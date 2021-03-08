Speak Now On N2.5bn Transfer To Your Family Member, PDP Tasks Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has restated the commitment of his administration to sustain the provision of basic infrastructure that would continue to make life better for Rivers people.

Wike stated this at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover, which was performed by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, last Friday.

The governor said that the urban renewal programme of his administration was restoring the glorious status of Port Harcourt, explaining that the 7th flyover would definitely add to the aesthetics and enhance commercial activities in the area.

“We have our urban renewal programme, designed to bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be. I am sure this 7th flyover will improve the beauty of this place. The value of the property here will go up and businesses will thrive.

“Port Harcourt is a clean place. It must be maintained. Construction work here will bring employment to our people; our children will be engaged here to work.

“I am still talking with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to deliver the project in 10 months because I have paid 70 per cent to them. Why should I wait until 12 months for completion?

“So, we are happy, and we have said that when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) makes promise, it fulfils the promise. We have never disappointed anybody. It is amazing what we have been able to do within this period”, the governor stressed.

Speaking further, Wike expressed gratitude to Rivers people for standing their ground to resist the security agencies when they came to steal their mandate and truncate his re-election.

“Because you gave us the privilege to serve you, we have to pay you back in gratitude. That is why we will provide basic infrastructure that we need in this state.

“In the next few weeks, we are going to flag-off the construction of the cancer and cardiovascular disease centre. It will be the best in this country.

“I said Rivers State deserves the best, and you can see that we are giving you the best for making us proud. You resisted the Army and other security agencies when they came to rig us out.

“We will do everything within our powers for Rivers people. So, be rest assured that we will not sleep until we complete our work”, he promised.

Performing the flag-off of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih said the performance of Governor Nyesom Wike in office has opened a new floodgate of development in Rivers State.

He noted that Wike has truly become a symbol of what PDP can do and will do when given the opportunity again to govern Nigeria.

“Watching you and seeing all that you have done in the past few months, I am convinced that the challenges and the obstacles you have faced in the course of your stewardship in this state have brought out the best of you, and the state is better for it.

“You have shown courage; you have shown commitment. I have seen that in Rivers State, with what you have done, having the right leadership, everything is possible.

“You have shown that government can work. You have shown that having the right leadership, Nigeria can work again.

“Most of us in the PDP are proud of what you have achieved for the people of Rivers State. I can say proudly that Rivers State is the one place that can compete with Abuja in terms of road network and flyover bridges.”

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said that the project was necessitated by the rapidly changing demography and increasing vehicle count in the city of Port Harcourt.

“Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the 2nd day of March, 2021, the state government signed two contracts with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the construction of two flyovers. One of which, is the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover, which we are flagging off, today.