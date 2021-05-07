Police Urge Nigerians To Get Involved In Fight Against Insecurity

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is set to host its fifth Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) scheduled to hold virtually on May 19 – 21, 2021.

SAIPEC, since 2017, is the only full stream business platform for the African continent which has played a major role in connecting more than 6,000 visitors, over 300 participating companies, 20 regional Chief Operating Officers (CEOs) and delegates, over 80 industry experts and over 200 exhibitions to encourage collaboration and discussions on the challenges and successes in the oil and gas sector.

A statement by PETAN, made available to The Tide, in Port Harcourt, indicated that, “The biggest industry event for the region, SAIPEC boasts representations from key Sub-Sahara African oil and gas industry players, delivering high-level strategic discussions on game-changing solutions combined with an international exhibition”.

The organising committee of the event announced the event’s return this year as a virtual conference and exhibition all within the energy advance platform following due consideration of the safety and wellbeing of SAIPEC’s sponsors, exhibitors, delegates and visitors.

“As a pivotal platform for the whole region serving the oil and gas community, organisers of the event have developed a world class virtual platform including a special exhibition area that will provide participants with the best possible experience; to promote their products and expertise, to develop leads and generate meetings.

“The SAIPEC conference programme will benefit from the participation of industry leaders and experts from all over the region. Delegates will be able to access more than 40 hours of the highest level content, providing invaluable insight, information and real platform for interactive debate.

“It is also poised to spur regional growth in support of the objective of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reshape economies across the region, boost output in the services, manufacturing and natural resources sectors as well as attract direct foreign investment.

“Participants at SAIPEC will learn about the latest technological advances in the region’s oil and gas sector, identify the direction, opportunities and challenges of the industry and develop business partnerships through SAIPEC’s enhanced Business Matching Service (BMS), an easy to use technology platform with personalised service to help maximise networking opportunities and engage with target markets.

“Opening remarks will be given by the Chairman and Head of the PETAN team, Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe, while a keynote address will be delivered by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Dr. Timipre Sylva.

“SAIPEC 2021, which will also have in attendance, top industry players such as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, and Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, amongst others, is projected to attract more than 200 exhibiting companies and 6,000 visiting professionals from across Sub Saharan Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia, including the Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim; Mrs Proscovia Nabbanja of Uganda National Oil Company Limited; Managing Director, SOBETH, Republic of Benin, Dr. Issifou Yari; Head of Gas Gabon Oil, Gabonese Republic, Mr. Yann Pierre Yangari, Director General, Petroleum Directorate, Republic of Sierra Leone, Mr. Foday Mansaray; Managing Director, Ghana National Gas Company, Republic of Ghana, Dr. Ben K.D Asante; Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia, Mrs. Maggy Shino, Vice President, DAI, USA, Mr. Zachary Kaplan.

“Others are Associate Fellow, Energy, Environment and Resource Programme, Chatham House, UK, Dr. Valèrie Marcel; Director of E&P, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, The Gambia, Ms. Cany Jobe and Director, Exploration and Production, Petrosen, Republic of Senegal, Mr. Joseph Medou.

“Confirmed Speakers Heading International Oil Companies include the Chairman/MD Business Unit, Chevron Nigeria/Mid Africa, Mr. Richard Kennedy; Managing Director, Total Energies, Nigeria, Mr. Mike Sangster, Managing Director, Gas, Shell, Nigeria, Mr. Ed Ubong and Managing Director, SNEPCo, Nigeria, Mr. Bayo Ojulari.

“Interested participants are encouraged to click the link, https://saipec-event.com/ to learn how to participate and for more insights about the event”, the statement added.