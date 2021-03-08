Environment
Why Do We Have Harmattan In Nigeria
Harmattan is caused by north-easterly trade wind, blown from the Sahara Desert over the West African Sub-region. As the Saharan wind passes, it collects or lifts Particulate Matter ranging from ultrafine particles – > 0.1 nano meter in diameter to fine particles – 0.1 – 10 micro meter in diameter; popularly known as Dust. This phenomenon leads to low temperature, reducing radiation from the sun, low visibility and increases air pollution.
Should we be concerned about Harmattan?
Yes. During harmattan air quality worsens as dust get mixed with existing emissions from industries, construction sites, vehicles, fossil fuel burning, etc. The harmattan season poses environment and public health challenges especially respiratory and cardiovascular health problems which may increase morbidity and mortality, hence the need for seasonal mitigation plans.
Fine particles, especially PM2.5,poses the greatest risk as they can travel deep into the lungs and bloodstream and affect the lungs and heart. The sensitive groups are at greater risk to air pollution, these include children and infants, the elderly, people with existing respiratory diseases (asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease etc.), people with ischaemic heart disease (angina pectoris), expectant mothers etc. Other short-term health effects include irritation of the eye, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, etc.
What can Government and individuals do?
Below are some mitigation measures that can be taken to reduce environment and health impact of harmattan:
1. Government should enforce “Construction of Dust Emission Mitigation Measures” for all site dust management: This should be stated in the environmental management plan (EMP) and Construction Environmental Management Plan (CEMP) for implementation in all construction companies.
2. Sustainable Agricultural Practices. Educate and sensitise farmers on minimum tillage practice, etc. to keep soil covered with plant residues. Better soil management techniques to reduce/control wind erosion in cropland, provide protective barriers.
3. Sustainable landscape management of cropland, grassland, dune fields, mines and building sites and establishment of vegetation cover tree crops/shrubs.
4. Early warning signs. Government should provide early warning signs, forecast and enlightenment programmes for the public to take personal care and prevent exposure especially areas with higher vulnerability. This is where Air Quality Monitoring becomes important.
Personal Care Measures:
1. Avoid/Reduce outdoor activities at peak hours especially sensitive groups (i.e., children, elderly, people with existing respiratory diseases such as asthma etc.)
2. Practice regular sprinkling of water to reduce dust emission in your surrounding
3. Wear face/Nose mask during outdoor activities
4. Close your windows/doors to prevent outdoor polluted air.
5. Drink plenty of water regularly to keep hydrated.
6. Keep warm.
7. Wash your eyes with clean water if you feel irritated.
8. Apply moisturising lotion/cream to keep your skin moisturised.
9. Seek medical help if you feel sick.
10. Keep updated with daily weather and air quality forecast.
RSG Set To Check Illegal Dredging, Sand Mining
The Rivers State Government says it has secured an injunction to stop all forms of illegal dredging and sand mining activities in the state.
State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, said this at a stakeholders’ meeting recently in Port Harcourt Tamuno said the injunction which was granted by the State High Court didn’t only outlaw illegal dredging and sand mining, but also restricted dredging activities to a radius of 1000 metres from a bridge, jetties or any government infrastructure.
He said, those wishing a engage in dredging and sand mining activities must go through the laid down procedure in order to be accorded appropriate recognition by the Authorities.
According to the commissioner, the Wike-led administration is determined to ensure that the interest of Rivers people and their environment is protected, that it is in the interest of Rivers people that all forms of dredging activities are regulated in order to save the environment from destruction.
Also speaking, former National President of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Dr Cassa Wai Ogosu said regulatory agencies were not doing enough to check the activities of illegal dredgers and sand miners in the state.
Ogosu said time had come for the Ministry of Environment to be up and doing in their regulatory activities as for as dredging and waste management activities were concerned.
Also speaking, Vice President of Mining Association of Nigeria, Mr Enebeli Kennedy, decried the proliferation of illegal mining and dredging activities in the state.
Kennedy said the dredging and mining sector of the state had been hyjacked by illegal operators and pledged the support of the association towards flushing them out.
Group Moves To Check Dumping Of Plastic Wastes In Drainages
African Cleanup Initiative (ACI), an eco-friendly non -governmental organisation, says it will soon roll out a programme to discourage the indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes and bottles in drinages State Coordinator of the organisation, Belema Grace Leonard, who disclosed this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the programme captioned “Bottles for Pad” is to encourage people pick up bottles and plastics wherever they find them.
According to her, the group will reward those involved in the programme, especially the girls with pads and other items.
She said the programme will be launched at Abuloma on the 13th of march 2021 and thereafter will be taken round the entire state.
Miss Leonard said the programme was to create awareness on the importance of waste recycling, with the view to reducing pollution and to end poverty.
She also said, debate on the importance of waste recycling will also be encouraged among the youths in the 23 Local Government Areas.
The vision is to engage everyone to be responsible with their waste to reduce plastic pollution on the environment.
She also blamed the indiscriminate dumping of waste on the environment on lack of awareness.
“Poor management of waste, no sensitisation on the effect of waste littering are reasons why we are bringing up the programme to engage Rivers people.
Also speaking the Communication Officer of the Centre, Mrs Victoria Ohuoma Dike, said the ACI which has existed in Lagos for the past ten years has collaborated with other nongovernmental organisaitons to ensure environmental sustainability in Nigeria.
She said the Rivers State chapter was launched October 2020, stressing that programmes such as the cleanup initiative, green valentine walk and others, have been organised in the state.
Dike stressed the need for government to assist the body with personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitary materials to enable it carry out the cleanup programme.
