Nation
Ugwuanyi, Others Elect New PDP S’East Zonal Officers
The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone and Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Saturday, led party delegates to the zonal congress to elect Chief Ali Odefa as the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP.
The PDP zonal congress also elected 14 other members of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party through a peaceful and transparent election that was conducted by the Electoral Committee from the National Leadership of the PDP, led by Dr. Ibrahim Umar.
The electoral process was monitored and thereafter endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as orderly, peaceful and credible.
The other elected Zonal Working Committee members who were sworn in alongside the new National Vice Chairman, Chief Odefa, are Chief Ugwu James (Zonal Secretary); Hon Emeka Okeke (Zonal Treasurer); Hon. Casmir Ugwu (Zonal Financial Secretary); Hon. Mike Ahumibe (Zonal Organizing Secretary); Barr. Ukpai Ukairo (Zonal Legal Adviser); Engr. Augustine Okeke; (Zonal Publicity Secretary); Hon. Lazarus Ogbe (Zonal Auditor); Hon. Mrs. Mary Omile (Zonal Woman Leader) and Comrade Chidiebere Egwu (Zonal Youth Leader).
The five others who were elected as Zonal Ex-officio members are Chief Damian Ozurumba (Abia); Hon. Mrs. Anthonia Nwankwu (Anambra); Engr. Francis Kalu (Ebonyi); Hon. Chief Romanus Edeh (Enugu) and Sir. Stanley Ekezie (Imo).
The zonal congress which was attended by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu, the National Youth Leader, Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, former Governors of Ebonyi, Anambra and Imo states, Senator Sam Egwu, Peter Obi and Hon. Emeka Ihedioha respectively, National and State Assembly members from the zone, Barr. Olisa Metu, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih, Chief Chris Ubah, and other esteemed leaders of the party in the zone, including the new returnee in Anambra State, Hon. Tony Nwoye, also elected six National Ex-officio members of the party from the South East.
The newly elected National Ex-officio members are Chief Ibe Nwadioha (Abia); Chief Barr. Okey Muo-Aroh (Anambra); Lady Barr. Nonye Nwangwu (Anambra); Hon. Harrison Onwe (Ebonyi); Princess Edith Okoro N. (Enugu) and Hon. Chinemerem Madu (Imo).
Declaring Odefa as the winner, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr. Umar, after announcing the result, said: “I Dr. Ibrahim Umar, the Chairman of the Electoral Panel of the 2021 South East Zonal Congress hereby declare Chief Ali Odefa as the duly elected National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South East”.
Endorsing the PDP zonal congress, the Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu stated: “We have observed the process and it was orderly; it was peaceful and the voting went successfully and we are satisfied with the outcome; so thank you for this peaceful congress”.
Authenticating the exercise, PDP South East leaders, such as the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Hon. Oko Chukwu, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Sam Egwu and the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi, unanimously described the electoral process as peaceful, free, fair and credible, declaring that it was the best election in the South East in recent time.
Responding on behalf of the newly elected Executives, the National Vice Chairman, Chief Odefa, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi and other PDP delegates for electing them to serve the party.
He pledged that they will put the interest of the PDP first by providing a level playing ground and working for the victory of the party in the zone.
Chief Odefa therefore reassured stakeholders of the party in the South East that his leadership will not let them down, declaring that “every state that was taken from the PDP in this zone will be reclaimed by the party, starting from Anambra State this year”.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Gov Uncovers 3,900 Ghost IDPs In Borno Camp
The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has fished out fake internally displaced persons (IDPs) at a IDPs camp in Maiduguri during a surprise visit to the camp.
Around midnight, yesterday, Zulum showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic and Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Abadam Local Government Area of northern Borno were being camped.
Zulum immediately sealed the entrance and supervised a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced, who spend day time at IDP camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep, with some of benefiting from other means through which the state distributes food to vulnerable non-IDPs in communities.
The governor’s mission, which ended past 1am, discovered that out of 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households comprising 3,900 IDPs were ghosts.
No fewer than 450 households were found to be real IDPs after Zulum’s midnight headcount which was conducted by the governor alongside an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Commodore M. T. Abdullahi, and two commissioners (Agriculture, and Local Government and Emirate Affairs).
In humanitarian system, a household normally consist of at least six persons who are either related through families, or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids.
