RSG Set To Check Illegal Dredging, Sand Mining

African Cleanup Initiative (ACI), an eco-friendly non -governmental organisation, says it will soon roll out a programme to discourage the indiscriminate dumping of plastic wastes and bottles in drinages State Coordinator of the organisation, Belema Grace Leonard, who disclosed this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the programme captioned “Bottles for Pad” is to encourage people pick up bottles and plastics wherever they find them.

According to her, the group will reward those involved in the programme, especially the girls with pads and other items.

She said the programme will be launched at Abuloma on the 13th of march 2021 and thereafter will be taken round the entire state.

Miss Leonard said the programme was to create awareness on the importance of waste recycling, with the view to reducing pollution and to end poverty.

She also said, debate on the importance of waste recycling will also be encouraged among the youths in the 23 Local Government Areas.

The vision is to engage everyone to be responsible with their waste to reduce plastic pollution on the environment.

She also blamed the indiscriminate dumping of waste on the environment on lack of awareness.

“Poor management of waste, no sensitisation on the effect of waste littering are reasons why we are bringing up the programme to engage Rivers people.

Also speaking the Communication Officer of the Centre, Mrs Victoria Ohuoma Dike, said the ACI which has existed in Lagos for the past ten years has collaborated with other nongovernmental organisaitons to ensure environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

She said the Rivers State chapter was launched October 2020, stressing that programmes such as the cleanup initiative, green valentine walk and others, have been organised in the state.

Dike stressed the need for government to assist the body with personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitary materials to enable it carry out the cleanup programme.