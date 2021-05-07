Niger Delta
LG Boss Issues Loggers 21-Day Ultimatum Over Deforestation
The Chairman, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, Mr John Ewa, has issued a three week ultimatum to loggers to vacate Boki forests or face severe consequences.
Ewa issued the ultimatum in a statement he signed yesterday in Calabar.
He stated that at the expiration of the ultimatum, woods, vehicles and all materials used for logging and evacuation would be confiscated and destroyed and defaulters would be arrested.
The chairman said that the preservation of the Boki forests was a clarion call for community efforts.
“As the Chairman of Boki LGA, I am deeply concerned about the unwholesome deforestation of Boki forests, one of the few reserves in this part of the country.
“This concern has made it necessary for a solidarity call on all well meaning Boki sons and daughters, home and abroad, to a three-day tour from May 25, to May 29.
“This is geared toward putting an end to this illegality ongoing in our forests.
“It is worrisome that some government agencies are compromised and these logging activities is about to cause another round of communal crisis.
“This is coupled with the fact that the Boki roads are being damaged by loaded trucks of woods and the forests are almost gone.
“As it stands, the only remedy is for the communities of Boki to take this tough responsibility and stop this disaster that has come upon our land before it consumes us,” he said.
He urged traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to stop any form of logging or timber activities henceforth or risk their stipends being cut.
“Forest management is the primary responsibility of Forestry Commission, but since this government agency and related authorities have failed us, it is time to rise up, take back our forest and preserve it,” he added.
Bayelsa Communities, Oil Firm Bicker Over GMoU Implementation …Lawmaker Sues For Peace
Lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency three in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Teddy Eleme-Furo, has sued for peace between the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC and youths of his constituency over feud resulting from alleged unimplementation of GMoU in oil host communities of the area.
The Tide learnt that trouble started in Ikarama community a few days ago, when Youths of the area intercepted a moving equipment believed to belong to the oil major, demanding for settlement and implementation of terms of agreement contained in their GMoU with the company.
The Tide further learnt that upon the refusal of the multinational to do so, the youths punctured the tyres of the vehicle, resulting in retaliation by the company which invited the military and other security operatives to contain the situation.
Speaking against this backdrop, the lawmaker said the only panacea to development was peace, calling on the multinational and the communities of the area to have a common understanding for peace to reign.
Eleme-Furo, who also condemned attempts by oil companies operating in the area to flagrantly disrespect their GMoUs with their host communities, said the environmental hazards committed in the area were taking a toll on the people.
He called on the leadership of host communities in the area to continue pleading with youths of the area to shield their swords, noting that the prosperity government of Governor Douye Diri had promised to henceforth monitor the signing and implementation of GMoUs in the State.
“Recently too I was part of the committee from the state House of Assembly who accompanied the state Commissioner for Environment and some federal lawmakers to visit sites of oil spills across the state”, he said.
“We visited my constituency and you just need to see the extent of environmental pollution there. It’s so bad that oil majors operating in our areas wouldn’t honour these GMoUs”, he added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Delta Recommits To Sustenance Of Empowerment Programmes
Delta State government has vowed to continue with its various ongoing youth empowerment programmes, to boost entrepreneurship and community growth in the state.
Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said this during a post state executive council media briefing on Wednesday in Asaba.
The Tide reports that the state has been flying many youth entrepreneurship and empowerment programmes since the inception of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in 2015.
Aniagwu said the state government had approved the commencement of a new cycle for another two youth investments scheme, Rural Youths Skill Acquisition (RYSA) and the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programmes, aside the earlier Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP), among others
Aniagwu, who disclosed that 900 girls between 18 and 35 years were expected to be empowered under the project GEST while 810 youths were being targeted under the RYSA programme, stated that the approval followed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s desire to upscale the number of intakes for the various job creation programmes.
Also, his counterpart in the Ministry of Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga said the essence of the recent approvals was to further deepen the state government’s job creation programme with the aim of bringing it closer to the people.
“The Governor’s drive is tied to sustainability of the job creation programmes and we have had a collaborative framework with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government on training processes and provision of starter packs.”
He noted that Delta State’s job and wealth creation programmes commenced in 2015 and was upscaled in 2019, making the state to be ahead of every others in Nigeria on Job and wealth creation creation.
Meanwhile, majority of Deltans have agreed that the provision of various empowerment schemes which included Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP), and Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Skill Training (GEST), among others are sure ways to tackling insecurity and unemployment in the country.
They explained further that these genuine efforts that have been put in place by the state government were to curb youth restiveness and engage the youths meaningfully.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Gov’s Wife Leads Protest Over Slain Job Seeker
The wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Martha Emmanuel, on Wednesday led the women of the state in a protest against the murder of the 26-year-old Iniubong Umoren.
Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was abducted, sexually assaulted and later killed by persons led by one Uduak Akpan under the pretext of finding her a job.
The women all dressed in black attires converged around 8am and walked slowly down to the Government House.
While addressing the protesters, Emmanuel said, “Let me reiterate the position of the Akwa Ibom State Government and assure you that there will be justice not only for Iniobong Umoren but for all victims of gender-base violence in Akwa Ibom State.
Earlier, the Commissioner Women Affairs, Dr Ini Adiakpan, lamented the abuses meted out to females and charge women to unite and fight a common cause.
The Chairperson of FIDA , Emem Ette, said the group would continue to defend women.
Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisations have joined other Nigerians to speak against the alleged rape and killing of an Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren.
Umoren, a young graduate, was allegedly raped, killed and buried by 20-year-old Uduak Frank Akpan who invited Umoren over under the pretext of offering her a job.
Some Akwa-Ibom youths had vandalised the home of the prime suspect, Akpan, taking his father to the police station.
The wife of the Akwa Ibom governor, Martha Emmanuel, on Wednesday, also led a protest against the killing of Umoren.
CSOs have since condemned the savage killing of the job seeker while also calling for justice and a safer society for women.
The Director of Programmes, Galaxy for Peace and Integrity Initiative, Precious Chukwunonso, believed that collective effort of every system in Nigeria would end violence against women.
According to her, “Every hand must be on the deck if we actually want to end violence against women.
She called on families, government at all levels, places of worship, and other organisations to speak up and fight against gender-based violence.
Also, the Co-founder of The Youth Evolve, Ruhamah Ifere, condemned the sexual violence meted on Umoren and other victims in the past, stating that the act is also a form of insecurity.
“When you hear the word insecurity, most of us just relate it to terrorism, banditry, and killings but then we also have the insecurity that is meted out towards women.
“Women are usually seen as weaker human beings. Their rights are not recognisedand can now be pushed upon by some people or by some men that see women as inferior,” she said.
Continuing, she said, “This Ini Umoren case is a very good example of principles of human rights being tampered with, because Ini Umoren has the right, not just only to her body, but she has the right to go about looking for a job.
“She also has the right to move about freely without having fear of feeling attacked just because she is a woman.”
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested the suspect and said he would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.
