PIB’ll Be Passed Before End Of May, Senate Assures
The Senate has assured that the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020 will be passed before the end of this month.
Lawan had assured that as Nigeria begins a new year, 2021, the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill 2020(SB) 510 will be passed by end of the first quarter of the year.
Speaking, yesterday, shortly after a closed-door session with the security chiefs, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said that before that date, “We expect that our committees will still be working particularly the Joint Committee working on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
“We expect that the joint committee will be presenting its report to the Senate as soon as we resume. It is still our desire and determination to pass the PIB before the end of May.”
It would be recalled that the PIB scaled second reading October, 2020, and after debate on the its general principles, the bill was referred to the Committees on Petroleum Upstream, Downstream, and Gas for reports in eight weeks.
Pending since 2007, the PIB which is an executive bill seeks, among others, to promote the competitive and liberalised downstream sector of the petroleum industry as well as the development of fuel and chemical industries.
Also recall that the president of the Senate, who had said that the Ninth National Assembly would make the passage of PIB part of its legacies, also assured that the National Assembly would pass the bill in good time without compromising proper scrutiny
The new PIB is said to be important, especially as it aims at the restructuring as well as transparency and accountability in the oil and gas industry.
Specifically, Section 54(1, 2 and3 ) states among others that, “the Minister (of Petroleum) and the Minister of Finance shall determine the assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC to be transferred to NNPC Limited or its subsidiaries and upon the identification, the minister shall cause such assets, interests, and liabilities to be transferred to NNPC Limited.
“Assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC not transferred to NNPC Limited or its subsidiary under subsection 1 of this section shall remain the assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC until they become extinguished or transferred to the government.”
The president of the Senate also, yesterday, disclosed that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be ready before Summer Recess in June this year.
On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, he noted that the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would still have to do some little work, and expressed hope that the National Assembly would pass the amendment to the Bill before the Summer Recess which is in June.
Lawan said, “Other committees particularly again, our committee on Constitution Review headed by Deputy Senate President has designed zonal interactions with our constituents, Nigerians.
“We also expect that they will be able to complete their work as soon as possible for the Senate and House of Representatives to vote on the issues and of course send our report to the 36 State Houses of Assembly.
“I am sure that during our recess, between now and May 18, we will still be doing one form of legislative intervention or the other, either as individuals or may be as groups because ours is a full time job, and the parliament and parliamentarians are always the first point of call when there is distress.
“Nigerians will always remember National Assembly members as soon as something happens. We will continue to be available to our constituents. We should continue to be alive to our responsibilities and we should continue to do our best.”
The President of the Senate has also announced that the Senate has adjourned for the Sallah break and to resume on May 18.
Save Nigeria, Wike Charges True Nationalists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on true nationalists who believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria to rise and work together to rescue the country from disintegration.
The governor made the call when he hosted members of the South-South Zonal Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said it is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has not only lost capacity to solve the protracted insecurity problem plaguing the country, but do not have any iota of empathy for Nigerians and do not care whether they are dying.
“APC governors have come out to say the present APC Federal Government will solve the security problems. But every day, people are dying. When will they solve the problems?
“Own up and say to Nigerians, we have failed on the promises that we made to you. And honourably say, as it is done in other advanced countries, that since we cannot perform and carry out the covenant we have with Nigerians, we have decided to quit.
“Every reasonable Nigerian, every nationalist who believes in this country should come up and make sure this country moves forward, if not it is going to affect everybody.”
Wike noted that since Nigeria is not a place where honour and integrity guide the conduct of public office holders, the APC Federal Government will not own up to their failings in handling of issues of insecurity.
He enjoined Nigerians to also brace up and do not resign fate to crying but resolve to use their PVC to vote out the APC at the appropriate time.
According to him, if Nigeria is a nation where honour and integrity are valued, the present APC-led Federal Government which does not care even if dead bodies are littering on all the roads in the country, will honourably quit power.
The governor recalled watching Senator Smart Adeyemi, recently, crying on the floor of the National Assembly over the spate of insecurity in the country.
He declared that instead of crying, the lawmaker and his colleagues should take the necessary action to arrest the situation.
