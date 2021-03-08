Niger Delta
Gov Attracts $1.4bn Fertilizer Plant To A’ Ibom
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has signed an agreement for the citing of a multi billion fertilizer plant in his State.
Governor Emmanuel was part of a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, that visited Morocco to set out the next steps of the $1.4 bn fertilizer production plant project launched in June 2018.
The agreement between the OCP Africa, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and the Akwa Ibom State Government will birth one of the biggest investments in the fertilizer production industry worldwide.
The signing ceremony took place at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UMP6).
Mr. Emmanuel signed one of the agreements of the partnership, which covers a memorandum of understanding between OCP Africa, the Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria and the NSIA on land acquisition, administrative facilitation, and common agricultural development projects in the Akwa Ibom State.
Speaking while signing the agreement, Governor Emmanuel said, “Our state is receptive to investments and we are prepared to offer the necessary support to make the project a reality.
“With a site that is suitably located to enable operational logistics and an abundance of gas resources, all that is left is for the parties to accelerate the project development process”, Udom said.
The agreement reached between the Nigerian Government and the OCP further links OCP, Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), the NNPC, the Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria (GACN), and the NSIA.
The two partners agreed to strengthen further their solid partnership leveraging Nigerian gas and the Moroccan phosphate.
This project will lead to a multipurpose industrial platform in Nigeria, which will use Nigerian gas and Moroccan phosphate to produce 750,000 tons of ammonia and 1 million tons of phosphate fertilizers annually by 2025.
The visit of the Nigerian delegation to Morocco takes place within the frame of the partnership sealed between OCP Group and the Nigerian Government to support and develop Nigeria’s agriculture industry.
Following the success of the first phase of Nigeria‘s Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) and the progress of the fertilizer production plant project launched in 2018 by OCP and NSIA, the Moroccan phosphates group and the Nigerian government delegation have agreed on the next steps of their joint project which is rapidly taking shape.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Denies Diversion Of Agric Loan
The Bayelsa State Government on Saturday denied allegations that the N3 billion Agriculture loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was diverted by government officials.
Bayelsa Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Alagoa, in a radio programme monitored in Yenagoa described the allegations as false, baseless and childish.
Dr John Idumange, a former General Manager of Bayelsa Broadcasting Corporation had alleged diversion of N3 billion agricultural loan obtained by the immediate past administration led by Chief Seriake Dickson.
Idumange, who was an aide on Research and Documentation to Dickson, who was governor from 2012 to 2020, claimed the present administration was diminishing the efforts of Dickson’s government.
He claimed that he had so far, recorded 17 cases of diversion of the N3 billion loan obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Idumange also claimed that he would report the alleged fraud to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when the count reaches 25.
Meanwhile, former governor, Dickson had in a press statement last Friday, washed his hands off the allegations, and urged his supporters to close ranks and work for the success of Diri’s administration.
Speaking on the allegations, Alagoa said that the first tranche of N1.5 billion facility which was received in March 2020 for infrastructure had been deployed to upgrade the existing cassava processing plant and set up two rice mills.
He said that the facilities where the funds were spent on were available for any interested person to visit and inspect, adding that the CBN has stringent inbuilt governance mechanisms to guard against abuse.
Alagoa dismissed claims made by Idumange who called into the programme to allege that a paltry sum of N50,000 was disbursed to few farmers while government officials shared the rest, as false and without merit.
“It is either Idumange does not understand or does not want to understand or is on a mission to discredit this administration, let me state right here that we are open to criticism as we do not have a monopoly of knowledge.
“We welcome constructive criticisms as long as they are factual and true, but Idumange did not get his facts right and maybe the information at his disposal is from another state and not Bayelsa.
“I therefore, challenge him to prove that money was shared by government officials because no such thing happened and the projects for which the funds were meant are there for inspection.
“It is also false that N50,000 was disbursed to few beneficiaries. We have 3,500 beneficiaries who qualified even though we had planned for up to 6,000 farmers but due to financial inclusion issues.
“Many of the farmers who do not have functional bank accounts with Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) were screened out. So the 3,500 beneficiaries received N50,000 for land ploughing and preparation.
“The programme is structured in such a way that funds are remitted at various stages in the farming process, currently we are distributing inputs for rice and cassava farmers, whitefish inputs would be distributed later this month.
“Our policy on agriculture is to promote farming by resident to achieve food security, while the government assists them by mechanising the process and the tractors acquired are already in our custody ready for use,” Alagoa said.
Idumange alleged that more than one year after the first tranche of the loan was received, nothing has been achieved beyond land clearing but Alagoa noted that the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 slowed down the process.
Niger Delta
Delta To Partner NIMASA Develop Maritime Potentials
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa says the State Government would partner Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to develop the state’s maritime potential.
Okowa stated this when the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh and his management team visited him at Government House, Asaba.
He commended the management of the agency for reaching out to stakeholders in the littoral states in its determination to develop the maritime sector.
He said that the take-off of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko had brought peace to the Niger Delta and pledged the support of the state government to the growth and development of the university.
The governor acknowledged that NIMASA had done well in Delta, but needed to do more to enable the state to reap the dividends in the maritime sector.
According to him, “I appreciate the effort of NIMASA in the establishment of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko. The school should be developed to international standards because of its uniqueness and for it to produce adequate manpower needed in the maritime sector.
“Indeed, the coming of the university gave birth to peace in the Niger Delta and we must appreciate NIMASA for its contribution.
“I am glad that a lot is being done by NIMASA particularly in Delta State and we will continue to appreciate it so that you will continue to do more.
“I am aware that we have been having issues with the ship repairs and building project and we will be happy to see this industry established to complement the university.
“We are aware that a lot of scholarships have been given to Deltans and I must register our appreciation to NIMASA,” Okowa said.
He called for the opening up of the nation’s ports because of their importance in economic development and job creation, saying “a well developed maritime business has the tendency to address major challenges in the nation’s economy.
“Attention has for long been given to crude oil exploration and exploitation thus neglecting gas which has both long and short term gains to any nation that has it as a natural resource,” he added.
Niger Delta
Rep Intervenes In Edo Community Leadership Tussle
The member representing Ovia Federal constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa, last Saturday averted what could have snowballed into a communal war in Edo State when he waded into the traditional leadership in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South West Local Government Area, pledging to ensure its peaceful resolution.
While addressing youths of the community, Idahosa said the people must always see that which binds them together rather than that which separate them.
Idahosa said, apart from being member representing the constituency, the matter is dear to him and would be resolved without any form of violence since he is from Iguobazuwa.
“As an indigene of Iguobazuwa community, Odionwere has always been the head of the community, I will do everything with your support, to bring peace to our community,” he stated.
Speaking on behalf of the community youths, Julius Idehen said, “Since the inception of Iguobazuwa community, the recognised head has been the “Odionwere and not Okao.
“Now, one Friday Obaruyi is parading himself as the “Okao” of Iguobazuwa, forcing himself as the traditional head of the community, sidelining the normal traditional protocol.”
Idehen said the decision to seek the intervention of the lawmaker was because he is also from Iguobazuwa community
In another development, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has trained and empowered 240 persons on alternative means of livelihoods in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.
