerians to be vigilant and security conscious at all times in order to avoid being targets of criminals.
“Nigerian’s must get involved by cooperating with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country.
“They must release all information and must not hoard any information capable of helping the police and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.
“They must also be security conscious at all times and ensure that they are their brother’s keeper at all time,” he said.
Leo-Ikoro, however, attributed the low crime rate in Ondo State to the cooperation of residents in giving useful information to the police and other security agencies to tackle crime and insecurity.
He also urged residents in the state to do more to stem insecurity and other social vices in the state.
Nation
PETAN Hosts 5th Sub-Sahara Africa Petroleum Exhibition, Confab, May 19
The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is set to host its fifth Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) scheduled to hold virtually on May 19 – 21, 2021.
SAIPEC, since 2017, is the only full stream business platform for the African continent which has played a major role in connecting more than 6,000 visitors, over 300 participating companies, 20 regional Chief Operating Officers (CEOs) and delegates, over 80 industry experts and over 200 exhibitions to encourage collaboration and discussions on the challenges and successes in the oil and gas sector.
A statement by PETAN, made available to The Tide, in Port Harcourt, indicated that, “The biggest industry event for the region, SAIPEC boasts representations from key Sub-Sahara African oil and gas industry players, delivering high-level strategic discussions on game-changing solutions combined with an international exhibition”.
The organising committee of the event announced the event’s return this year as a virtual conference and exhibition all within the energy advance platform following due consideration of the safety and wellbeing of SAIPEC’s sponsors, exhibitors, delegates and visitors.
“As a pivotal platform for the whole region serving the oil and gas community, organisers of the event have developed a world class virtual platform including a special exhibition area that will provide participants with the best possible experience; to promote their products and expertise, to develop leads and generate meetings.
“The SAIPEC conference programme will benefit from the participation of industry leaders and experts from all over the region. Delegates will be able to access more than 40 hours of the highest level content, providing invaluable insight, information and real platform for interactive debate.
“It is also poised to spur regional growth in support of the objective of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reshape economies across the region, boost output in the services, manufacturing and natural resources sectors as well as attract direct foreign investment.
“Participants at SAIPEC will learn about the latest technological advances in the region’s oil and gas sector, identify the direction, opportunities and challenges of the industry and develop business partnerships through SAIPEC’s enhanced Business Matching Service (BMS), an easy to use technology platform with personalised service to help maximise networking opportunities and engage with target markets.
“Opening remarks will be given by the Chairman and Head of the PETAN team, Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe, while a keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Dr. Timipre Sylva.
“SAIPEC 2021, which will also have in attendance, top industry players such as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, and Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, amongst others, is projected to attract more than 200 exhibiting companies and 6,000 visiting professionals from across Sub Saharan Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia, including the Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim; Mrs Proscovia Nabbanja of Uganda National Oil Company Limited; Managing Director, SOBETH, Republic of Benin, Dr. Issifou Yari; Head of Gas Gabon Oil, Gabonese Republic, Mr. Yann Pierre Yangari, Director General, Petroleum Directorate, Republic of Sierra Leone, Mr. Foday Mansaray; Managing Director, Ghana National Gas Company, Republic of Ghana, Dr. Ben K.D Asante; Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia, Mrs. Maggy Shino, Vice President, DAI, USA, Mr. Zachary Kaplan.
“Others are Associate Fellow, Energy, Environment and Resource Programme, Chatham House, UK, Dr. Valèrie Marcel; Director of E&P, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, The Gambia, Ms. Cany Jobe and Director, Exploration and Production, Petrosen, Republic of Senegal, Mr. Joseph Medou.
“Confirmed Speakers Heading International Oil Companies include the Chairman/MD Business Unit, Chevron Nigeria/Mid Africa, Mr. Richard Kennedy; Managing Director, Total Energies, Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster, Managing Director, Gas, Shell, Nigeria, Mr. Ed Ubong and Managing Director, SNEPCo, Nigeria, Mr. Bayo Ojulari.
“Interested participants are encouraged to click the link, https://saipec-event.com/ to learn how to participate and for more insights about the event”, the statement added.