Speaking further, Wike said despite the peculiarity of the different people in the South-South, there is need for the people to see themselves as one and make it difficult for outsiders from the zone to infiltrate the region.
The governor, who congratulated the delegation for emerging as new executive members of PDP South-South Zone, said no other geopolitical zone in the country is dominated by a single party except the South-South.
“This is the only zone you have one party controlling the entire zone. So, it is a plus for us. This is because our people believe in us, and they believe in our party and that is why they have made sure that PDP wins every election that comes in the zone.
“I’m quite happy in what is happening in our zone in terms of development. Yes, things are not too good in Nigeria, but we have never relented. It is in tough situation you must make a difference.”
The PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, said they came to thank Wike for hosting the last zonal congress of the party where they were elected.
He noted that under the APC-led Federal Government, that Nigerians are no longer safe.
According to him, farmers in the South-South live in fear of marauding herdsmen.
“I must report to you that in the South-South most of our people cannot go to farms. If our people cannot access their farms, it is a clear signal of the impending food crisis we are going to face in this nation.
“Looking at the country today, different areas are advocating for a conference where we can sit down and address the problems we are facing. The Yorubas have formed the group called the Amotekun to protect their people. The Igbos has done the same. Today, I feel the South-South should come together to take steps to protect our people.”
Orbih commended Wike for the several measures he had taken to safeguard life and property of all residents in the state.
He declared that Wike’s achievements will continue to serve as a benchmark for good governance in Nigeria.
No Separatists Can Annex Rivers, Wike Vows …Places Bounty On Two Notorious Kingpins
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has told those riding on the hospitality of Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda to take such clandestine activities elsewhere.
Wike gave the warning when the traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye nationality paid a solidarity visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday,
The governor said his administration would leave no stone unturned in protecting the state and its people against such persons who think they can annex the state by dragging her into their separatist agenda.
“Rivers State does not belong to any other place. It is an autonomous state. Nobody in another state can come and tell us that we are with them, No.
“So, I will not allow anybody to enter this state to tell us that we are part of them. We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our state.
“We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flag here. We will not take it”, he warned.
The governor advised Ekpeye people not to leave anything to chance anymore, but to be vigilant to know what happens around and within their communities.
He urged them to report movements that look suspicious so that proper action can be taken to avert any possible attack.
“Nigeria has collapsed. Security has also collapsed. There is no day you won’t hear 10 people have been killed, 20 people have been killed, 30 persons have been kidnapped.
“There is no assurance of protection of life anymore. You owe it now to yourselves to protect your life. Be vigilant.
“When they say there is curfew, obey. It is for your own interest. Now that we have put that curfew, we are watching how crime rate is going down,” he noted.
Wike, who blamed failure of parents to inculcate good moral values and discipline in their children for the prevailing social vices, urged leaders of Ekpeye to collaborate with government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in both Ahoada West and Ahoada East local government areas.
And as part of measures to stamp out criminality in Ahoada West and Ahoada East LGAs, the governor disclosed that he has placed a bounty on two notorious gang leaders, ‘VIP’ and ‘Comasi’ operating in that axis of the state.
Speaking further, Wike enjoined the two chairmen of Ahoada West and Ahoada East councils, including the traditional rulers to stop administering the area from Port Harcourt, the state capital.
He urged them to relocate to their various communities, live among their people, understand their problems, work together with their wards and solve their problem.
“Why don’t you stay at home and solve the problem at home. Each time, I see most of you in Port Harcourt. What you are looking for I do not know. You are traditional rulers, stay at home and know what is happening and report to government.”
The governor charged the two council chairmen to become more responsive to the yearnings of their people for the dividends of democracy.
“The two council chairmen, you’re not doing well. I believe when God gives you opportunity, it is for you to show that you’re elected by the people, and let them feel your presence.”
Responding, the Leader of the delegation, Prof. Dulu Appah, said Ekpeye people were grateful to the governor for the numerous development projects sited in the area.
“Indeed, for us, the Ekpeye ethnic nation, we make bold to say without fear of contradiction, that the democratic dividends we have enjoyed during your administration have made us the envy of other ethnic groups in the state,” Appah added.
