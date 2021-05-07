News
Buhari Demands Accountability On $890m Health Grant
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, directed the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to ensure effective utilisation of Global Fund’s provision of $890million over the next three years, to support Nigeria’s fight against HIV-AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, titled, “$890 million health grant to Nigeria: President Buhari demands periodic performance reports from ministry.”
According to the statement, the president spoke at the virtual launch of the grant for the period of 2021-2023, which will also support the establishment of resilient and sustainable systems for health in the country.
The statement quoted Buhari as saying that, ”Let me also emphasise here that this administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and inefficient use of resources.
”In this regard, I hereby direct the Minister of Health ( Dr Osagie Ehanire) to set up an accountability framework, to monitor the use of this fund and provide periodic performance reports to my office.”
The president was also said to have assured donor agencies and development partners of judicious use of the grant.
He said the funding would complement investments in the health sector, help curb new infections, and reduce HIV-AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria-related morbidity and mortality.
”It is my wish that in the next three years, these three diseases are taken much further down the path of elimination,” he added.
The president also applauded the Global Fund for their contribution of $51million during the early stages of Nigeria’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, to procure Personal Protective Equipment, test kits and scale-up diagnostic capacity.
”I acknowledge the support of Development Partners, namely; the United States Government, the United Nations system, bilateral agencies and various local and international foundations.
”I am pleased to say that, on our part, we are on track to fulfilling our co-financing commitments to the Global Fund for this new funding cycle and meeting our other commitments as and when due,” he said.
Commending the work of Nigeria’s Country Coordinating Mechanism, under the leadership of the minister of health, Buhari reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
He pledged that his regime would continue to work with fellow heads of state and governments across the continent to ensure sustained high-level political engagement to achieve the SDG goals.
The president recounted that the strong partnership between the government and people of Nigeria and Global Fund, dating back to 2002, had contributed immensely to saving lives, especially of women and children.
According to him over the last two decades, joint efforts with the Global Fund, the United States Government, the United Nations and other development partners, had succeeded in bringing about significant reduction in new infections, morbidity and mortality from HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
He attributed the improvements to the effective alignment of our various national investments, using the most recent evidence to inform policies, strategies and plans.
”The thrust of our government in the health sector is to ensure that investments get a health systems strengthening focus, as the most efficient way to utilize available resources and position Nigeria on the path to sustainability of health programmes.
”The minister of health is pursuing this trajectory,” he said.
On Nigeria’s contribution to the fund, the president announced that he approved $12million to the last Global Fund Replenishment held in Lyon, France, representing a 20 per cent increase on the country’s immediate previous contribution.
”Our administration is committed to increasing domestic financing and exploring other innovative ways of increasing financing for health, to ensure Universal Health Coverage,” Buhari said.
The statement also quoted Ehanire as, speaking in his capacity as the chair of the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund programmes in Nigeria, saying Nigeria recently signed eight grants amounting to $890million to support HIV, TB and Malaria programmes and build resilient and sustainable systems for health.
Giving an overview of the grant, he said two of them are for HIV management, amounting to $310million, and will be administered by two principal recipients namely the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and Family Health International.
According to the minister, $180million of the $310million was earmarked for procurement of antiretroviral medicines, which will maintain 1.4million Nigerians living with HIV on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment.
He explained that three of the grants, amounting to $153million are for TB, to be administered by three principal recipients including the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme, the Institute for Human Virology in Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.
He added that two of the grants for malaria elimination, amounting to $439million will be administered by two principal recipients – the National Malaria Elimination Programme and the Catholic Relief Services while the eighth and final grant worth $35million for Resilient System for Sustainable Health has NACA as principal recipient.
In her goodwill message, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S Embassy in Nigeria, Kathleen FitzGibbon, was said to have described Nigeria’s recent contribution to the Global Fund as an important commitment to end all the three diseases and to ensure a healthy and prosperous country.
”We hope the achievements made in Nigeria in the fight against HIV, TB and Malaria, with support from the Global Fund, will inspire and motivate health workers and other partners alike,” the representative of the U.S. Government, which is the largest single donor to the Global Fund, said.
Speaking virtually from Geneva, the Executive Director, Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, Peter Sands, while commending the partnership with Nigeria, said in addition to the $890million grant, the Global Fund has disbursed $2.6billion to support HIV, TB and Malaria and strengthening of RSSH, since 2003.
News
RCCG Confirms Dare Adeboye’s Death …As Buhari, Wike, Atiku, Others Mourn
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has broken silence over the death of Oluwadamilare, the son of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Dare Adeboye had died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.
Speaking on the demise of the pastor’s son via a statement, which was posted on its verified Twitter handle, yesterday, the RCCG said that the ministry had lost “a fearless leader”.
The statement reads, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband, and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.
“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.”
The RCCG seized the opportunity to encourage its members to be strong while maintaining faith in Jesus Christ.
“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain,” it added.
The church pleaded with the public to respect the privacy of the Adeboye family at this period as they mourn.
“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayer be offered on their behalf,” the statement added.
Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and members of his church over Pastor Dare Adeboye’s death.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.
The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari commiserates with Pastor Adeboye on death of son.’
It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari extends deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.
“Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.
“The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.”
Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.
Wike said the people of Rivers State join the Adeboye family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in mourning the loss of Pastor Dare, whose devotion to God and faith in Jesus Christ was phenomenal.
“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide for the irreparable loss of Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was a minister in the church.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adeboye’s family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, in this time of sadness.”
Similarly, the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and a former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.
Atiku’s condolence message was contained in a post made on his Twitter handle, @Atiku.
The message read, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @PastorEAAdeboye in this trying time.
“I pray that God, in this trying time, will comfort and strengthen him and his family by God’s grace.”
Saraki also wrote via his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki: “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to @PastorEAAdeboye, his family and the entire @Rccghq community over the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.
“We pray that the Almighty grants you all the much needed strength that you need as you mourn this significant loss.”
Dare Adeboye, until this death, was the assistant pastor in charge of Region 35 (Youth) in Eket, Akwa-Ibom.
News
RSG Dismisses Fake Wike’s ‘Broadcast’
The Rivers State Government has dismissed, as false and misguided claims in some quarters that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made a broadcast, yesterday, in which he purportedly warned people against wearing Chelsea shirts, among other unfounded claims in the state.
In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government made it clear that the governor never made any broadcast, yesterday, on any subject matter.
The statement reads in full, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to an Online Emergency Broadcast credited to the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“In the said ‘broadcast’, Governor Wike was quoted as saying that security agencies have been directed to arrest those wearing Chelsea shirts and send them back to their states.
“The merchants of this fabricated news in their bid to promote this absurd narrative also claimed that the governor said the state was turning into what the founding fathers never envisaged.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Wike did not make any broadcast today, May 6, 2021.
“This is mischief taken too far by hirelings whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of hatred and cause public disaffection.
‘Members of the public are advised to discountenance the said ‘broadcast’ as Governor Wike has official channels through which he makes broadcasts to the people of the state”, the statement added.
News
PIB’ll Be Passed Before End Of May, Senate Assures
The Senate has assured that the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020 will be passed before the end of this month.
Lawan had assured that as Nigeria begins a new year, 2021, the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill 2020(SB) 510 will be passed by end of the first quarter of the year.
Speaking, yesterday, shortly after a closed-door session with the security chiefs, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said that before that date, “We expect that our committees will still be working particularly the Joint Committee working on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
“We expect that the joint committee will be presenting its report to the Senate as soon as we resume. It is still our desire and determination to pass the PIB before the end of May.”
It would be recalled that the PIB scaled second reading October, 2020, and after debate on the its general principles, the bill was referred to the Committees on Petroleum Upstream, Downstream, and Gas for reports in eight weeks.
Pending since 2007, the PIB which is an executive bill seeks, among others, to promote the competitive and liberalised downstream sector of the petroleum industry as well as the development of fuel and chemical industries.
Also recall that the president of the Senate, who had said that the Ninth National Assembly would make the passage of PIB part of its legacies, also assured that the National Assembly would pass the bill in good time without compromising proper scrutiny
The new PIB is said to be important, especially as it aims at the restructuring as well as transparency and accountability in the oil and gas industry.
Specifically, Section 54(1, 2 and3 ) states among others that, “the Minister (of Petroleum) and the Minister of Finance shall determine the assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC to be transferred to NNPC Limited or its subsidiaries and upon the identification, the minister shall cause such assets, interests, and liabilities to be transferred to NNPC Limited.
“Assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC not transferred to NNPC Limited or its subsidiary under subsection 1 of this section shall remain the assets, interests, and liabilities of NNPC until they become extinguished or transferred to the government.”
The president of the Senate also, yesterday, disclosed that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be ready before Summer Recess in June this year.
On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, he noted that the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would still have to do some little work, and expressed hope that the National Assembly would pass the amendment to the Bill before the Summer Recess which is in June.
Lawan said, “Other committees particularly again, our committee on Constitution Review headed by Deputy Senate President has designed zonal interactions with our constituents, Nigerians.
“We also expect that they will be able to complete their work as soon as possible for the Senate and House of Representatives to vote on the issues and of course send our report to the 36 State Houses of Assembly.
“I am sure that during our recess, between now and May 18, we will still be doing one form of legislative intervention or the other, either as individuals or may be as groups because ours is a full time job, and the parliament and parliamentarians are always the first point of call when there is distress.
“Nigerians will always remember National Assembly members as soon as something happens. We will continue to be available to our constituents. We should continue to be alive to our responsibilities and we should continue to do our best.”
The President of the Senate has also announced that the Senate has adjourned for the Sallah break and to resume on May 18.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Monarch Proffers Solution To Political Instability
- Business3 days ago
Banks’ Directors Back CBN’s Action On First Bank
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria Loses $70m To Illegal Fishing – Reps
- Business3 days ago
Stop Building Expensive Estates With Workers’ Money, NLC Tells Fmbn
- Politics3 days ago
Senate Meets Behind Closed Doors With Security Chiefs
- Editorial3 days ago
Edo 2020: A Post Mortem
- Entertainment3 days ago
Music Veteran, Sir Shina Peters Ordained Bishop
- Opinion3 days ago
Nigeria’s Untapped Talents