Officials, who were part of the midnight headcount, said Zulum was not averse to approving support for any citizen who may be vulnerably in need of food since there is a committee doing that.
The governor also expressed opposition to some residents making dubious claims in other to take what is meant for IDPs while also benefiting from other existing welfare activities that target non IDPs
Nation
Troops Chase Boko Haram Fighters Out Of Borno Town
Soldiers, yesterday, prevented Boko Haram fighters from mounting a barricade on Damaturu-Maiduguri highway in Borno State.
The soldiers reportedly engaged the insurgents in a gun battle around Mainok and Jakana towns.
A commercial driver said that the incident happened shortly after the usual daily road closure was eased in the morning.
Troops usually close the road in the evening and open it at 7am, every day.
The driver said suspected insurgents who were about to mount road barricades and attack travellers were overpowered and driven away by soldiers.
“We were on our way to Maiduguri after spending the night in Damaturu when we were stopped by soldiers at a place after Mainok.
“We were earlier asked to turn back and later we were told to stay there. Shots were later fired ahead of us, which sounded like gunfire exchange. We were asked to proceed after about thirty five minutes,” he said.
He said extra patrols were stationed along the road.
Boko Haram has made life a hell for those who ply that route.
It was on the route that a newlywed bride was abducted last week but she was freed 24 hours after.
Before decorating the new service chiefs, last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari gave them a few weeks to tackle the widespread insecurity in the country.
.
Nation
Suspend 25% Contribution To Federation Account, FAAN Begs FG
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called for the stoppage of its 25 per cent revenue contribution to the Federation Account.
FAAN said this would help it to address some infrastructure gaps.
The General Manager, FAAN, Mr Rabiu Yadudu, made the appeal during an oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Aviation at the Lagos Airport, yesterday.
Yadudu decried accumulated airlines debt to aviation agencies, particularly FAAN, adding that a particular airline owed N13billion for services rendered and unpaid.
Yadudu noted that one way to ensure development in the industry was to allow revenue generated by agencies in the sector to be ploughed back.
The managing director said that the practice was obtainable across the globe and was also part of the international standard and recommended practice.
“The industry still has an infrastructure gap to stabilise; therefore, government’s support in stabilising the industry is needed.
“This can be achieved by suspending the contributions to the Federation Account in compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) Doc 9562.
“This document on airport generation provides that revenue generated by the airport should be transparently re-invested wholly in operating and developing airport facilities,” he said.
Yadudu said revenue generation was low as only two airports – the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) mainly sustained other airports expenditures.
He also highlighted the global economic challenge, both national and international, which had affected airline operators, causing them to reduce fleet, frequencies or withdraw operations, thus affecting the agency’s revenue generation.
Yadudu lamented the rising operating and maintenance cost of the new terminals and existing ones due to inflation and the devaluation of the naira.
However, the managing director said the agency was tweaking its plans to make other airports that were not breaking even to perform.
He also said the airport management had embarked on aggressive debt recovery, while introducing a Pay As You Go system, adding that it had also commenced a cashless policy among other loophole blockage areas.
Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, said the idea was commendable, noting that the issue was constitutional and would require a constitutional review to achieve.
Adeyemi stressed the need for rehabilitation of airports.
“There are quite a lot of airports in the country that we need to start looking at budget inclusion for next year, not this year.
“We will not wait till there is a mishap before we start looking at fixing the runways which are in bad shape, a number of them since they were constructed have not been touched, and at times when you land in some of these airports, you don’t need to be a pilot to know that the plane will not maintain a balance,” he said.
Trending
- Nation2 days ago
CBN Introduces N5 Rebate On Every $1 Remittance, Today
- Sports5 days ago
CAF Opens Bidding For Women’s Champions League Host
- News5 days ago
States Yet To Meet Conditions Won’t Get Covid-19 Vaccines, FG Insists
- News5 days ago
Govs, Deputies To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine, March 10
- News5 days ago
‘Global Growth’ll Increase Oil Demand, Market Stability In 2021’
- Politics5 days ago
Two APC Lawmakers Defect To PDP In Bauchi
- Politics5 days ago
NANS Tasks Yoruba Leaders On Nigeria’s Unity
- Politics5 days ago
2023: Ebonyi Stakeholders Harp On Sustaining Zoning