‘Consider Labour Pains’, Mothers Of Abducted Kaduna Students Cry For Help

Some of the mothers of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, have narrated the hardship they are going through over the abduction of their children.

While some said they could not sleep, others said the presence of their children in kidnappers’ den gives them psychological trauma.

Some of the mothers spoke during a protest at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, yesterday, where they wept profusely.

One of the mothers, Angelina Babale, in an emotion-laden voice, urged the government to intervene and get the abducted students rescued.

She complained that Nigerian troops do peace-keeping in other countries but cannot rescue students in their own country.

“They should help us. Government should not stay inside Air Conditioner and look at parents suffer. I am hopeful that I will see my daughter one day,” Babale said amid tears.

Another mother of an abducted student, Rabi Magaji Zakariah, pleaded with the bandits to “consider what it takes to carry a nine-month pregnancy and labour pains”.

She said, “I feel it. I carried him in my tummy for nine months. I trained him for 27 years.

“Just like that! Government should help us. It is 55 days today; it will be two months on Thursday. Please, help us. This is too much. They should have graduated last year. I am a widow, I have no husband.

“It is painful. I trained him for 27 years. I cannot sleep. I looked at the back and front and I cannot see my boy. I can’t eat. I cannot sleep.”

The 39 students of the college were abducted by bandits from the institution in March but the Kaduna State Government announced the rescue of five in April.

However, the Kaduna State Government has insisted it would neither negotiate with the abductors nor pay them ransom despite pleas by the parents.