Nation
Insecurity, Worsening Economy: Students, Workers’ Groups Threaten Showdown
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and All Workers Convergence (AWC) have called on Nigerians to start mobilising for nationwide protest from May 24 and beyond, till their demands are met.
They also noted that the protest could start immediately, while urging Nigerians not to wait for anyone to push them to demand their rights.
NANS Zone D and AWC in an open letter jointly signed by students’ body Coordinator, Kowe Odunayo Amos; its General Secretary, Giwa Yisa Temitope and All Workers Convergence National Coordinator, Comrade Emelieze Andrew to Nigerians on Wednesday, titled ‘Letter to Nigerian people’, lamented the insecurity in the country, saying something must be done urgently to reverse the situation.
It read, “The next question is that, are we ready to end the ugly situation? We are quite sure every person is saying that ‘we are ready!’ It is to this end that we are calling on all and sundry to start mobilising for mass protest across the federation starting from now and culminating in mass action from 24th May, 2021 and the protest should continue until the people triumph.
“However, immediate protest can also commence across the country while all efforts should be made to ensure that the protest goes national on or before May 24. Our destiny is in our hands and we must not wait for anyone to mobilise us, we should mobilise ourselves.”
Lamenting the current situation in the country, which necessitated the move, the bodies said, “We the Nigerian workers, students and youths bring you greetings and our best wishes. We write you this letter with a troubled heart, because we are disturbed at the pace of things in this nation. We are afraid about the further degeneration of the situation of things in Nigeria. We are also worried by the implications of this abnormality on the future of Nigerians. We are equally suprised that despite the #EndSARS movement and despite all indications that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder, our government has refused to improve.
“The situation of things across the country have assumed an alarming proportion to the extent that our living conditions are daily drifting from bad to worst. Great Compatriots, we are tired of lamenting over the woes visited on us as a result of a failed system and bad governance in Nigeria. In our own country, our daily existence is not different from a war situation. Human lives no longer matter as our people are daily massacred and, most unfortunately, the killings are not abating.
”Our national economy is in comatose with our so-called government delibrately devaluing our naira. The lives of the Nigerian people have been made meaningless and miserable to the extent that our people now resort to suicide. Development has been stagnated and there seem to be no hope of a better tomorrow.
”The questions we want to ask ourselves is that how long are we going to cope with these abnormalities? Obviously, we know that we are all not comfortable with the pace of things in Nigeria neither are we happy with the reign of terror in the land.”
Nation
Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Committtee On Gender-Based Violence
A steering committee on prevention of gender-based violence in Enugu state has been inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
Inaugurating the committee, Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, stated that the body is saddled with the sacred mandate of developing and implementing programmes and policies for the prevention of gender-based violence in Enugu State, as well as the rehabilitation of persons who still fall victim of gender-based violence despite all the preventive measures.
It would be recalled that the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, had recently campaigned against gender-based violence, calling for an all-inclusive and sustained crusade to stem the tide of domestic violence, sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, public harassment, among other forms of violence against women in the society.
She had lamented that the violent behaviour has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, adding that it cuts across most human societies, irrespective of gender.
Ugwuanyi pointed out that “the committee must work very hard in order to consign gender-based violence to the dustbins of history in our state, pursuant to the operational and policy thrust of the State Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre (TARMASAC), the strategy of the United Nations Children’s Fund, the goals of the Child Rights Act and the Universal Sustainable Development Goals No.5″.
According to him, the committee’s terms of reference are also to “conduct public awareness campaigns on reporting cases of gender-based violence; provide for the rehabilitation and promotion of the welfare of victims, and develop a gender-based violence prevention sustainable plan for the state through synergy between the private and public sectors.
The governor, who harped on the enormous soft spot Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has for vulnerable groups, such as women, girls and children, expressed optimism that the committee “will give a fresh and very impactful impetus to this clear government mantra towards the protection and preservation of the human dignity of everyone regardless of gender, status or age”.
Members of the committee include the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, who serves as Chairman; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Miletus Eze; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze; Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh; their Health counterpart, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi; Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command; State Commander, NAPTIP; State Commandant, NSCDC, and Zonal Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, Enugu.
Responding, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Princess Nnaji, thanked Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve in the committee and assured the governor that they will work diligently to actualise the committee’s mandate for the state.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
